Numerical Methods and Advanced Simulation in Biomechanics and Biological Processes
1st Edition
Description
Numerical Methods and Advanced Simulation in Biomechanics and Biological Processes covers new and exciting modeling methods to help bioengineers tackle problems for which the Finite Element Method is not appropriate. The book covers a wide range of important subjects in the field of numerical methods applied to biomechanics, including bone biomechanics, tissue and cell mechanics, 3D printing, computer assisted surgery and fluid dynamics. Modeling strategies, technology and approaches are continuously evolving as the knowledge of biological processes increases. Both theory and applications are covered, making this an ideal book for researchers, students and R&D professionals.
Key Features
- Provides non-conventional analysis methods for modeling
- Covers the Discrete Element Method (DEM), Particle Methods (PM), MessLess and MeshFree Methods (MLMF), Agent-Based Methods (ABM), Lattice-Boltzmann Methods (LBM) and Boundary Integral Methods (BIM)
- Includes contributions from several world renowned experts in their fields
- Compares pros and cons of each method to help you decide which method is most applicable to solving specific problems
Readership
Advanced researchers in computational biomechanics; Academic staff and professors of biomechanics/bioengineering courses; Graduate students in bioengineering, biomechanics, engineering mechanics; Companies that have RTD departments devoted to bioengineering and tissue engineering; Research personnel in industrial sectors and research companies involved in bioengineering, biomechanics, tissue engineering
Table of Contents
1. Discontinuous finite-element model of hydrogels: predicting stiffness of nanofibres
2. Modeling the influence of mechanics on biological growth
3. Finite Element modeling and simulation of the multiphysic behavior of articular cartilage
4. Image-driven constitutive modeling for FE-based simulation of soft tissue biomechanics
5. Finite element modeling of Turing Pattern formation: An application to appearance and location of dentinal tubules
6. A discontinuous Galerkin model for the simulation of chemotaxis processes: application to stem cell injection after a myocardial infarction
7. Application of the Boundary Element Method in bioelectromagnetics
8. BEM in biomechanics: modelling, advances and limitations
9. A particle-finite element based framework for differentiation paths of stem cells to myocytes and adipocytes
10. Numerical simulation of bone cutting: hybrid SPH-FE approach
11. Smoothed Particle Hydrodynamics method and its applications to cardiovascular flow modeling
12. Agent Based Lattice Models of multicellular systems: numerical methods, implementation and applications
13. Multiscale agent-based computer models in skeletal tissue regeneration
14. Off-lattice Agent Based models for cell and tumor growth: numerical methods, implementation and applications
15. Agent-based numerical methods for 3D bioprinting in tissue engineering
16. Coupled Finite Element-Agent Based models for the simulation of vascular growth and remodeling
17. The mechanologic bone tissue remodeling analysis: a comparison between mesh-depending and meshless methods
18. Strong and weak form meshless methods in computational biomechanics
19. The finite volume particle method: towards a meshless technique for biomedical fluid dynamics
20. Multicomponent lattice Boltzmann models for biological applications
21. Lattice Boltzmann models of highly viscous fluids and multicellular self-assembly
22. The Lattice Boltzmann modeling: solving complex flows including biological cells
23. Lattice Boltzmann methods for bioengineering applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 5th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128117194
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128117187
About the Editor
Miguel Cerrolaza
International Center for Numerical Methods in Engineering, Polytechnic University of Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain.
Email: mcerrolaza@cimne.upc.edu
M. Cerrolaza is Civil Engineer from the Central University of Venezuela. Currently he is Full Research Professor at the International Center for Numerical Methods in Engineering (BarcelonaTech) and Associate Professor at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia. Founder and first director of the National Institute of Bioengineering (Venezuela). He coordinated/collaborated in RTD projects supported by the European Commission, the National Science Foundation and Spanish government. He has delivered many invited/plenary conferences and seminars and has taught courses in Finite Elements, Elasticity, Biomechanics and Continuum Mechanics. His research areas are computational biomechanics, numerical methods, bone remodeling, boundary elements
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Numerical Methods in Engineering, Polytechnic University of Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain
Sandra Shefelbine
Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering & Department of Bioengineering
Northeastern University, Boston, USA.
Email: s.shefelbine@neu.edu
Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering and Department of Bioengineering at Northeastern University. She was a National Science Foundation International Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Institute for Orthopedic Biomechanics and completed further post-doctoral research in the Department of Radiology (University of California in San Francisco). She has received several teaching awards for her undergraduate and graduate teaching: Imperial College London Rector’s Medal of Excellence in Teaching, Royal Academy of Engineering Exxon Mobil Teaching, Faculty of Engineering Outstanding Teaching. Her research areas are multi-scale bone biomechanics and mechano-adaptation of bone and joints.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering & Department of Bioengineering, Northeastern University, Boston, USA
Diego Garzón-Alvarado
Department of Mechanics and Mechatronic Eng., National University of Colombia, Bogotá, Colombia
Email: dagarzona@unal.edu.co
D. Garzón-Alvarado has an MSc. in Mechanical Engineering and an MSc. in Materials and Manufacturing Processes from the National University of Colombia. Currently he is Full Professor at Department of Mechanics and Mechatronic Engineering of the National University of Colombia. He was Visiting Professor at Northeastern University. He coordinated/collaborated in RTD projects funded by the Colombian Ministry of Science (COLCIENCIAS). He has taught courses in Dynamic Systems in Biology, Biomechanics, Continuum Mechanics, Finite Elements. He has also delivered several invited/plenary conferences and seminars. Research areas: morphogenesis and endochondral ossification, computational biomechanics, boundary and finite elements
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanics and Mechatronic Eng., National University of Colombia, Bogota, Colombia