Nuclear Spectroscopy and Reactions 40-C

Nuclear Spectroscopy and Reactions, Part C covers information regarding the development of nuclear spectroscopy and its reactions, while emphasizing in-beam spectroscopy. This part covers gamma-ray spectroscopy and other relevant topics that are not discussed in the previous parts. Comprised of only two sections, this book first covers topics relevant to gamma-ray spectroscopy, such as the excitation and reorientation of coulombs; magnetic moments of excited fields; gamma rays from capture reactions; spectroscopy from fission; angular correlation methods; and lifetime measurements. The second section covers other topics that are relevant to nuclear spectroscopy, such as photonuclear reactions; nuclear spectroscopy from delayed particle emission; in-beam atomic spectroscopy; effects of extranuclear fields on nuclear radiations; and a guide to nuclear compilations. This book is written to primarily benefit graduate students who are engaged in research that concerns nuclear spectroscopy.