Nuclear Receptors in Development and Disease, Volume 125
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Evolution of Nuclear Receptors and Ligand Signaling: Towards a Soft Key–Lock Model?
- The Function and Evolution of Nuclear Receptors in Insect Embryonic Development
- Nuclear Receptors in Skeletal Homeostasis
- Estrogen Hormone Biology
- Mechanisms of Glucocorticoid Action During Development
- Progesterone Receptor Signaling in Uterine Myometrial Physiology and Preterm Birth
- Roles of Retinoic Acid in Germ Cell Differentiation
- Retinoid-Related Orphan Receptor and Transcriptional Control of Neuronal Differentiation
- Nuclear Receptor TLX in Development and Diseases
- COUP-TF Genes, Human Diseases, and the Development of the Central Nervous System in Murine Models
- Genetic Investigation of Thyroid Hormone Receptor Function in the Developing and Adult Brain
- Resistance to Thyroid Hormone Due to Heterozygous Mutations in Thyroid Hormone Receptor Alpha
- TR2 and TR4 Orphan Nuclear Receptors: An Overview
- The Role of COUP-TFII in Striated Muscle Development and Disease
Xin Xie, San-Pin Wu, Ming-Jer Tsai and Sophia Tsai
Guillaume Holzer, Gabriel V. Markov and Vincent Laudet
Alys M. Cheatle Jarvela and Leslie Pick
Hao Zuo and Yihong Wan
Katherine J. Hamilton, Sylvia C. Hewitt, Yukitomo Arao and Kenneth S. Korach
Jonathan T. Busada and John A. Cidlowski
San-Pin Wu and Francesco J. DeMayo
Marius Teletin, Nadège Vernet, Norbert B. Ghyselinck and Manuel Mark
Hong Liu, Michihiko Aramaki, Yulong Fu and Douglas Forrest
Guoqiang Sun, Qi Cui and Yanhong Shi
Xiong Yang, Su Feng and Ke Tang
Frédéric Flamant, Karine Gauthier and Sabine Richard
Anja L.M. van Gucht, Carla Moran, Marcel E. Meima, W. Edward Visser, Krishna Chatterjee, Theo J. Visser and Robin P. Peeters
Shin-Jen Lin, Dong-Rong Yang, Guosheng Yang, Chang-Yi Lin, Hong-Chiang Chang, Gonghui Li and Chawnshang Chang
Description
Nuclear Receptors in Development and Disease, Volume 125, the latest volume in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series, covers nuclear receptors in development and disease, and includes contributions from an international board of authors. New chapters in this release cover the Evolution of Nuclear Receptors and Ligand Signaling: Towards a Soft Key–Lock Model?, The Function and Evolution of Nuclear Receptors in Insect Embryonic Development, Nuclear Receptors in Skeletal Homeostasis, Estrogen Hormone Biology, and the Mechanisms of Glucocorticoid Action During Development.
The book's chapters provide a comprehensive set of reviews that cover such topics as nuclear differentiation and remodeling, evolution of receptors, ligand signaling and neural development.
Key Features
- Covers the area of nuclear receptors in development and disease
- Includes contributions from an International board of authors
- Provides a comprehensive set of reviews on topics as nuclear differentiation and remodeling, evolution of receptors, ligand signaling and neural developments
Readership
Researchers in cell, developmental, molecular biology, and genetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 18th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128021965
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128021729
About the Serial Volume Editors
Douglas Forrest Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Douglas Forrest is Senior Investigator at the Laboratory of Endocrinology and Receptor Biology, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institutes of Health (NIH), MD, USA
Sophia Tsai Serial Volume Editor
Sophia Tsai is Professor - Molecular & Cell Biology, at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Baylor College of Medicine, TX, USA