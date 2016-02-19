Numerical Methods for Differential Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124366404, 9781483269856

Numerical Methods for Differential Systems

1st Edition

Recent Developments in Algorithms, Software, and Applications

Editors: L. Lapidus William E. Schiesser
eBook ISBN: 9781483269856
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 304
Description

Numerical Methods for Differential Systems: Recent Developments in Algorithms, Software, and Applications reviews developments in algorithms, software, and applications of numerical methods for differential systems. Topics covered include numerical algorithms for ordinary and partial differential equations (ODE/PDEs); theoretical approaches to the solution of nonlinear algebraic and boundary value problems via associated differential systems; integration algorithms for initial-value ODEs with particular emphasis on stiff systems; finite difference algorithms; and general- and special-purpose computer codes for ODE/PDEs.

Comprised of 15 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to high-order A-stable averaging algorithms for stiff differential systems, followed by a discussion on second derivative multistep formulas based on g-splines; numerical integration of linearized stiff ODEs; and numerical solution of large systems of stiff ODEs in a modular simulation framework. Subsequent chapters focus on numerical methods for mass action kinetics; a systematized collection of codes for solving two-point boundary value problems; general software for PDEs; and the choice of algorithms in automated method of lines solution of PDEs. The final chapter is devoted to quality software for ODEs.

This monograph should be of interest to mathematicians, chemists, and chemical engineers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

High-Order A-Stable Averaging Algorithms for Stiff Differential Systems

Second Derivative Multistep Formulas Based on g-Splines

Numerical Integration of Linearized Stiff Ordinary Differential Equations

Comparing Numerical Methods for the Solution of Stiff Systems of ODEs Arising in Chemistry

On the Construction of Differential Systems for the Solution of Nonlinear Algebraic and Transcendental Systems of Equations

Differential Procedures for Systems of Implicit Relations and Implicitly Coupled Nonlinear Boundary Value Problems

Numerical Solution of Large Systems of Stiff Ordinary Differential Equations in a Modular Simulation Framework

FAST: A Translator for the Solution of Stiff and Nonlinear Differential and Algebraic Equations

Applications of EPISODE: An Experimental Package for the Integration of Systems of Ordinary Differential Equations

SETKIN: A Chemical Kinetics Preprocessor Code

Numerical Methods for Mass Action Kinetics

A Systematized Collection of Codes for Solving Two-Point Boundary-Value Problems

General Software for Partial Differential Equations

The Choice of Algorithms in Automated Method of Lines Solution of Partial Differential Equations

Panel Discussion of Quality Software for ODEs

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483269856

About the Editor

L. Lapidus

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF CHEMICAL ENGINEERING PRINCETON UNIVERSITY PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY

William E. Schiesser

W.E. Schiesser is Emeritus McCann Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and Professor of Mathematics at Lehigh University. He holds a PhD from Princeton University and a ScD (hon) from the University of Mons, Belgium. His research is directed toward numerical methods and associated software for ordinary, differential-algebraic and partial differential equations (ODE/DAE/PDEs), and the development of mathematical models based on ODE/DAE/PDEs. He is the author or coauthor of a series of books, and his ODE/DAE/PDE computer routines have been broadly accessed by colleges and universities, corporations and government agencies.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus R.L. McCann Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Professor of Mathematics, Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

