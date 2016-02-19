Numerical Computation Using C - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122861550, 9781483266039

Numerical Computation Using C

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Glassey
Editors: Werner Rheinboldt
eBook ISBN: 9781483266039
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th October 1992
Page Count: 292
Description

Numerical Computation Using C is a four-chapter text guide for learning C language from the numerical analysis viewpoint. C is a general-purpose language that has been used in systems programming.

The first chapter discusses the basic principles, logic, operators, functions, arrays, and structures of C language. The next two chapters deal with the uses of the so-called pointers in the C language, which is a variable that contains the address of some object in memory. These chapters also elaborate on several constructs to show how the use of C language can be fine-tuned. The last chapter highlights the practical aspects of C language.

This book will be of value to computer scientists and mathematicians.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgements

0. Introduction

Some Compilation/Run-Time Tips

How to Obtain the Programs

1. STD Tutorial

First Principles

Do While Loops

If-Else Constructs

Printf Format Specifiers

Logical and Other Operators

C Functions

C Arrays

C Structures

Complex Arithmetic

The Switch Statement

Break, Continue And GoTo Statements

2. Pointers

Definition and Examples

Function Pointers

Pointer Arithmetic and Arrays

Vectors, Matrices and Dynamic Memory Allocation

Manipulation of Indices

Command-Line Arguments

File I/O: Reading and Writing Files

3. Fine Points

The Increment Operators

Operator Precedence

The for Statement

The Use of the "Shorthand" Operators

The Use of Stderr

The Use of The realloc Statement

Conditional Compiler Directives

Recursion

Location of Include Files

Puts vs Printf

Creating a Pause

ASCII Translation

Global, Automatic and Static Variables

The Use of Awk

Extern Variables

Nesting Rules

Comments Revisited

Stuctures Revisited

4. Applications

The Conjugate Gradient Method

An Initial-Value Problem for a System of Two Ordinary Differential Equations

A Boundary-Value Problem for a Nonlinear Ordinary Differential Equation

A More General Nonlinear Boundary-Value Problem

An Unusual Ordinary Differential Equation

The Heat Equation with Variable Conductivity

Laguerre's Method

Romberg Integration

Fourier Coefficients

Gauss-Laguerre Integration

Eigenvalues of a Symmetric Matrix

The Generalized Eigenvalue Problem

The Strum-Liouville Eigenvalue Problem

Jacobi's Method

The Symmetric QR Algorithm

Cubic Splines

Linear Systems

Newton's Method for Systems

Poisson's Equation and SOR

Appendix I. Complex Arithmetic Functions

Appendix II. Memory Allocation Functions

Appendix III. Plotting Files

Appendix IV. C Keywords

References

Index

About the Author

Robert Glassey

About the Editor

Werner Rheinboldt

