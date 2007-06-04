Numerical Methods for Roots of Polynomials - Part I, Volume 14
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Evaluation, Convergence, Bounds
2. Sturm Sequences and Greatest Common Divisors
3. Real Roots by Continued Fractions
4. Simultaneous Methods
5. Newton's and Related Methods
6. Matrix Models
Description
Numerical Methods for Roots of Polynomials - Part I (along with volume 2 covers most of the traditional methods for polynomial root-finding such as Newton’s, as well as numerous variations on them invented in the last few decades. Perhaps more importantly it covers recent developments such as Vincent’s method, simultaneous iterations, and matrix methods. There is an extensive chapter on evaluation of polynomials, including parallel methods and errors. There are pointers to robust and efficient programs. In short, it could be entitled “A Handbook of Methods for Polynomial Root-finding”. This book will be invaluable to anyone doing research in polynomial roots, or teaching a graduate course on that topic.
Key Features
- First comprehensive treatment of Root-Finding in several decades
- Gives description of high-grade software and where it can be down-loaded
- Very up-to-date in mid-2006; long chapter on matrix methods
- Includes Parallel methods, errors where appropriate
- Invaluable for research or graduate course
Readership
Academic faculties and libraries, engineering industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 4th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444527295
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080489476
Reviews
"A very interesting book to read. It is clearly written and contains numerous examples that make the results presented in the book clearer. The book also contains many pointers to efficient programs, software and libraries to compute roots of polynomials." --Mathematical Reviews
About the Authors
J.M. McNamee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
York University, Toronto, Canada