Numerical Methods for Roots of Polynomials - Part I - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444527295, 9780080489476

Numerical Methods for Roots of Polynomials - Part I, Volume 14

1st Edition

Authors: J.M. McNamee
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444527295
eBook ISBN: 9780080489476
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th June 2007
Page Count: 354
Table of Contents

  1. Evaluation, Convergence, Bounds
    2. Sturm Sequences and Greatest Common Divisors
    3. Real Roots by Continued Fractions
    4. Simultaneous Methods
    5. Newton's and Related Methods
    6. Matrix Models

Description

Numerical Methods for Roots of Polynomials - Part I (along with volume 2 covers most of the traditional methods for polynomial root-finding such as Newton’s, as well as numerous variations on them invented in the last few decades. Perhaps more importantly it covers recent developments such as Vincent’s method, simultaneous iterations, and matrix methods. There is an extensive chapter on evaluation of polynomials, including parallel methods and errors. There are pointers to robust and efficient programs. In short, it could be entitled “A Handbook of Methods for Polynomial Root-finding”. This book will be invaluable to anyone doing research in polynomial roots, or teaching a graduate course on that topic.

Key Features

  • First comprehensive treatment of Root-Finding in several decades
  • Gives description of high-grade software and where it can be down-loaded
  • Very up-to-date in mid-2006; long chapter on matrix methods
  • Includes Parallel methods, errors where appropriate
  • Invaluable for research or graduate course

Readership

Academic faculties and libraries, engineering industry

Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444527295
eBook ISBN:
9780080489476

Reviews

"A very interesting book to read. It is clearly written and contains numerous examples that make the results presented in the book clearer. The book also contains many pointers to efficient programs, software and libraries to compute roots of polynomials." --Mathematical Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

J.M. McNamee Author

Affiliations and Expertise

York University, Toronto, Canada

