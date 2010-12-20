Numerical Methods for Non-Newtonian Fluids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444530479, 9780080932026

Numerical Methods for Non-Newtonian Fluids, Volume 16

1st Edition

Special Volume

Series Volume Editors: R. Glowinski Jinchao Xu
Series Editors: Philippe Ciarlet
eBook ISBN: 9780080932026
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444530479
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 20th December 2010
Page Count: 824
Table of Contents

Part I: Grade-Two Fluids
Numerical Methods for Grade-Two Fluid Models: Finite-element Discretizations and Algorithms

Part II: Viscoelastic Fluids
The Langevin and Fokker-Planck Equations in Polymer Rheology
Viscoelastic Flows with Complex Free Surfaces: Numerical Analysis and Simulation
Stable Finite Element Discretizations for Viscoelastic Flow Models
Positive Definiteness Preserving Approaches for Viscoelastic Flow of Oldroyd-B Fluids: Applications to a Lid-driven Cavity Flow and a Particulate Flow

Part III: Viscoplastic Fluids
On the Numerical Simulation of Viscoplastic Fluid Flows
Modeling, Simulation and Optmization of Electrorheological Fluids

Description

Non-Newtonian flows and their numerical simulations have generated an abundant literature, as well as many publications and references to which can be found in this volume’s articles. This abundance of publications can be explained by the fact that non-Newtonian fluids occur in many real life situations: the food industry, oil & gas industry, chemical, civil and mechanical engineering, the bio-Sciences, to name just a few. Mathematical and numerical analysis of non-Newtonian fluid flow models provide challenging problems to partial differential equations specialists and applied computational mathematicians alike.

This volume offers investigations. Results and conclusions that will no doubt be useful to engineers and computational and applied mathematicians who are focused on various aspects of non-Newtonian Fluid Mechanics.

Key Features

  • New review of well-known computational methods for the simulation viscoelastic and viscoplastic types
  • Discusses new numerical methods that have proven to be more efficient and more accurate than traditional methods
  • Articles that discuss the numerical simulation of particulate flow for viscoelastic fluids

Readership

Academics, researchers, and practitioners in Numerical Methods for Non-Newtonian Fluids

Reviews

"This excellent volume gives a complete and up-to-date presentation of numerical methods for solving many problems of incompressible flow. The emphasis is on Navier-Stokes equations, but the volume also treats other important flows such as particulate flows and visco-plastic flows...this volume is very clear and so well written that it is even accessible at the level of P.H.D. students. It is a unique reference text on incompressible flow for researchers and engineers." --Vivette Girault

About the Series Volume Editors

R. Glowinski Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, University of Houston, Houston, TX, USA

Jinchao Xu Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA

About the Series Editors

Philippe Ciarlet Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

City University of Hong Kong, Kowloon

