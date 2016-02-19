Numerical Computation Using C
1st Edition
Description
Numerical Computation Using C is a four-chapter text guide for learning C language from the numerical analysis viewpoint. C is a general-purpose language that has been used in systems programming.
The first chapter discusses the basic principles, logic, operators, functions, arrays, and structures of C language. The next two chapters deal with the uses of the so-called pointers in the C language, which is a variable that contains the address of some object in memory. These chapters also elaborate on several constructs to show how the use of C language can be fine-tuned. The last chapter highlights the practical aspects of C language.
This book will be of value to computer scientists and mathematicians.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
0. Introduction
Some Compilation/Run-Time Tips
How to Obtain the Programs
1. STD Tutorial
First Principles
Do While Loops
If-Else Constructs
Printf Format Specifiers
Logical and Other Operators
C Functions
C Arrays
C Structures
Complex Arithmetic
The Switch Statement
Break, Continue And GoTo Statements
2. Pointers
Definition and Examples
Function Pointers
Pointer Arithmetic and Arrays
Vectors, Matrices and Dynamic Memory Allocation
Manipulation of Indices
Command-Line Arguments
File I/O: Reading and Writing Files
3. Fine Points
The Increment Operators
Operator Precedence
The for Statement
The Use of the "Shorthand" Operators
The Use of Stderr
The Use of The realloc Statement
Conditional Compiler Directives
Recursion
Location of Include Files
Puts vs Printf
Creating a Pause
ASCII Translation
Global, Automatic and Static Variables
The Use of Awk
Extern Variables
Nesting Rules
Comments Revisited
Stuctures Revisited
4. Applications
The Conjugate Gradient Method
An Initial-Value Problem for a System of Two Ordinary Differential Equations
A Boundary-Value Problem for a Nonlinear Ordinary Differential Equation
A More General Nonlinear Boundary-Value Problem
An Unusual Ordinary Differential Equation
The Heat Equation with Variable Conductivity
Laguerre's Method
Romberg Integration
Fourier Coefficients
Gauss-Laguerre Integration
Eigenvalues of a Symmetric Matrix
The Generalized Eigenvalue Problem
The Strum-Liouville Eigenvalue Problem
Jacobi's Method
The Symmetric QR Algorithm
Cubic Splines
Linear Systems
Newton's Method for Systems
Poisson's Equation and SOR
Appendix I. Complex Arithmetic Functions
Appendix II. Memory Allocation Functions
Appendix III. Plotting Files
Appendix IV. C Keywords
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 16th October 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266039