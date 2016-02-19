Nuclear Spectroscopy and Reactions 40-D
1st Edition
Editors: Joseph Cerny
eBook ISBN: 9780323153270
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 378
Description
Nuclear Spectroscopy and Reactions, Part D covers information regarding the development of nuclear spectroscopy and its reactions, while emphasizing in-beam spectroscopy. This part covers the general theoretical concepts of nuclear investigations.
This book provides in-depth analysis of several concepts of nuclear spectroscopy, such as models of heavy and light nuclei, approaches in resonance reactions, inelastic scattering, charge exchange, and one- and two-nucleon transfer reactions.
This series is written to primarily benefit graduate students who are engaged in research that concerns nuclear spectroscopy.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Parts
IX Theoretical Analysis
IX.A Models of Light Nuclei
I. Introduction
II. Fundamentals
III. Independent Particle Models and the G Matrix
IV. The Spherical Shell Model
V. The Deformed Shell Models
VI. Harmonic Oscillator Models
VII. Nuclear Cluster Models
References
IX.B Models of Heavy Nuclei
I. Introduction
II. Fermi Gas Model
III. Liquid-Drop Model Mass Equations
IV. The Shell Model
V. Nucleon Orbitals in Nonspherical Potentials
VI. The Effective Force: Two-Particle Configurations
VII. Pairing-Force Models and Quasi-Particles
VIII. Nuclear Rotational Motion
IX. Nuclear "Vibrational" and Quasi-Particle Excitations
References
IX.C New Approaches in Resonance Reactions
I. Introduction
II. The Concept of Resonance
III. Nuclear Resonance Theories
IV. Reaction Channels and Channel Surfaces
V. Angular Dependence of Reaction Amplitudes
VI. Energy Dependence of Reaction Amplitudes
References
IX.D Inelastic Scattering and Charge Exchange
I. Theory of Effective Interaction in Nuclear Scattering
II. Coupled-Channel Formalism
III. Distorted Wave Born Approximation (DWBA)
IV. Core Polarization Effects
V. Rearrangement Coupling
VI. Collective Model
VII. Applications
Appendixâ€”Projectile Effective Interaction
References
IX.E One- and Two-Nucleon Transfer Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Simplest Form of DWBA for (d,p) Reactions
III. Nonlocal and Finite-Range Effects
IV. Adiabatic Model for the Deuteron Optical Potential
V. Form Factors Related to Nuclear Structure
VI. Higher Order Processes
VII. Two-Nucleon Transfer Reactions
General References
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Joseph Cerny
