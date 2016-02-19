Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Part I: Nuclear Radiation: Techniques for Radioactivity Measurements covers the techniques for radioactivity measurement, observations of aurora and airglow, and instructions for the longitude and altitude program. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 11 chapters. The first part presents the techniques for radioactivity measurements. The second part describes the geographical distribution, visual observations, and photographic and photometric evaluations of aurora and airglow. The third part provides instructions for operation of the moon-position camera, including camera settings and operation, field plotting, and star marking. This part also presents additional instructions for PZT use in the longitude and latitude program. This book will prove useful to geophysicists and researchers in the allied fields.