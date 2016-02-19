Nuclear Spin-Parity Assignments
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Conference on Bases for Nuclear Spin-Parity Assignments, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, November 11-13, 1965
Description
Nuclear Spin-Parity Assignments covers the proceedings of the Bases for Nuclear Spin-Parity Assignments conference held in Gatlinburg, Tennessee on November 11-13, 1965. The book focuses on methods for deducing spins and parities of low-lying nuclear states.
The selection first offers information on the criteria for spin-parity assignments and direct measurements of spins of radioactive nuclei. Discussions focus on microwave spectroscopy method, paramagnetic resonance method, optical spectroscopic method, and nuclear magnetic resonance technique. The book also elaborates on absolute conversion coefficient measurements for spin and parity assignments; coincidence arrangement for nuclear lifetime measurements using fast gas-filled counters; and beta and gamma transition probabilities.
The text ponders on particle angular correlations following nuclear reactions; gamma-ray angular correlations following nuclear reactions; and spin determinations through triple angular correlation measurements. The manuscript also examines Coulomb excitation; nuclear isomer excitation by low-energy electrons and x rays; and analysis of inelastic scattering by adiabatic approximation.
Table of Contents
Preface
Session A
A1 Criteria for Spin-Parity Assignments
A2 Direct Measurements of Spins of Radioactive Nuclei
A3 Absolute Conversion Coefficient Measurements for Spin and Partiy Assignments
A4 Spin-Parity Assignments from L-Subshell Ratios and K/L Ratios
A5 Beta and Gamma Transition Probabilities
A6 The Use of Atomic Beam Magnetic Resonance as an Isomer Separator
A7 Isomeric Transition in 104Ag
A8 On the Properties of Levels in Odd-Odd 132I and 134I
A9 The K-Shell Conversion Coefficient of the 53-keV Transition in 103Rh
A10 N-Subshell Ratios and Very Low-Lying States
A11 αK Measurements for Use as Standards in the Energy Range 800 to 1200 keV
A12 E2 Transitions in Odd-A Neutron Deficient Iodine Nuclei
A13 A Coincidence Arrangement for Nuclear Lifetime Measurements Using Fast Gas-Filled Counters
A14 On Possible M1-M3 Multipole Mixtures
Session B
B1 Angular Correlations of Internal Pairs
B2 Particle Angular Correlations Following Nuclear Reactions
B3 Gamma-Ray Angular Correlations Following Nuclear Reactions
B4 Study of the Low-Lying States of 23Na by Means of the 26Mg(p,αy)23Na Reaction
B5 Evidence for a Doublet at 5.96 MeV in 10Be
B6 Spin Assignments in 33S from the Reaction 32S(d,py)33S
B7 Spin Determinations Through Triple Angular Correlation Measurements
B8 Spin Assignments to Levels in 131I
B9 The g Factor and the Possible Configuration of the 1829-keV Level of 131I
B10 New Spin and Mixing Ratio Determinations for Three Levels in 60Ni
B11 Analysis of Doubly Mixed Gamma-Gamma Cascades by Use of Polarization-Direction and Directional Correlations: Decay of 5-yr 101Rh
B12 Spin of the 2.98-MeV Level of 23Na
B13 Verification of the Parity of the 2.21-MeV Level of 27A1
Session C
C1 Coulomb Excitation
C2 Coulomb Excitation of States in the Chromium Nuclei
C3 Information on Spins and Parities of Nuclear Levels from Inelastic Electron Scattering
C4 Nuclear Isomer Excitation by Low-Energy Electrons and X-Rays
C5 Excitation and Disintegration of Nuclei by Low-Energy Electrons and X-Rays
C6 Effects of Energy Loss on Inelastic Electron Scattering Differential Cross Sections
C7 Gama-Ray Angular Distributions in Inelastic Nucléon Scattering via Compound Nucleus Mechanism
C8 2J+1 Dependence of the Total Cross Section in Nuclear Reactions
C9 Hauser-Feshbach Calculations for 113In(n,n')113mIn
C10 Gamma-Ray Angular Distributions in (n,n'y) Reactions as a Basis for Nuclear Spin-Parity Assignments
C11 Spin Assignments in 35C1 and 37C1 via (n,n'y) Reactions
C12 Spins of 58Ni Levels from Inelastic Proton Scattering
C13 Spins of Levels in 41Sc
Session DA
DA1 Inelastic Scattering and the Distorted Wave Method
DA2 Analysis of Inelastic Scattering by the Adiabatic Approximation
DA3 Angular Distributions from (d, d') Reactions on lf7/2 Shell Nuclei at 7.50-MeV Bombarding Energy
DA4 Inelastic Scattering of Deuterons from the Two-Phonon States of 60Ni
DA5 Nuclear Structure of 14N 354
DA6 Spin-Parity Assignments from Angular Distribution Measurements on Sm(t, p) Reactions
DA7 Use of Sum Rules for Spin Determination in Stripping and Pick-up Reactions
DA8 J Dependence of Angular Distributions
DA9 Spin and Parity Assignments by Inelastic Alpha Scattering
DA10 Spins, Parities, and Collective Parameters Obtained by Inelastic Alpha Scattering for Nuclei Around N=28
Session DB
DB1 Deuteron Stripping on Deformed Nuclei
DB2 Study of the 58Fe(d,p)59Fe Reaction
DB3 J Dependence of (3He,α) Reactions in the Nickel Isotopes
DB4 J Dependence in (α,t) and (α,3He) Reactions on 24Mg and 26Mg
Session E
E1 Nuclear Shell Model - Comparison of Calculations and Experiments
E2 The Collective Model
E3 Vibrational States of Odd-A Deformed Nuclei in the Rare Earth Region
E4 Electric Monopole Nuclear Strength Parameters and the Identification of Beta Bands in Even Nuclei
E5 (d,p) and (d,t) Studies of the Structure of Yb Isotopes
E6 Static Quadrupole Moment of the First 2+ State in Vibrational Nuclei
List of Participants and Authors
