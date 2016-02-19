Nuclear Spin-Parity Assignments

Table of Contents



Preface

Session A

A1 Criteria for Spin-Parity Assignments

A2 Direct Measurements of Spins of Radioactive Nuclei

A3 Absolute Conversion Coefficient Measurements for Spin and Partiy Assignments

A4 Spin-Parity Assignments from L-Subshell Ratios and K/L Ratios

A5 Beta and Gamma Transition Probabilities

A6 The Use of Atomic Beam Magnetic Resonance as an Isomer Separator

A7 Isomeric Transition in 104Ag

A8 On the Properties of Levels in Odd-Odd 132I and 134I

A9 The K-Shell Conversion Coefficient of the 53-keV Transition in 103Rh

A10 N-Subshell Ratios and Very Low-Lying States

A11 αK Measurements for Use as Standards in the Energy Range 800 to 1200 keV

A12 E2 Transitions in Odd-A Neutron Deficient Iodine Nuclei

A13 A Coincidence Arrangement for Nuclear Lifetime Measurements Using Fast Gas-Filled Counters

A14 On Possible M1-M3 Multipole Mixtures

Session B

B1 Angular Correlations of Internal Pairs

B2 Particle Angular Correlations Following Nuclear Reactions

B3 Gamma-Ray Angular Correlations Following Nuclear Reactions

B4 Study of the Low-Lying States of 23Na by Means of the 26Mg(p,αy)23Na Reaction

B5 Evidence for a Doublet at 5.96 MeV in 10Be

B6 Spin Assignments in 33S from the Reaction 32S(d,py)33S

B7 Spin Determinations Through Triple Angular Correlation Measurements

B8 Spin Assignments to Levels in 131I

B9 The g Factor and the Possible Configuration of the 1829-keV Level of 131I

B10 New Spin and Mixing Ratio Determinations for Three Levels in 60Ni

B11 Analysis of Doubly Mixed Gamma-Gamma Cascades by Use of Polarization-Direction and Directional Correlations: Decay of 5-yr 101Rh

B12 Spin of the 2.98-MeV Level of 23Na

B13 Verification of the Parity of the 2.21-MeV Level of 27A1

Session C

C1 Coulomb Excitation

C2 Coulomb Excitation of States in the Chromium Nuclei

C3 Information on Spins and Parities of Nuclear Levels from Inelastic Electron Scattering

C4 Nuclear Isomer Excitation by Low-Energy Electrons and X-Rays

C5 Excitation and Disintegration of Nuclei by Low-Energy Electrons and X-Rays

C6 Effects of Energy Loss on Inelastic Electron Scattering Differential Cross Sections

C7 Gama-Ray Angular Distributions in Inelastic Nucléon Scattering via Compound Nucleus Mechanism

C8 2J+1 Dependence of the Total Cross Section in Nuclear Reactions

C9 Hauser-Feshbach Calculations for 113In(n,n')113mIn

C10 Gamma-Ray Angular Distributions in (n,n'y) Reactions as a Basis for Nuclear Spin-Parity Assignments

C11 Spin Assignments in 35C1 and 37C1 via (n,n'y) Reactions

C12 Spins of 58Ni Levels from Inelastic Proton Scattering

C13 Spins of Levels in 41Sc

Session DA

DA1 Inelastic Scattering and the Distorted Wave Method

DA2 Analysis of Inelastic Scattering by the Adiabatic Approximation

DA3 Angular Distributions from (d, d') Reactions on lf7/2 Shell Nuclei at 7.50-MeV Bombarding Energy

DA4 Inelastic Scattering of Deuterons from the Two-Phonon States of 60Ni

DA5 Nuclear Structure of 14N 354

DA6 Spin-Parity Assignments from Angular Distribution Measurements on Sm(t, p) Reactions

DA7 Use of Sum Rules for Spin Determination in Stripping and Pick-up Reactions

DA8 J Dependence of Angular Distributions

DA9 Spin and Parity Assignments by Inelastic Alpha Scattering

DA10 Spins, Parities, and Collective Parameters Obtained by Inelastic Alpha Scattering for Nuclei Around N=28

Session DB

DB1 Deuteron Stripping on Deformed Nuclei

DB2 Study of the 58Fe(d,p)59Fe Reaction

DB3 J Dependence of (3He,α) Reactions in the Nickel Isotopes

DB4 J Dependence in (α,t) and (α,3He) Reactions on 24Mg and 26Mg

Session E

E1 Nuclear Shell Model - Comparison of Calculations and Experiments

E2 The Collective Model

E3 Vibrational States of Odd-A Deformed Nuclei in the Rare Earth Region

E4 Electric Monopole Nuclear Strength Parameters and the Identification of Beta Bands in Even Nuclei

E5 (d,p) and (d,t) Studies of the Structure of Yb Isotopes

E6 Static Quadrupole Moment of the First 2+ State in Vibrational Nuclei

List of Participants and Authors