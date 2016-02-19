Numerical Methods for Differential Systems: Recent Developments in Algorithms, Software, and Applications reviews developments in algorithms, software, and applications of numerical methods for differential systems. Topics covered include numerical algorithms for ordinary and partial differential equations (ODE/PDEs); theoretical approaches to the solution of nonlinear algebraic and boundary value problems via associated differential systems; integration algorithms for initial-value ODEs with particular emphasis on stiff systems; finite difference algorithms; and general- and special-purpose computer codes for ODE/PDEs.

Comprised of 15 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to high-order A-stable averaging algorithms for stiff differential systems, followed by a discussion on second derivative multistep formulas based on g-splines; numerical integration of linearized stiff ODEs; and numerical solution of large systems of stiff ODEs in a modular simulation framework. Subsequent chapters focus on numerical methods for mass action kinetics; a systematized collection of codes for solving two-point boundary value problems; general software for PDEs; and the choice of algorithms in automated method of lines solution of PDEs. The final chapter is devoted to quality software for ODEs.

This monograph should be of interest to mathematicians, chemists, and chemical engineers.