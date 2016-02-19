Nuclear Waste Disposal: Can We Rely on Bedrock? focuses on a proposed solution to disposing nuclear waste, which is to deposit canisters of nuclear waste in tunnels and rooms in deep rock formations at depths of about 500 – 1100 m (1600 – 3600 ft.). This underground facility in a large body of rock is known as a repository. This book explains that the tunnels and rooms are excavated by mining techniques and the waste canisters placed in vertical drill holes in the floor. This text also discusses the concept known as mined geological disposal of nuclear wastes. Other topics covered include the form and final disposal of nuclear wastes; nature of rock and groundwater; and disturbed rock and groundwater. This book also explains the long-term behavior of the rock and the groundwater; nuclear waste leakage into the groundwater; and possible positive and negative effects of mined geological disposal. This text is essential for students of environmental science, especially those conducting research on nuclear energy.

Table of Contents



The Form and Final Disposal of Nuclear Wastes

The Problem

The Waste Form

The Time Perspective

Mined Geological Disposal of Nuclear Waste

Alternative Methods of Nuclear Waste Disposal

The Natural Rock and Groundwater

The Structure of Hard Rock

The Structure of Salt Formations

The Formation of Groundwater

The Quantity and Velocity of Groundwater Flow

Groundwater Flow Near the Repository

Groundwater Flow through the Disposal Rooms and to the Surface

The Disturbed Rock and the Groundwater

Factors that Influence Groundwater Flow

Influence of Repository Construction on Groundwater Flow

Disturbance of the Natural Temperatures in the Rock

Disturbance of the Structure of the Rock

Disturbance of Groundwater Flow in the Rock

Disturbance of Groundwater Flow in the Rock Around a Salt Formation

Long-Term Behavior of the Rock and the Groundwater

The Long-Term Stability of the Rock Structure

The Long-Term Behavior of the Groundwater Flow

Nuclear Waste Leakage into the Groundwater

Movement of Radionuclides

Disruption of the Repository by Faulting

Disruption of the Repository by Other Natural Events and Human Intrusion

What Does it All Mean?

Can We Rely on Bedrock?