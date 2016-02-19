Numerical Methods for Transport and Hydraulic Processes, Volume 2
1st Edition
Serial Editors: M.A. Celia L.A. Ferrand C. A. Brebbia W.G. Gray George F. Pinder
eBook ISBN: 9780080870274
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st June 1988
Page Count: 463
Table of Contents
- Developments in Numerical Methods. Numerical methods for transport. Computational fluid dynamics. Numerical analysis. 2. Transport. Solute transport in saturated porous media. Solute transport in unsaturated porous media. Chemical processes. Heat transport. 3. Hydrology. General hydrology. Parameter estimation. Optimization. Software developments.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 463
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1988
- Published:
- 1st June 1988
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080870274
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
M.A. Celia Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge
L.A. Ferrand Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge
C. A. Brebbia Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Computational Mechanics Institute and University of Southampton
W.G. Gray Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Notre Dame
George F. Pinder Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Princeton University
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.