Nucleic Acid Sensing and Immunity, Part A, Volume 344
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Claire Vanpouille-Box
1. Molecular bases of discrimination between self from non-self nucleic acids
Taro Kawai
2. Intracellular RNA sensing in mammalian cells
Nikolai Khodarev
3. Nuclear DNA damage and nucleic acid sensing
Fabrizio Ensoli
4. Negative regulation of nucleic acid sensing
Sagi Shapira
5. Dendritic cells responses to exogenous nucleic acids
Stefania Gallucci
6. Activating the nucleic acid-sensing machinery for anticancer immunity
Michael Gough
7. Nucleic acid sensing and inflammasomes
Paras Anand
Description
Nucleic Acid Sensing and Immunity - PART A, Volume 344, provides a comprehensive overview of the nucleic acid machinery, from plants to mammalians, as well as their regulation. Specific chapters in this updated release include Molecular bases of discrimination between self from non-self nucleic acids, Intracellular RNA sensing in mammalian cells, Nuclear DNA damage and nucleic acid sensing, Negative regulation of nucleic acid sensing, Dendritic cell responses to exogenous nucleic acids, Activating the nucleic acid-sensing machinery for anticancer immunity, and Nucleic acid sensing and inflammasomes, amongst other topics.
Key Features
- Provides an accurate, state-of-the-art resource on RNA sensing
- Includes the work of a well-known tumor immunologist
- Links intestinal host defense and viral nucleic acid sensing
- Presents a chapter on the negative regulation of DNA sensing, a timely topic
Readership
Immunologists to tumor immunologists and DNA damage biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 269
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 26th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128159804
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128159798
About the Serial Volume Editors
Claire Vanpouille-Box Serial Volume Editor
Claire Vanpouille-Box received her Ph.D. in Experimental Pharmacology in 2011 from the University of Angers, France. Determined to pursue an academic career and intrigued by the emerging role of radiation in cancer immunotherapy, she decided to join the lab of Dr. Demaria in 2011 to conduct her postdoctoral training. Claire is currently holding a junior faculty position as an instructor in radiation oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine where she is focusing her research to study the mechanisms whereby radiation therapy can convert a tumor into an in situ individualized vaccine. In particular, Claire is leveraging her multidisciplinary background to better understand how radiation should be administered to induce anti-tumor immunity. She has published 28 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals and have received many prestigious awards among which the 2014-Marie Curie Award from the Radiation Research Society (RRS), the 2015-AACR Susan G Komen Scholar-in-training award from the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and the 2017-AAI Early Career Faculty travel grant from the American Association of Immunologists (AAI).
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medicine Radiation Oncology