Nuclear Safety
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of Nuclear Safety provides the most up to date methods and data needed to evaluate the safety of nuclear facilities and related processes using risk-informed safety analysis, and provides readers with new techniques to assess the consequences of radioactive releases. Gianni Petrangeli provides applies his wealth of experience to expertly guide the reader through an analysis of nuclear safety aspects, and applications of various well-known cases. Since the first edition was published in 2006, the Fukishima 2011 inundation and accident has brought a big change in nuclear safety experience and perception. This new edition addresses lessons learned from the 2011 Fukishima accident, provides further examples of nuclear safety application and includes consideration of the most recent operational events and data.
This thoroughly updated resource will be particularly valuable to industry technical managers and operators and the experts involved in plant safety evaluation and controls. This book will satisfy generalists with an ample spectrum of competences, specialists within the nuclear industry, and all those seeking for simple plant modelling and evaluation methods.
New to this edition:
- Up to date analysis on recent events within the field, particularly events at Fukushima
- Further examples of application on safety analysis
- New ways to use the book through calculated examples
Key Features
- Covers all plant components and potential sources of risk, including human, technical and natural factors
- Brings together, in a single source, information on nuclear safety normally only found in many different sources
- Provides up-to date international design and safety criteria and an overview of regulatory regimes
Readership
Nuclear industry professionals within government, regulatory, client and contractor organisations: Nuclear safety engineers and assessors; Environmental engineers and agencies; Engineering consultancy service companies; licensed operators of nuclear power plants; Regulators and public policy makers. Students in training academies for nuclear reactor operators. Postgraduate students on Nuclear Engineering and Nuclear Safety courses
Table of Contents
- Objectives of nuclear safety
2. Short history of nuclear safety technology
3. Inventory and localisation of radioactive products in the plant
4. Safety systems and their functions
5. Classification of accidents and description of some examples: Classification; Design basis accidents; Beyond design basis accidents
6. Severe accidents
7. Dispersion of radioactive releases
8. Health consequences of releases
9. The general approach to the safety of the plant and of the site
10. Defence in depth
11. Quality assurance
12. Safety analysis: Deterministic safety analysis; Probabilistic safety analysis
13. Safety analysis review
14. Classification of plant components
15. Notes on some plant components: The reactor pressure vessel; Piping; Valves; Containers
16. Resistance of plants to earthquakes
17. Resistance of plants to tornadoes
18. Resistance to external impacts
19. Nuclear safety criteria: General characteristics; The U.S. General design criteria; IAEA criteria; EUR criteria; Other sets of general design criteria
20. Nuclear safety research
21. Operating experience: Principal sources; Some notable events; The International Nuclear Event Scale
22. Underground location of nuclear power plants
23. Underground nuclear tests
24. Effects of nuclear explosions
25. Radioactive waste
26. Safety of fusion reactors
27. Safety of specific plants and of other activities
28. Nuclear plants on satellites
29. Erroneous beliefs in nuclear safety
30. When can we say that a particular plant is safe?
31. The limits of nuclear safety: the residual risk
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128183267
About the Author
Gianni Petrangeli
Dr. Gianni Petrangeli is Consultant to the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Association) for the preparation of nuclear safety guidelines and participation in safety evaluation missions. He is a researcher for nuclear safety for the European Commission and a member of the Faculty Council for the Doctorate in Nuclear and Industrial Safety, University of Pisa, Italy. Dr. Petrangeli spent time as a Professor of Nuclear & Industrial Safety and Environment at the University of Roma, and at the University of Pisa where he received his Doctorate in Nuclear and Industrial Safety and was also a Professor on Complex Safety Systems.
Consultant to the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Association) and researcher for nuclear safety for the European Commission; member of the Faculty Council for the Doctorate in Nuclear and Industrial Safety, University of Pisa, Italy