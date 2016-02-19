Nuclear Radiation
1st Edition
Techniques for Radioactivity Measurements
Description
Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Part I: Nuclear Radiation: Techniques for Radioactivity Measurements covers the techniques for radioactivity measurement, observations of aurora and airglow, and instructions for the longitude and altitude program. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 11 chapters. The first part presents the techniques for radioactivity measurements. The second part describes the geographical distribution, visual observations, and photographic and photometric evaluations of aurora and airglow. The third part provides instructions for operation of the moon-position camera, including camera settings and operation, field plotting, and star marking. This part also presents additional instructions for PZT use in the longitude and latitude program. This book will prove useful to geophysicists and researchers in the allied fields.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Measurement of Particulate Airborne Fission Products at Ground Level
3. Measurement of Particulate Airborne Fission Products at High Altitudes
4. Measurement of the Deposition of Fission Product Activity
5. Measurement of Natural Radioactivity of the Air
6. Determination of Total Fission Products and Radio-Carbon in Sea-Water
Appendix—Information to Be Provided and Forms to Be Used for the Reporting Radioactivity Measurements
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1957
- Published:
- 1st January 1957
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226804