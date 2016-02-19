Numerical Analysis is an elementary introduction to numerical analysis, its applications, limitations, and pitfalls. Methods suitable for digital computers are emphasized, but some desk computations are also described. Topics covered range from the use of digital computers in numerical work to errors in computations using desk machines, finite difference methods, and numerical solution of ordinary differential equations. This book is comprised of eight chapters and begins with an overview of the importance of digital computers in numerical analysis, followed by a discussion on errors in computations using desk machines. Subsequent chapters deal with recurrence relations and algebraic equations; basic properties of matrices; relaxation and finite difference methods; and numerical methods for unequal intervals. The derivation of Lagrange's interpolation polynomial is explained, together with curve fitting and the method of least squares, orthogonal polynomials, and integration methods. This monograph will be of interest to practicing engineers, mathematicians, and scientists as well as students.