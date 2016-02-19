Nuclear Spectroscopy and Reactions 40-D - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121652043, 9780323153270

Nuclear Spectroscopy and Reactions 40-D

1st Edition

Editors: Joseph Cerny
eBook ISBN: 9780323153270
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 378
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nuclear Spectroscopy and Reactions, Part D covers information regarding the development of nuclear spectroscopy and its reactions, while emphasizing in-beam spectroscopy. This part covers the general theoretical concepts of nuclear investigations. This book provides in-depth analysis of several concepts of nuclear spectroscopy, such as models of heavy and light nuclei, approaches in resonance reactions, inelastic scattering, charge exchange, and one- and two-nucleon transfer reactions.
This series is written to primarily benefit graduate students who are engaged in research that concerns nuclear spectroscopy.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Parts

IX Theoretical Analysis

IX.A Models of Light Nuclei

I. Introduction

II. Fundamentals

III. Independent Particle Models and the G Matrix

IV. The Spherical Shell Model

V. The Deformed Shell Models

VI. Harmonic Oscillator Models

VII. Nuclear Cluster Models

References

IX.B Models of Heavy Nuclei

I. Introduction

II. Fermi Gas Model

III. Liquid-Drop Model Mass Equations

IV. The Shell Model

V. Nucleon Orbitals in Nonspherical Potentials

VI. The Effective Force: Two-Particle Configurations

VII. Pairing-Force Models and Quasi-Particles

VIII. Nuclear Rotational Motion

IX. Nuclear "Vibrational" and Quasi-Particle Excitations

References

IX.C New Approaches in Resonance Reactions

I. Introduction

II. The Concept of Resonance

III. Nuclear Resonance Theories

IV. Reaction Channels and Channel Surfaces

V. Angular Dependence of Reaction Amplitudes

VI. Energy Dependence of Reaction Amplitudes

References

IX.D Inelastic Scattering and Charge Exchange

I. Theory of Effective Interaction in Nuclear Scattering

II. Coupled-Channel Formalism

III. Distorted Wave Born Approximation (DWBA)

IV. Core Polarization Effects

V. Rearrangement Coupling

VI. Collective Model

VII. Applications

Appendixâ€”Projectile Effective Interaction

References

IX.E One- and Two-Nucleon Transfer Reactions

I. Introduction

II. Simplest Form of DWBA for (d,p) Reactions

III. Nonlocal and Finite-Range Effects

IV. Adiabatic Model for the Deuteron Optical Potential

V. Form Factors Related to Nuclear Structure

VI. Higher Order Processes

VII. Two-Nucleon Transfer Reactions

General References

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323153270

About the Editor

Joseph Cerny

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.