Numerical Analysis of Variational Inequalities, Volume 8
1st Edition
Authors: R. Trémolières J.-L. Lions R. Glowinski
eBook ISBN: 9780080875293
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 775
Details
- No. of pages:
- 775
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1981
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080875293
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
R. Trémolières Author
J.-L. Lions Author
R. Glowinski Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics, University of Houston, Houston, TX, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.