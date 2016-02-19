Nuclear Power Generation, Volume J
3rd Edition
Incorporating Modern Power System Practice
Chapter and main section headings: Nuclear Physics and Basic Technology. Basic concepts. Nuclear reactions. Nuclear fission reaction. Nuclear chain reaction. The moderator. The four-factor formula. The finite reactor. Heat transfer and fluid flow. Nuclear power reactors. Properties of reactor materials. References. Additional references. Appendices. Nuclear Power Station Design. Magnox Reactor: Magnox reactor and associated systems. Magnox reactor fuel handling and storage systems. Magnox reactor post-trip heat removal. Magnox reactor electrical auxiliary supplies. Magnox reactor control, instrumentation and protection systems. Advanced Gas Cooled Reactor (AGR): Advanced gas cooled reactor and associated systems. AGR fuel handling and storage systems. AGR post-trip heat removal systems and essential electrical supplies. AGR control and protection systems. Pressurised Water Reactor (PWR): Pressurised water reactor and associated systems. Fuel handling and storage. Post-trip heat removal and electrical auxiliary supplies. Control and protection systems. References. Nuclear Power Station Operation. Operation policy. Irradiation effects on operation and control. Temperature effects in nuclear reactors. Reactor kinetics. Reactor control. Control and instrumentation. Operation management. Fuel management. Condition monitoring. References. Nuclear Safety. Introduction. Regulatory control. Safety philosophy. Radiological protection. The management of nuclear safety. Emergency arrangements. Decommissioning. References. Appendices. Index.
Nuclear power generation has undergone major expansion and developments in recent years; this third edition contains much revised material in presenting the state-of-the-art of nuclear power station designs currently in operation throughout the world. The volume covers nuclear physics and basic technology, nuclear station design, nuclear station operation, and nuclear safety. Each chapter is independent but with the necessary technical overlap to provide a complete work on the safe and economic design and operation of nuclear power stations.
- English
- © Pergamon 1992
- 31st December 1991
- Pergamon
- 9780080571195
About the Editors
P.B. Myerscough Editor
UK