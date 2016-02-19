Nuclear Spectroscopy and Reactions 40-C
1st Edition
Description
Nuclear Spectroscopy and Reactions, Part C covers information regarding the development of nuclear spectroscopy and its reactions, while emphasizing in-beam spectroscopy. This part covers gamma-ray spectroscopy and other relevant topics that are not discussed in the previous parts. Comprised of only two sections, this book first covers topics relevant to gamma-ray spectroscopy, such as the excitation and reorientation of coulombs; magnetic moments of excited fields; gamma rays from capture reactions; spectroscopy from fission; angular correlation methods; and lifetime measurements. The second section covers other topics that are relevant to nuclear spectroscopy, such as photonuclear reactions; nuclear spectroscopy from delayed particle emission; in-beam atomic spectroscopy; effects of extranuclear fields on nuclear radiations; and a guide to nuclear compilations. This book is written to primarily benefit graduate students who are engaged in research that concerns nuclear spectroscopy.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Parts
VII Gamma-Ray Spectroscopy
VII.A Coulomb Excitation
I. Introduction
II. Relevant Aspects of the Theory of Coulomb Excitation
III. Gamma-Ray Spectroscopy
IV. Direct E2 and E3 Coulomb Excitation with Light Ions
V. Direct Gamma-Ray Spectra from Coulomb Excitation with Heavy Ions
VI. Gamma-Ray Coincidence Spectroscopy
VII. Particle-Gamma Coincidence Spectroscopy
References
VII.B Coulomb Reorientation
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Measuring Quadrupole Moments of Excited States
III. Theoretical Considerations in Coulomb Reorientation
IV. Experimental Methods in Coulomb Reorientation
V. Results and Discussion
References
VII.C Magnetic Moments of Excited States
I. Introduction
II. Hyperfine Interaction and Perturbed Angular Correlations
III. Methods for Measuring Magnetic Moments of Excited States
IV. Results and Discussion
References
VII.D Gamma Rays from Capture Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Accelerator Properties and Energy Calibration
III. Gamma-Ray Spectrometers
IV. Targets
V. Yield Curves
VI. Miscellaneous Topics
References
VII.E Gamma Rays from Heavy-Ion Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Qualitative Outline of Theory
III. Experimental Methods
IV. Nuclear Structure Information from Heavy-Ion Reactions
References
VII.F Detailed Spectroscopy from Fission
I. Introduction
II. Spectroscopy of Prompt Fission Products
III. Post-Beta-Decay Spectroscopy
IV. Nuclear Properties of Fission Products
V. Summary
References
VII.G Angular Correlation Methods
I. Introduction
II. Some Particular Techniques
III. Perturbations in Vacuum Recoils
IV. Optimization
References
VII.H Lifetime Measurements
I. Introduction
II. Sensitivity of Lifetime Results to Nuclear Structure
III. Electronic Timing Techniques
IV. Doppler Shift Techniques
V. Miscellaneous Timing Techniques
References
VIII Other Topics
VIII.A Photonuclear Reactions
I. Photonuclear Techniques
II. Giant Resonance Studies
III. Photonuclear Studies near the Particle Thresholds
IV. Summary
References
VIII.B Nuclear Spectroscopy from Delayed Particle Emission
I. Introduction
II. The Phenomena
III. The Experiments
IV. The Consequences
References
VIII.C In-Beam Atomic Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Results: Atomic Energy Levels
III. Results: Atomic Lifetimes and Transition Probabilities
IV. Astrophysical Consequences of Lifetime Measurements
V. Results: Atomic Fine Structure
VI. Foil-Excitation Mechanisms
References
VIII.D Effects of Extranuclear Fields on Nuclear Radiations
I. Introduction
II. The Hyperfine Hamiltonian
III. Mössbauer Spectroscopy
IV. Comparison of Inner-Shell Spectroscopies
V. Radiations from Oriented Nuclear States
References
VIII.E A Guide to Nuclear Compilations
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144667