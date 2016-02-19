Nuclear Physics
Nuclear Physics is concerned primarily with low-energy nuclear physics rather than high-energy or elementary particle physics, although examples from particle physics are used where appropriate. The Fermi Golden Rule is given emphasis throughout. This text consists of six chapters and begins with an introduction to nuclear physics, followed by a discussion on nuclear structure at a fairly basic level. This book also discusses the nuclear periodic table, radioactivity, and unstable nuclear states as well as nuclear mass and nuclear binding energy. Spin and static electric and magnetic moments are then examined from the perspective of quantum mechanics rather than through the vector model of angular momentum. Quantum mechanics is also used to treat nuclear decay in the next chapter. The theory of nuclear reactions is discussed by highlighting the concepts of cross-section and resonance. The penultimate chapter deals with self-sustaining nuclear reactions, with particular reference to the nuclear physics of fission reactors and the nuclear aspects of stellar physics. This chapter ends with the application of the theory of thermonuclear reactions to the design of a thermonuclear power plant. The final chapter is devoted to charge independence and isospin in low-energy nuclear physics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1. The Nuclear Periodic Table
1.1. The Periodic Table, Radioactivity and Unstable Nuclear States
1.2. Nuclear Mass
1.3. Nuclear Binding Energy
1.4. Nuclear Size
1.5. The Semiempirical Mass Formula
1.6. The Independent Particle Model, Magic Numbers and Shell Structure within the Nucleus
1.7. Nuclear Forces
Chapter 2. Angular Momentum and the Nucleus
2.1. Central Forces, Orbital Angular Momentum and Spin
2.2. The Quantum Mechanical Definition of Angular Momentum
2.3. Parity
2.4. Static Electric Moments
2.5. ● Static Magnetic Moments—The Magnetic Dipole Moment
2.6. Diatomic Molecular Spectra and Nuclear Spin
Chapter 3. Nuclear Decay
3.1. Introduction
3.2. The Fermi Golden Rule
3.3. Electromagnetic Decay of Nuclei
3.4. Electric Dipole Transitions
3.5. Transitions Other Than Electric Dipole Terms
3.6. ● Internal Conversion
3.7. ● 0 → 0 Transitions
3.8. Measurement of Lifetimes in Electromagnetic Transitions
3.9. Determination of Multipolarities in Electromagnetic Decay
3.10. Nuclear Decay through the Weak Interactions—β-Decay. Introduction
3.11. The Theory of β-Decay
3.12. Relativistic Effects in β-Decay
3.13. Non-conservation of Parity in the Weak Interactions
3.14. The Weak Interactions and Parity, Charge Conjugation and Time Reversal
3.15. Odd Remarks on β-Decay
3.16. ● α-Decay 175
3.17. ● α-Decay and the Fermi Golden Rule
Chapter 4. Nuclear Reactions
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Qualitative Features of Nuclear Reactions
4.3. The Concept of Cross-Section
4.4. Nuclear Reactions and the Fermi Golden Rule
4.5. The Partial Wave Analysis
4.6. Cross-Sections and Spin
4.7. Time-Independent Potentials: The Optical Model
4.8. ● Time-Independent Potentials: The Two-Nucleon System
4.9. ● Time-Independent Potentials: Neutron Capture by Protons
4.10. Resonances. Introduction
4.11. Resonances in Scattering from a Potential Hole
4.12. Structure Resonances: The Compound Nucleus and Low-Energy Reactions
4.13. ● The Coulomb Barrier
4.14. Examples of Direct Reactions: Peripheral Scattering Processes
4.15. ● Examples of Direct Reactions: Pickup and Stripping Reactions
4.16. Examples of Direct Reactions: Neutrino Interactions
Chapter 5. Self-Sustaining Nuclear Reactions and Nuclear Energy Sources
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Nuclear Fission
5.3. Induced Fission
5.4. Secondary Features of Fission
5.5. Physics of the Fission Reactor
5.6. Time Constant of a Fission Reactor
5.7. A Note on Breeding and Fast Neutron Reactors
5.8. Thermonuclear Reactions and Stellar Evolution. Introduction
5.9. Hydrogen-Burning Processes in the Stars
5.10. Stellar Evolution During hydrogen burning
5.11. Helium Burning
5.12. Stellar Evolution after Helium Burning
5.13. Thermonuclear Power Plants? Introduction
5.14. Nuclear Physics of a Fusion Reactor
5.15. Optimal Conditions for Fusion Reactor Operation
5.16. Magnetic Containment of Charged Particles
Chapter 6. ● Isospin
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Exchange Symmetry: Identical and Non-identical Nucleons
6.3. The Nucleon and Isospin
6.4. Isospin and Nuclear Structure
6.5. Isospin and Nuclear Decay: Electromagnetic Decay
6.6. Isospin and Nuclear Decay: β-Decay
6.7. The Pion and Isospin
6.8. Strange Particles
6.9. Concluding Remarks
Appendix 1. Energy Units and Constants
Appendix 2. Angular Momentum Coupling
Index
