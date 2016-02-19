Numerical Computation Using C is a four-chapter text guide for learning C language from the numerical analysis viewpoint. C is a general-purpose language that has been used in systems programming.

The first chapter discusses the basic principles, logic, operators, functions, arrays, and structures of C language. The next two chapters deal with the uses of the so-called pointers in the C language, which is a variable that contains the address of some object in memory. These chapters also elaborate on several constructs to show how the use of C language can be fine-tuned. The last chapter highlights the practical aspects of C language.

This book will be of value to computer scientists and mathematicians.