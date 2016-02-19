Nuclear Waste Disposal
1st Edition
Can We Rely on Bedrock?
Description
Nuclear Waste Disposal: Can We Rely on Bedrock? focuses on a proposed solution to disposing nuclear waste, which is to deposit canisters of nuclear waste in tunnels and rooms in deep rock formations at depths of about 500 – 1100 m (1600 – 3600 ft.). This underground facility in a large body of rock is known as a repository. This book explains that the tunnels and rooms are excavated by mining techniques and the waste canisters placed in vertical drill holes in the floor. This text also discusses the concept known as mined geological disposal of nuclear wastes. Other topics covered include the form and final disposal of nuclear wastes; nature of rock and groundwater; and disturbed rock and groundwater. This book also explains the long-term behavior of the rock and the groundwater; nuclear waste leakage into the groundwater; and possible positive and negative effects of mined geological disposal. This text is essential for students of environmental science, especially those conducting research on nuclear energy.
Table of Contents
The Form and Final Disposal of Nuclear Wastes
The Problem
The Waste Form
The Time Perspective
Mined Geological Disposal of Nuclear Waste
Alternative Methods of Nuclear Waste Disposal
The Natural Rock and Groundwater
The Structure of Hard Rock
The Structure of Salt Formations
The Formation of Groundwater
The Quantity and Velocity of Groundwater Flow
Groundwater Flow Near the Repository
Groundwater Flow through the Disposal Rooms and to the Surface
The Disturbed Rock and the Groundwater
Factors that Influence Groundwater Flow
Influence of Repository Construction on Groundwater Flow
Disturbance of the Natural Temperatures in the Rock
Disturbance of the Structure of the Rock
Disturbance of Groundwater Flow in the Rock
Disturbance of Groundwater Flow in the Rock Around a Salt Formation
Long-Term Behavior of the Rock and the Groundwater
The Long-Term Stability of the Rock Structure
The Long-Term Behavior of the Groundwater Flow
Nuclear Waste Leakage into the Groundwater
Movement of Radionuclides
Disruption of the Repository by Faulting
Disruption of the Repository by Other Natural Events and Human Intrusion
What Does it All Mean?
Can We Rely on Bedrock?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 68
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483138312