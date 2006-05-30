Nuclear Safety
1st Edition
Description
Nuclear Safety provides the methods and data needed to evaluate and manage the safety of nuclear facilities and related processes using risk-based safety analysis, and provides readers with the techniques to assess the consequences of radioactive releases.
The book covers relevant international and regional safety criteria (US, IAEA, EUR, PUN, URD, INI). The contents deal with each of the critical components of a nuclear plant, and provide an analysis of the risks arising from a variety of sources, including earthquakes, tornadoes, external impact and human factors. It also deals with the safety of underground nuclear testing and the handling of radioactive waste.
Key Features
- Covers all plant components and potential sources of risk including human, technical and natural factors.
- Brings together information on nuclear safety for which the reader would previously have to consult many different and expensive sources.
- Provides international design and safety criteria and an overview of regulatory regimes.
Readership
Nuclear industry professionals within government, regulatory, client and contractor organisations: Nuclear safety engineers and assessors; Environmental engineers and agencies; Engineering consultancy service companies; (prospective) licensed operators of nuclear power plants; Regulators and public policy makers. Students in training academies for nuclear reactor operators. Undergraduate and postgraduate students on Nuclear Engineering and Nuclear Safety courses.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Objectives of nuclear safety. Short history of nuclear safety technology. Inventory and localisation of radioactive products in the plant. Safety systems and their functions. Classification of accidents and description of some examples: Classification; Design basis accidents; Beyond design basis accidents. Severe accidents. Dispersion of radioactive releases. Health consequences of releases. The general approach to the safety of the plant and of the site. Defence in depth. Quality assurance. Safety analysis: Deterministic safety analysis; Probabilistic safety analysis. Safety analysis review. Classification of plant components. Notes on some plant components: The reactor pressure vessel; Piping; Valves; Containers. Resistance of plants to earthquakes. Resistance of plants to tornadoes. Resistance to external impacts. Nuclear safety criteria: General characteristics; The U.S. General design criteria; IAEA criteria; EUR criteria; Other sets of general design criteria. Nuclear safety research. Operating experience: Principal sources; Some notable events; The International Nuclear Event Scale. Underground location of nuclear power plants. Underground nuclear tests. Effects of nuclear explosions. Radioactive waste. Safety of fusion reactors. Safety of specific plants and of other activities. Nuclear plants on satellites. Erroneous beliefs in nuclear safety. When can we say that a particular plant is safe? The limits of nuclear safety: the residual risk.
Appendices: The Chernobyl accident; Calculation of the accident pressure in a containment; Table of safety criteria; Dose calculations; Simplified thermal analysis of an insufficiently refrigerated core; Excerpts from EUR Criteria; Notes of fracture mechanics; U.S. General design criteria; IAEA Criteria; Primary depressurisation systems; Calculations on thermal-hydraulic transients of the primary system; Calculation programs for the atmospheric dispersion of releases (DR1, DR2, DR1FUM, DR2FUM); Safety cage; Criteria for the Italian site chart; Safety documents; List of contents and sample chapter of the Standard Review Plan; The Three Mile Island accident.
Glossary. Web sites. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 30th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080460789
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750667234
About the Author
Gianni Petrangeli
Dr. Gianni Petrangeli is Consultant to the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Association) for the preparation of nuclear safety guidelines and participation in safety evaluation missions. He is a researcher for nuclear safety for the European Commission and a member of the Faculty Council for the Doctorate in Nuclear and Industrial Safety, University of Pisa, Italy. Dr. Petrangeli spent time as a Professor of Nuclear & Industrial Safety and Environment at the University of Roma, and at the University of Pisa where he received his Doctorate in Nuclear and Industrial Safety and was also a Professor on Complex Safety Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant to the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Association) and researcher for nuclear safety for the European Commission; member of the Faculty Council for the Doctorate in Nuclear and Industrial Safety, University of Pisa, Italy
Reviews
Nuclear Safety by Gianni Petrangeli provides a comprehensive overview of the methods and data needed to evaluate the safety of a nuclear plant, examining potential dangers from earthquakes, tornadoes, external impacts, human factors, and more along with analyses of major accidents.-Occupational Health & Safety, Dallas, TX December 2006