Nucleotide Metabolism
1st Edition
An Introduction
Authors: J. Frank Henderson A. R. P. Paterson
eBook ISBN: 9781483261157
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 322
Description
Nucleotide Metabolism: An Introduction is a textbook exclusively focusing on the study of the aspects of nucleotide metabolism. The book intends to present the chemistry and metabolism of nucleotides, one of the oldest subjects of biochemistry. The text is divided in two parts. Part I considers the general aspects of nucleotide metabolism such as the history of the discovery of nucleotides; functions of nucleotides in cells; and group-transfer reactions during nucleotide metabolism. Part II deals with the synthesis, formation, and conversion of purine ribonucleotides. Biochemists, pharmacologists, and researchers in the fields of medicine and pharmaceuticals will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Nomenclature and Abbreviations
Part I. General Aspects of Nucleotide Metabolism
Chapter 1. Nucleotides as Tissue Constituents
I. Introduction
II. Historical Development
III. Free Nucleotides of Cells and Tissues
References
Chapter 2. Configuration and Conformation of Nucleosides and Nucleotides
I. Introduction
II. The Sugar
III. The Bases
IV. Base-Sugar Relationships
References
Chapter 3. Functions of Nucleotides
I. Introduction
II. Role of Nucleotides in Energy Metabolism
III. Transformation of Nucleotide Coenzymes
IV. Group-Transfer Reactions of Nucleotide Coenzymes
V. Nucleotides as Structural Units
VI. Physiological Functions of Nucleotides
VII. Regulatory Functions of Nucleotides
References
Chapter 4. The Three Levels of Phosphorylation
I. Transphosphorylation Mechanisms
II. Nucleoside Monophosphate Kinases
III. Nucleoside Diphosphate Kinases
IV. Kinases and the Generation of High-Energy Phosphoryl Groups
References
Chapter 5. Carbon and Nitrogen Transfer Reactions in Nucleotide Metabolism
I. Folic Acid Coenzyme Reactions
II. Glutamine Amide Transfer Reactions
III. Aspartate Amino Transfer Reactions and Amide Syntheses
IV. Phosphoribosyl Transfer Reactions
References
Chapter 6. Ribose Phosphate Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Direct Phosphorylation of Pentoses
III. The Pentose Phosphate Pathway
IV. Ribose 1-Phosphate Synthesis
V. The Formation of Phosphoribosyl Pyrophosphate
References
Part II. Purine Ribonucleotide Metabolism
Chapter 7. Purine Biosynthesis de Novo
I. Introduction and Early History
II. The Reactions of Purine Biosynthesis de Novo
III. Summary of the Pathway
IV. Control of Purine Biosynthesis de Novo
V. Physiological Significance
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 8. Purine Ribonucleotide Synthesis from Purine Bases and Ribonucleosides
I. Introduction and Early History
II. Purine Phosphoribosyltransferases
III. Purine Ribonucleoside Kinases
IV. Anabolic Role of Purine Ribonucleoside Phosphorylase
V. Phosphate Transfer Pathway
VI. Regulation of Purine Nucleotide Synthesis
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 9. Interconversion of Purine Ribonucleotides
I. Introduction and Early History
II. Adenylate and Guanylate Synthesis from Inosinate
III. Inosinate Synthesis from Guanylate and Adenylate
IV. Individual Enzymes
V. Function and Operation
VI. Regulation
VII. Effects of Drugs
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 10. Catabolism of Purine Nucleotides
I. Introduction
II. Catabolic Enzymes of Uric Acid Synthesis
III. Breakdown of Uric Acid
IV. Comparative Aspects of Purine Catabolism
V. Urinary Purines Other than Uric Acid
VI. Summary
References
Part III. Pyrimidine Ribonucleotide Metabolism
Chapter 11. The de Novo Pathway of Pyrimidine Nucleotide Biosynthesis
I. Introduction: Historical Development and Precursors of the Pyrimidine Ring Atoms
II. The Orotate Pathway of Uridylate Synthesis
III. Origin of the Cytidine Phosphates
IV. Regulation of the Orotate Pathway
V. Summary
References
Chapter 12. Pyrimidine Ribonucleotide Synthesis from Bases and Ribonucleosides
I. Introduction
II. Metabolism of Pyrimidine Bases and Their Ribonucleosides
III. Summary
References
Chapter 13. Catabolism of Pyrimidine Bases
I. Introduction
II. The Reductive Pathway
III. Urinary Pyrimidines
IV. The Oxidative Pathway
References
Part IV. Purine and Pyrimidine Deoxyribonucleotide Metabolism
Chapter 14. Deoxyribonucleoside Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Deoxyribonucleoside Deamination
III. Deoxyribonucleoside Phosphorolysis
IV. Sources of Deoxyribose
V. Deoxyribonucleoside Kinases
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 15. Interconversion of Deoxyribonucleotides
I. Thymidylate Synthesis
II. Formation of Deoxyuridylate
III. Deoxyribonucleotide Kinases
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 16. Enzymatic Reduction of Ribonucleotides
I. Introduction
II. Ribonucleotide Reduction in Escherichia coli
III. Ribonucleotide Reduction in Other Cells
IV. Summary
References
Appendix. Metabolism and Biochemical Effects of Purine and Pyrimidine Antimetabolites
Author Index
Subject Index
