Nuclear Reactions in Heavy Elements

1st Edition

A Data Handbook

Authors: V. M. Gorbachev Y. S. Zamyatnin A. A. Lbov
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Nuclear Reactions in Heavy Elements: A Data Handbook focuses on the physical constants of the elements, the properties of isotopes, and data on radioactive decay. This book examines the methods for obtaining heavy elements.

Organized into two parts encompassing nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of data on neutron cross-sections. This text then provides salient information on cross-sections of photo-reactions and of interactions of charged particles with nuclei. Other chapters consider some general characteristics of the fission process as well as the basic characteristics of spontaneous fission of heavy metals. This book discusses as well the basic characteristics of binary fission of heavy nuclei, including the energies and yields of fission elements, their distribution with regard to mass, and the range of fragments. The final chapter deals with data on various kinds of radiation accompanying the fission process.

This book is a valuable resource for physicists and research workers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I. Interactions of Radiation with Heavy Nuclei

Chapter 1. Neutron Cross-Sections

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Thermal Neutron Cross-Sections and Resonance Integrals

1.3 Dependence of Cross-Sections on Neutron Energy

1.4 Characteristics of Elastic and Inelastic Scattering of Neutrons

Chapter 2. Cross-Sections for Photonuclear Reactions

Chapter 3. Cross-Sections for Interactions of Charged Particles with Heavy Nuclei

Part II. Nuclear Fission

Chapter 4. General Characteristics of the Fission Process

Chapter 5. Spontaneous Fission

Chapter 6. Yields and Characteristics of Fission Fragments from Binary Fission of Heavy Nuclei

6.1 Energies Liberated in Binary Fission

6.2 Fission Fragment Yields in Binary Fission of Heavy Nuclei

6.3 Radioactive Decay Chains of Fragments from Binary Fission of Heavy Nuclei

6.4 Ranges of Fission Fragments

Chapter 7. Ternary Fission Production Yields and Characteristics

Chapter 8. Fission Neutrons

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Prompt Fission Neutrons

8.3 The Mean Number of Prompt Fission Neutrons

8.4 Delayed Neutrons

Chapter 9. Electromagnetic Radiation in Nuclear Fission

