Nuclear Receptors in Development and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128021729, 9780128021965

Nuclear Receptors in Development and Disease, Volume 125

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Douglas Forrest Sophia Tsai
eBook ISBN: 9780128021965
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128021729
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th May 2017
Page Count: 420
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.41
191.60
210.00
178.50
165.00
140.25
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
210.00
178.50
170.00
144.50
195.00
165.75
293.59
249.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Evolution of Nuclear Receptors and Ligand Signaling: Towards a Soft Key–Lock Model?

    2. Guillaume Holzer, Gabriel V. Markov and Vincent Laudet

  2. The Function and Evolution of Nuclear Receptors in Insect Embryonic Development

    3. Alys M. Cheatle Jarvela and Leslie Pick

  3. Nuclear Receptors in Skeletal Homeostasis

    4. Hao Zuo and Yihong Wan

  4. Estrogen Hormone Biology

    5. Katherine J. Hamilton, Sylvia C. Hewitt, Yukitomo Arao and Kenneth S. Korach

  5. Mechanisms of Glucocorticoid Action During Development

    6. Jonathan T. Busada and John A. Cidlowski

  6. Progesterone Receptor Signaling in Uterine Myometrial Physiology and Preterm Birth

    7. San-Pin Wu and Francesco J. DeMayo

  7. Roles of Retinoic Acid in Germ Cell Differentiation

    8. Marius Teletin, Nadège Vernet, Norbert B. Ghyselinck and Manuel Mark

  8. Retinoid-Related Orphan Receptor  and Transcriptional Control of Neuronal Differentiation

    9. Hong Liu, Michihiko Aramaki, Yulong Fu and Douglas Forrest

  9. Nuclear Receptor TLX in Development and Diseases

    10. Guoqiang Sun, Qi Cui and Yanhong Shi

  10. COUP-TF Genes, Human Diseases, and the Development of the Central Nervous System in Murine Models

    11. Xiong Yang, Su Feng and Ke Tang

  11. Genetic Investigation of Thyroid Hormone Receptor Function in the Developing and Adult Brain

    12. Frédéric Flamant, Karine Gauthier and Sabine Richard

  12. Resistance to Thyroid Hormone Due to Heterozygous Mutations in Thyroid Hormone Receptor Alpha

    13. Anja L.M. van Gucht, Carla Moran, Marcel E. Meima, W. Edward Visser, Krishna Chatterjee, Theo J. Visser and Robin P. Peeters

  13. TR2 and TR4 Orphan Nuclear Receptors: An Overview

    14. Shin-Jen Lin, Dong-Rong Yang, Guosheng Yang, Chang-Yi Lin, Hong-Chiang Chang, Gonghui Li and Chawnshang Chang

  14. The Role of COUP-TFII in Striated Muscle Development and Disease
    Xin Xie, San-Pin Wu, Ming-Jer Tsai and Sophia Tsai

Description

Nuclear Receptors in Development and Disease, Volume 125, the latest volume in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series, covers nuclear receptors in development and disease, and includes contributions from an international board of authors. New chapters in this release cover the Evolution of Nuclear Receptors and Ligand Signaling: Towards a Soft Key–Lock Model?, The Function and Evolution of Nuclear Receptors in Insect Embryonic Development, Nuclear Receptors in Skeletal Homeostasis, Estrogen Hormone Biology, and the Mechanisms of Glucocorticoid Action During Development.

The book's chapters provide a comprehensive set of reviews that cover such topics as nuclear differentiation and remodeling, evolution of receptors, ligand signaling and neural development.

Key Features

  • Covers the area of nuclear receptors in development and disease
  • Includes contributions from an International board of authors
  • Provides a comprehensive set of reviews on topics as nuclear differentiation and remodeling, evolution of receptors, ligand signaling and neural developments

Readership

Researchers in cell, developmental, molecular biology, and genetics

Details

No. of pages:
420
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128021965
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128021729

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Douglas Forrest Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Douglas Forrest is Senior Investigator at the Laboratory of Endocrinology and Receptor Biology, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institutes of Health (NIH), MD, USA

Sophia Tsai Serial Volume Editor

Sophia Tsai is Professor - Molecular & Cell Biology, at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.

Affiliations and Expertise

Baylor College of Medicine, TX, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.