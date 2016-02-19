Nuclear Spectroscopy and Reactions 40-C - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121652036, 9780323144667

Nuclear Spectroscopy and Reactions 40-C

1st Edition

Editors: Joseph Cerny
eBook ISBN: 9780323144667
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 608
Description

Nuclear Spectroscopy and Reactions, Part C covers information regarding the development of nuclear spectroscopy and its reactions, while emphasizing in-beam spectroscopy. This part covers gamma-ray spectroscopy and other relevant topics that are not discussed in the previous parts. Comprised of only two sections, this book first covers topics relevant to gamma-ray spectroscopy, such as the excitation and reorientation of coulombs; magnetic moments of excited fields; gamma rays from capture reactions; spectroscopy from fission; angular correlation methods; and lifetime measurements. The second section covers other topics that are relevant to nuclear spectroscopy, such as photonuclear reactions; nuclear spectroscopy from delayed particle emission; in-beam atomic spectroscopy; effects of extranuclear fields on nuclear radiations; and a guide to nuclear compilations. This book is written to primarily benefit graduate students who are engaged in research that concerns nuclear spectroscopy.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Parts

VII Gamma-Ray Spectroscopy

VII.A Coulomb Excitation

I. Introduction

II. Relevant Aspects of the Theory of Coulomb Excitation

III. Gamma-Ray Spectroscopy

IV. Direct E2 and E3 Coulomb Excitation with Light Ions

V. Direct Gamma-Ray Spectra from Coulomb Excitation with Heavy Ions

VI. Gamma-Ray Coincidence Spectroscopy

VII. Particle-Gamma Coincidence Spectroscopy

References

VII.B Coulomb Reorientation

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Measuring Quadrupole Moments of Excited States

III. Theoretical Considerations in Coulomb Reorientation

IV. Experimental Methods in Coulomb Reorientation

V. Results and Discussion

References

VII.C Magnetic Moments of Excited States

I. Introduction

II. Hyperfine Interaction and Perturbed Angular Correlations

III. Methods for Measuring Magnetic Moments of Excited States

IV. Results and Discussion

References

VII.D Gamma Rays from Capture Reactions

I. Introduction

II. Accelerator Properties and Energy Calibration

III. Gamma-Ray Spectrometers

IV. Targets

V. Yield Curves

VI. Miscellaneous Topics

References

VII.E Gamma Rays from Heavy-Ion Reactions

I. Introduction

II. Qualitative Outline of Theory

III. Experimental Methods

IV. Nuclear Structure Information from Heavy-Ion Reactions

References

VII.F Detailed Spectroscopy from Fission

I. Introduction

II. Spectroscopy of Prompt Fission Products

III. Post-Beta-Decay Spectroscopy

IV. Nuclear Properties of Fission Products

V. Summary

References

VII.G Angular Correlation Methods

I. Introduction

II. Some Particular Techniques

III. Perturbations in Vacuum Recoils

IV. Optimization

References

VII.H Lifetime Measurements

I. Introduction

II. Sensitivity of Lifetime Results to Nuclear Structure

III. Electronic Timing Techniques

IV. Doppler Shift Techniques

V. Miscellaneous Timing Techniques

References

VIII Other Topics

VIII.A Photonuclear Reactions

I. Photonuclear Techniques

II. Giant Resonance Studies

III. Photonuclear Studies near the Particle Thresholds

IV. Summary

References

VIII.B Nuclear Spectroscopy from Delayed Particle Emission

I. Introduction

II. The Phenomena

III. The Experiments

IV. The Consequences

References

VIII.C In-Beam Atomic Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Results: Atomic Energy Levels

III. Results: Atomic Lifetimes and Transition Probabilities

IV. Astrophysical Consequences of Lifetime Measurements

V. Results: Atomic Fine Structure

VI. Foil-Excitation Mechanisms

References

VIII.D Effects of Extranuclear Fields on Nuclear Radiations

I. Introduction

II. The Hyperfine Hamiltonian

III. Mössbauer Spectroscopy

IV. Comparison of Inner-Shell Spectroscopies

V. Radiations from Oriented Nuclear States

References

VIII.E A Guide to Nuclear Compilations

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

Joseph Cerny

