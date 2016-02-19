Nucleotide Metabolism: An Introduction is a textbook exclusively focusing on the study of the aspects of nucleotide metabolism. The book intends to present the chemistry and metabolism of nucleotides, one of the oldest subjects of biochemistry. The text is divided in two parts. Part I considers the general aspects of nucleotide metabolism such as the history of the discovery of nucleotides; functions of nucleotides in cells; and group-transfer reactions during nucleotide metabolism. Part II deals with the synthesis, formation, and conversion of purine ribonucleotides. Biochemists, pharmacologists, and researchers in the fields of medicine and pharmaceuticals will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

Nomenclature and Abbreviations

Part I. General Aspects of Nucleotide Metabolism

Chapter 1. Nucleotides as Tissue Constituents

I. Introduction

II. Historical Development

III. Free Nucleotides of Cells and Tissues

References

Chapter 2. Configuration and Conformation of Nucleosides and Nucleotides

I. Introduction

II. The Sugar

III. The Bases

IV. Base-Sugar Relationships

References

Chapter 3. Functions of Nucleotides

I. Introduction

II. Role of Nucleotides in Energy Metabolism

III. Transformation of Nucleotide Coenzymes

IV. Group-Transfer Reactions of Nucleotide Coenzymes

V. Nucleotides as Structural Units

VI. Physiological Functions of Nucleotides

VII. Regulatory Functions of Nucleotides

References

Chapter 4. The Three Levels of Phosphorylation

I. Transphosphorylation Mechanisms

II. Nucleoside Monophosphate Kinases

III. Nucleoside Diphosphate Kinases

IV. Kinases and the Generation of High-Energy Phosphoryl Groups

References

Chapter 5. Carbon and Nitrogen Transfer Reactions in Nucleotide Metabolism

I. Folic Acid Coenzyme Reactions

II. Glutamine Amide Transfer Reactions

III. Aspartate Amino Transfer Reactions and Amide Syntheses

IV. Phosphoribosyl Transfer Reactions

References

Chapter 6. Ribose Phosphate Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Direct Phosphorylation of Pentoses

III. The Pentose Phosphate Pathway

IV. Ribose 1-Phosphate Synthesis

V. The Formation of Phosphoribosyl Pyrophosphate

References

Part II. Purine Ribonucleotide Metabolism

Chapter 7. Purine Biosynthesis de Novo

I. Introduction and Early History

II. The Reactions of Purine Biosynthesis de Novo

III. Summary of the Pathway

IV. Control of Purine Biosynthesis de Novo

V. Physiological Significance

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 8. Purine Ribonucleotide Synthesis from Purine Bases and Ribonucleosides

I. Introduction and Early History

II. Purine Phosphoribosyltransferases

III. Purine Ribonucleoside Kinases

IV. Anabolic Role of Purine Ribonucleoside Phosphorylase

V. Phosphate Transfer Pathway

VI. Regulation of Purine Nucleotide Synthesis

VII. Summary

References

Chapter 9. Interconversion of Purine Ribonucleotides

I. Introduction and Early History

II. Adenylate and Guanylate Synthesis from Inosinate

III. Inosinate Synthesis from Guanylate and Adenylate

IV. Individual Enzymes

V. Function and Operation

VI. Regulation

VII. Effects of Drugs

VIII. Summary

References

Chapter 10. Catabolism of Purine Nucleotides

I. Introduction

II. Catabolic Enzymes of Uric Acid Synthesis

III. Breakdown of Uric Acid

IV. Comparative Aspects of Purine Catabolism

V. Urinary Purines Other than Uric Acid

VI. Summary

References

Part III. Pyrimidine Ribonucleotide Metabolism

Chapter 11. The de Novo Pathway of Pyrimidine Nucleotide Biosynthesis

I. Introduction: Historical Development and Precursors of the Pyrimidine Ring Atoms

II. The Orotate Pathway of Uridylate Synthesis

III. Origin of the Cytidine Phosphates

IV. Regulation of the Orotate Pathway

V. Summary

References

Chapter 12. Pyrimidine Ribonucleotide Synthesis from Bases and Ribonucleosides

I. Introduction

II. Metabolism of Pyrimidine Bases and Their Ribonucleosides

III. Summary

References

Chapter 13. Catabolism of Pyrimidine Bases

I. Introduction

II. The Reductive Pathway

III. Urinary Pyrimidines

IV. The Oxidative Pathway

References

Part IV. Purine and Pyrimidine Deoxyribonucleotide Metabolism

Chapter 14. Deoxyribonucleoside Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Deoxyribonucleoside Deamination

III. Deoxyribonucleoside Phosphorolysis

IV. Sources of Deoxyribose

V. Deoxyribonucleoside Kinases

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 15. Interconversion of Deoxyribonucleotides

I. Thymidylate Synthesis

II. Formation of Deoxyuridylate

III. Deoxyribonucleotide Kinases

IV. Summary

References

Chapter 16. Enzymatic Reduction of Ribonucleotides

I. Introduction

II. Ribonucleotide Reduction in Escherichia coli

III. Ribonucleotide Reduction in Other Cells

IV. Summary

References

Appendix. Metabolism and Biochemical Effects of Purine and Pyrimidine Antimetabolites

