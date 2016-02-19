Numerical Methods for Transport and Hydraulic Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444989116, 9780080870274

Numerical Methods for Transport and Hydraulic Processes, Volume 2

1st Edition

Serial Editors: M.A. Celia L.A. Ferrand C. A. Brebbia W.G. Gray George F. Pinder
eBook ISBN: 9780080870274
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st June 1988
Page Count: 463
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Developments in Numerical Methods. Numerical methods for transport. Computational fluid dynamics. Numerical analysis. 2. Transport. Solute transport in saturated porous media. Solute transport in unsaturated porous media. Chemical processes. Heat transport. 3. Hydrology. General hydrology. Parameter estimation. Optimization. Software developments.

Details

No. of pages:
463
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080870274

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

M.A. Celia Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge

L.A. Ferrand Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge

C. A. Brebbia Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Computational Mechanics Institute and University of Southampton

W.G. Gray Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Notre Dame

George F. Pinder Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Princeton University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.