Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution of Hydrogen - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121746407, 9780323140591

Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution of Hydrogen

1st Edition

Authors: Oleg Chupakhin Valery Charushin Henk van der Plas
eBook ISBN: 9780323140591
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th November 1994
Page Count: 367
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
189.04
160.68
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nucleophilic aromatic substitution in carbo- and heteroaromatic systems is a subject of considerable interest to chemists. This book uniquely addresses the systematic analysis of a vast range of nucleophilic substitutions of aromatic hydrogen.

Key Features

  • Nucleophilic displacement of hydrogen (the S N/H reactions) in pi-deficient aromatics, such as nitroarenes, arene-metal complexes, and the like
  • Nucleophilic displacement of hydrogen in heterocyclic substrates such as pyridines, their aza and benzo analogs, pyrylium and thiapyrylium cations, and other heterocycles
  • Mechanisms for the S N/H reactions (S N/H(AE), vicarious nucleophilic substitutions, and radical S N/H substitutions

Readership

Researchers in organic chemistry, pharmaceutical (industrial) chemistry, and materials chemistry; graduate and post-graduate students in organic synthesis

Table of Contents

Nucleophilic Substitution of Hydrogen in Arenes:
Unactivated Arenes. Arene-Metal Complexes. Nitroarenes. Electrochemical S H/N [H over N] Reactions. Tropylium Salts and Other Non-Benzenoid Compounds. Intramolecular S H/N Reactions and Rearrangements Accompanied by S H/N Substitution.

Nucleophilic Substitution of Hydrogen in Heteroaromatics:
Azines. Azaaromatic Substrates Containing Quaternary Nitrogen. Pyrylium and Thiopyrylium Cations. Five-Membered Heterocycles. Electrochemical S H/N Reactions. Intramolecular S H/N Reactions in Heteroaromatics.

Reactivity of Arenes and Hetarenes and Mechanisms of the S H/N Reactions:
The Addition–Elimination S H/N(AW) Mechanism. The Elimination–Addition S H/N(EA) Mechanism. The S H/N(ANRORC) Mechanism.

Details

No. of pages:
367
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323140591

About the Author

Oleg Chupakhin

Affiliations and Expertise

Urals State Technical University

Valery Charushin

Affiliations and Expertise

Urals State University

Henk van der Plas

Professor Dr. H.C. van der Plas received his Ph.D. from the University of Amsterdam. He has served the Agricultural University at Wageningen, The Netherlands, from 1966 as a Reader, from 1970 as Professor of Organic Chemistry, and from 1978-1982 and 1989-1995 as Rector Magnificus. His research interest is in chemistry, mainly in the field of nucleophilic substitution and ring transformations. The results of his scientific results are set down in nearly 400 research papers, 20 review articles, and in two monographs, and a book (together with O. Chupakhin and V. Charushin), Nucleophilic Substitution of Aromatic Hydrogen.

Affiliations and Expertise

Wageningen Agricultural University, The Netherlands

Reviews

"This is an excellent book that will prove useful for those interested in the chemistry of S<->N reactions." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.