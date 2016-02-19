Numerical Algebra - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126924022, 9781483269412

Numerical Algebra

1st Edition

Authors: John Todd
Editors: Ch. Blanc A. Ghizzetti P. Henrici
eBook ISBN: 9781483269412
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 216
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Basic Numerical Mathematics, Volume II: Numerical Algebra focuses on numerical algebra, with emphasis on the ideas of "controlled computational experiments" and "bad examples". The existence of an orthogonal matrix which diagonalizes a real symmetric matrix is highlighted, and partitioned or block matrices are discussed, along with induced norms and inversion problems.

Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the manipulation of vectors and matrices, followed by an analysis of induced norms. The reader is then introduced to the direct solution of the inversion problem, first in the context of theoretical arithmetic (that is, when round-off is disregarded) and second in the context of practical computation. Various methods of handling the characteristic value problems are also considered, together with several iterative methods for the solution of a system of linear equations. Two applications are described: the solution of a two-point boundary value problem and the solution of least squares curve fitting. The book concludes with an account of the singular value decomposition and pseudo-inverses.

This monograph will be of interest to mathematicians and students of mathematics.

Table of Contents


Notations and Abbreviations

Preface

Chapter 1. Manipulation of Vectors and Matrices

Chapter 2. Norms of Vectors and Matrices

Chapter 3. Induced Norms

Chapter 4. The Inversion Problem I: Theoretical Arithmetic

Chapter 5. The Inversion Problem II: Practical Computation

Chapter 6. The Characteristic Value Problem — Generalities

Chapter 7. The Power Method, Deflation, Inverse Iteration

Chapter 8. Characteristic Values

Chapter 9. Iterative Methods for the Solution of Systems Ax=b

Chapter 10. Application: Solution of a Boundary Value Problem

Chapter 11. Application: Least Squares Curve Fitting

Chapter 12. Singular Value Decomposition and Pseudo-Inverses

Solutions to Selected Problems

Bibliographical Remarks

Index

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483269412

About the Author

John Todd

About the Editor

Ch. Blanc

A. Ghizzetti

P. Henrici

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.