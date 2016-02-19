Nuclear Power Generation - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080405193, 9780080571195

Nuclear Power Generation, Volume J

3rd Edition

Incorporating Modern Power System Practice

Editors: P.B. Myerscough
eBook ISBN: 9780080571195
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 31st December 1991
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter and main section headings: Nuclear Physics and Basic Technology. Basic concepts. Nuclear reactions. Nuclear fission reaction. Nuclear chain reaction. The moderator. The four-factor formula. The finite reactor. Heat transfer and fluid flow. Nuclear power reactors. Properties of reactor materials. References. Additional references. Appendices. Nuclear Power Station Design. Magnox Reactor: Magnox reactor and associated systems. Magnox reactor fuel handling and storage systems. Magnox reactor post-trip heat removal. Magnox reactor electrical auxiliary supplies. Magnox reactor control, instrumentation and protection systems. Advanced Gas Cooled Reactor (AGR): Advanced gas cooled reactor and associated systems. AGR fuel handling and storage systems. AGR post-trip heat removal systems and essential electrical supplies. AGR control and protection systems. Pressurised Water Reactor (PWR): Pressurised water reactor and associated systems. Fuel handling and storage. Post-trip heat removal and electrical auxiliary supplies. Control and protection systems. References. Nuclear Power Station Operation. Operation policy. Irradiation effects on operation and control. Temperature effects in nuclear reactors. Reactor kinetics. Reactor control. Control and instrumentation. Operation management. Fuel management. Condition monitoring. References. Nuclear Safety. Introduction. Regulatory control. Safety philosophy. Radiological protection. The management of nuclear safety. Emergency arrangements. Decommissioning. References. Appendices. Index.

296 illus.

Description

Nuclear power generation has undergone major expansion and developments in recent years; this third edition contains much revised material in presenting the state-of-the-art of nuclear power station designs currently in operation throughout the world. The volume covers nuclear physics and basic technology, nuclear station design, nuclear station operation, and nuclear safety. Each chapter is independent but with the necessary technical overlap to provide a complete work on the safe and economic design and operation of nuclear power stations.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080571195

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

P.B. Myerscough Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.