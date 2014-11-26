Nuclear Power Plant Safety and Mechanical Integrity
1st Edition
Design and Operability of Mechanical Systems, Equipment and Supporting Structures
Description
One of the most critical requirements for safe and reliable nuclear power plant operations is the availability of competent maintenance personnel. However, just as the nuclear power industry is experiencing a renaissance, it is also experiencing an exodus of seasoned maintenance professionals due to retirement. The perfect guide for engineers just entering the field or experienced maintenance supervisors who need to keep abreast of the latest industry best practices, Nuclear Power Plant Maintenance: Mechanical Systems, Equipment and Safety covers the most common issues faced in day-to-day operations and provides practical, technically proven solutions. The book also explains how to navigate the various maintenance codes, standards and regulations for the nuclear power industry.
Key Features
- Discusses 50 common issues faced by engineers in the nuclear power plant field
- Provides advice for complying with international codes and standards (including ASME)
- Describes safety classification for systems and components
- Includes case studies to clearly explain the lessons learned over decades in the nuclear power industry
Readership
Mechanical Engineers, Construction Engineers, Maintenance Engineers and Reliability Engineers
Table of Contents
- Biography
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Acronyms and Description
- Chapter 1. Regulations, Codes, and Standards
- 1.1. Requirements
- 1.2. Classification
- Chapter 2. Design Basis Loads and Qualification
- 2.1. Load Definitions
- 2.2. Load Combinations
- 2.3. Dynamic Loads
- 2.4. Vibration Testing and Monitoring
- 2.5. Buried Pipe
- 2.6. Special Analyses
- Chapter 3. Examination and Leak Testing
- 3.1. Examination
- 3.2. Leak Testing
- Chapter 4. Suspended Systems
- 4.1. Piping Systems
- 4.2. Tubing Systems
- 4.3. Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Duct Systems
- 4.4. Conduit Systems
- 4.5. Cable Trays Systems
- Chapter 5. Supporting Structures
- 5.1. Structural Steel
- 5.2. Supporting Concrete
- 5.3. Structural Welding
- 5.4. Bolting to Steel
- 5.5. Bolting to Concrete
- 5.6. Case Studies
- 5.7. Scaffold
- 5.8. Case Study
- 5.9. Component Clearances
- Chapter 6. Materials and Aging Mechanisms
- 6.1. Common Materials
- 6.2. Aging Mechanisms
- Chapter 7. Operability and Industry Operating Experience
- 7.1. Operability
- 7.2. Piping and Tubing Systems
- 7.3. Raceways and Ducts
- 7.4. Mechanical Equipment
- 7.5. Structural
- 7.6. Industry Operating Experience
- 7.7. Examples of IOEs
- Annex 1. Generic Letters
- Annex 2. Bulletins
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 26th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124173064
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124172487
About the Author
George Antaki
Mr. Antaki is Chairman of ASME III (Nuclear) Working Group Piping Design, member of ASME-QME (Qualification of Mechanical Equipment, Nuclear), and member of ASME III (nuclear) Subgroup Component Design, and ASME (nuclear) Operation and Maintenance Committee. He has over 37 years of experience in nuclear plant engineering, and is an instructor of nuclear engineering courses for the ASME. Mr. Antaki was Manager of Systems structural Analysis at Westinghouse (one of the leading reactor designers), and is currently Chief Engineer Becht Nuclear Services.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Engineer, Becht Nuclear Services, Aiken, South Carolina, USA
Ramiz Gilada
Mr. Gilada has 33 years of experience in Mechanical and Civil Construction and Design Projects. He developed expertise as Principal Consultant Engineer in Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant in Structural Dynamics and Piping Engineering and performed acting managerial duties as needed. He is a member of ASME III (Nuclear) Working Group Piping Design, Working Group Flaw Evaluation and ASME (Nuclear) Operation and Maintenance Committee. He successfully completed Nuclear Plant Certification Class in Reactor Theory, Thermodynamics, Fluid Flow, Heat Transfer and Plant Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
ASME III (Nuclear) Working Group Piping Design and ASME (Nuclear) Operation and Maintenance Committee, Cleburne, Texas, USA