Nuclear Reactions in Heavy Elements
1st Edition
A Data Handbook
Description
Nuclear Reactions in Heavy Elements: A Data Handbook focuses on the physical constants of the elements, the properties of isotopes, and data on radioactive decay. This book examines the methods for obtaining heavy elements.
Organized into two parts encompassing nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of data on neutron cross-sections. This text then provides salient information on cross-sections of photo-reactions and of interactions of charged particles with nuclei. Other chapters consider some general characteristics of the fission process as well as the basic characteristics of spontaneous fission of heavy metals. This book discusses as well the basic characteristics of binary fission of heavy nuclei, including the energies and yields of fission elements, their distribution with regard to mass, and the range of fragments. The final chapter deals with data on various kinds of radiation accompanying the fission process.
This book is a valuable resource for physicists and research workers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. Interactions of Radiation with Heavy Nuclei
Chapter 1. Neutron Cross-Sections
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Thermal Neutron Cross-Sections and Resonance Integrals
1.3 Dependence of Cross-Sections on Neutron Energy
1.4 Characteristics of Elastic and Inelastic Scattering of Neutrons
Chapter 2. Cross-Sections for Photonuclear Reactions
Chapter 3. Cross-Sections for Interactions of Charged Particles with Heavy Nuclei
Part II. Nuclear Fission
Chapter 4. General Characteristics of the Fission Process
Chapter 5. Spontaneous Fission
Chapter 6. Yields and Characteristics of Fission Fragments from Binary Fission of Heavy Nuclei
6.1 Energies Liberated in Binary Fission
6.2 Fission Fragment Yields in Binary Fission of Heavy Nuclei
6.3 Radioactive Decay Chains of Fragments from Binary Fission of Heavy Nuclei
6.4 Ranges of Fission Fragments
Chapter 7. Ternary Fission Production Yields and Characteristics
Chapter 8. Fission Neutrons
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Prompt Fission Neutrons
8.3 The Mean Number of Prompt Fission Neutrons
8.4 Delayed Neutrons
Chapter 9. Electromagnetic Radiation in Nuclear Fission
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279831