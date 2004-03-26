Numerical Computer Methods, Part E - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121827892, 9780080497228

Numerical Computer Methods, Part E, Volume 384

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Michael Johnson Ludwig Brand
eBook ISBN: 9780080497228
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th March 2004
Page Count: 278
Description

The contributions in this volume emphasize analysis of experimental data and analytical biochemistry, with examples taken from biochemistry. They serve to inform biomedical researchers of the modern data analysis methods that have developed concomitantly with computer hardware.

Key Features

Selected Contents: A practical approach to interpretation of SVD results; modeling of oscillations in endocrine networks with feedback; quantifying asynchronous breathing; sample entropy; wavelet modeling and processing of nasal airflow traces

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, physical chemists, molecular biologists, cell biologists

Details

No. of pages:
278
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080497228

About the Serial Volume Editors

Michael Johnson

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Virginia Health Sciences Center, Charlottesville, USA

Ludwig Brand

Affiliations and Expertise

McCollum-Pratt Institute, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA

