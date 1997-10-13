Nuclear Structure and Function, Volume 53

M. Berrios, Introduction.

Cell Fractionation Preparation and Characterization of Probes:

M. Berrios, Isolation and Characterization of Nuclear Pore Complex-Lamina Fractions from Vertebrates.

P.A. Fisher,Preparation and Characterization of Karyoskeletal Protein-Enriched Fractions from Drosophila melanogaster.

J.P. Aris, Isolation of Nuclei and Nucleoli from Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

Structural Analysis of the Interphase Nucleus:

M.R. Paddy, Qualitative and Quantitative Approaches to the Spatial Localization of Nuclear Proteins with the Fluorescence Light Microscope.

U. Kubitscheck and R. Peters, Localization of Single Nuclear Pore Complexes by Confocal Laser Scanning Microscopy and Analysis of their Distribution.

A.S. Belmont, Nuclear Ultrastructure Transmission Electron Microscopy and Image Analysis.

T.D. Allen, S.A. Rutherford, G.R. Bennion, M.W. Goldberg, and E. Kiseleva, Three-Dimensional Surface Structure Analysis of the Nucleus.

J. Hainfeld and J. Wall, Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy of Nucleic Acid-Protein Complexes.

Chromatin and Sub-Nuclear Structures:

C.L. Woodcock and R.A. Horowitz, Chromatin and Nucleosomal Assemblies.

A.F. Dernburg and J.W. Sedat, Mapping the Architecture of Interphase Nucleus.

A.J. Solari, Structural Analysis of Meiotic Chromosomes and Synaptonemal Complexes in Higher Vertebrates.

J. Engebrecht, F. Klein, and J. Loidl, Genetic and Morphological Approaches for the Analysis of Meiotic Chromosomes in Yeast.

M. Grote and R. Peters, Mapping Proteins to Nuclear Pore Complexes by Immunogold Electron Microscopy.

R.L. Ochs, Methods to Study the Structure and Function of the Nucleolus.

T. Kohwi-Shigematsu, I. DeBelle, L.A. Dickinson, S. Galande, and Y. Kowi, Identification of Base-Unpairing Region (BUR)-Binding Proteins and Characterization of their In Vivo Binding Sequences.

Nuclear Assembly/Disassembly Cell-Free Systems:

B. Burke, Mammalian Systems to Study Nuclear Assembly.

M.J. Lohka and D.A. Warren, Analysis of Nuclear Envelope Assembly Using Extracts of Xenopus Eggs.

P.A. Fisher and M. Berrios, Methods for Studying Nuclear Assembly and Disassembly Using Drosophila Cell-Free Systems.

P. Collas and D.L. Poccia, Methods for Studying in Vitro Assembly of Male Pronuclei Using Oocyte Extracts from Marine Invertebrates Sea Urchins and Surf Clams.

Localization of Nuclear Processes:

R. Van Driel, E.M.M. Manders, L. de Jong, and J.A. Aten, Mapping Sites of DNA Replication In Situ.

Y. Osheim and A.L. Beyer, Analysis of RNA Transcription and Processing by Transmission Electron Microscopy.

G.H. Leno, Cell-Free Systems to Study Chromatin Remodeling.

C. Dingwall and I. Palacios, Reconstruction of Nuclear Protein and snRNP Import In Vitro.

D.S. Goldfarb, Measuring Nuclear Transport Efficiency in Saccharomyces cerevisiae Using a Nuclear Localization Signal-Tagged Green Fluorescent Protein.

M.P. Terns and S. Goldfarb, The Nuclear Transport of Microinjected RNAs in Xenopus Oocytes.

R. Benavente and G. Krohne, In Vivo Systems to Study the Dynamics of Nuclear Lamins.

Y. Lazebnik, Apoptosis a Model System to Study the Structural Collapse of the Nucleus. Subject Index.