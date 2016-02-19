Nuclear Radiation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213378, 9781483226804

Nuclear Radiation

1st Edition

Techniques for Radioactivity Measurements

Editors: Harold Spencer Jones
eBook ISBN: 9781483226804
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1957
Page Count: 202
Description

Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Part I: Nuclear Radiation: Techniques for Radioactivity Measurements covers the techniques for radioactivity measurement, observations of aurora and airglow, and instructions for the longitude and altitude program. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 11 chapters. The first part presents the techniques for radioactivity measurements. The second part describes the geographical distribution, visual observations, and photographic and photometric evaluations of aurora and airglow. The third part provides instructions for operation of the moon-position camera, including camera settings and operation, field plotting, and star marking. This part also presents additional instructions for PZT use in the longitude and latitude program. This book will prove useful to geophysicists and researchers in the allied fields.

Table of Contents


1. Introduction

2. Measurement of Particulate Airborne Fission Products at Ground Level

3. Measurement of Particulate Airborne Fission Products at High Altitudes

4. Measurement of the Deposition of Fission Product Activity

5. Measurement of Natural Radioactivity of the Air

6. Determination of Total Fission Products and Radio-Carbon in Sea-Water

Appendix—Information to Be Provided and Forms to Be Used for the Reporting Radioactivity Measurements

Details

No. of pages:
202
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1957
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483226804

About the Editor

Harold Spencer Jones

