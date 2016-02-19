Nuclear Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080169835, 9781483151755

Nuclear Physics

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy

Authors: M. G. Bowler
Editors: D. Ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483151755
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 432
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nuclear Physics is concerned primarily with low-energy nuclear physics rather than high-energy or elementary particle physics, although examples from particle physics are used where appropriate. The Fermi Golden Rule is given emphasis throughout. This text consists of six chapters and begins with an introduction to nuclear physics, followed by a discussion on nuclear structure at a fairly basic level. This book also discusses the nuclear periodic table, radioactivity, and unstable nuclear states as well as nuclear mass and nuclear binding energy. Spin and static electric and magnetic moments are then examined from the perspective of quantum mechanics rather than through the vector model of angular momentum. Quantum mechanics is also used to treat nuclear decay in the next chapter. The theory of nuclear reactions is discussed by highlighting the concepts of cross-section and resonance. The penultimate chapter deals with self-sustaining nuclear reactions, with particular reference to the nuclear physics of fission reactors and the nuclear aspects of stellar physics. This chapter ends with the application of the theory of thermonuclear reactions to the design of a thermonuclear power plant. The final chapter is devoted to charge independence and isospin in low-energy nuclear physics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1. The Nuclear Periodic Table

1.1. The Periodic Table, Radioactivity and Unstable Nuclear States

1.2. Nuclear Mass

1.3. Nuclear Binding Energy

1.4. Nuclear Size

1.5. The Semiempirical Mass Formula

1.6. The Independent Particle Model, Magic Numbers and Shell Structure within the Nucleus

1.7. Nuclear Forces

Chapter 2. Angular Momentum and the Nucleus

2.1. Central Forces, Orbital Angular Momentum and Spin

2.2. The Quantum Mechanical Definition of Angular Momentum

2.3. Parity

2.4. Static Electric Moments

2.5. ● Static Magnetic Moments—The Magnetic Dipole Moment

2.6. Diatomic Molecular Spectra and Nuclear Spin

Chapter 3. Nuclear Decay

3.1. Introduction

3.2. The Fermi Golden Rule

3.3. Electromagnetic Decay of Nuclei

3.4. Electric Dipole Transitions

3.5. Transitions Other Than Electric Dipole Terms

3.6. ● Internal Conversion

3.7. ● 0 → 0 Transitions

3.8. Measurement of Lifetimes in Electromagnetic Transitions

3.9. Determination of Multipolarities in Electromagnetic Decay

3.10. Nuclear Decay through the Weak Interactions—β-Decay. Introduction

3.11. The Theory of β-Decay

3.12. Relativistic Effects in β-Decay

3.13. Non-conservation of Parity in the Weak Interactions

3.14. The Weak Interactions and Parity, Charge Conjugation and Time Reversal

3.15. Odd Remarks on β-Decay

3.16. ● α-Decay 175

3.17. ● α-Decay and the Fermi Golden Rule

Chapter 4. Nuclear Reactions

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Qualitative Features of Nuclear Reactions

4.3. The Concept of Cross-Section

4.4. Nuclear Reactions and the Fermi Golden Rule

4.5. The Partial Wave Analysis

4.6. Cross-Sections and Spin

4.7. Time-Independent Potentials: The Optical Model

4.8. ● Time-Independent Potentials: The Two-Nucleon System

4.9. ● Time-Independent Potentials: Neutron Capture by Protons

4.10. Resonances. Introduction

4.11. Resonances in Scattering from a Potential Hole

4.12. Structure Resonances: The Compound Nucleus and Low-Energy Reactions

4.13. ● The Coulomb Barrier

4.14. Examples of Direct Reactions: Peripheral Scattering Processes

4.15. ● Examples of Direct Reactions: Pickup and Stripping Reactions

4.16. Examples of Direct Reactions: Neutrino Interactions

Chapter 5. Self-Sustaining Nuclear Reactions and Nuclear Energy Sources

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Nuclear Fission

5.3. Induced Fission

5.4. Secondary Features of Fission

5.5. Physics of the Fission Reactor

5.6. Time Constant of a Fission Reactor

5.7. A Note on Breeding and Fast Neutron Reactors

5.8. Thermonuclear Reactions and Stellar Evolution. Introduction

5.9. Hydrogen-Burning Processes in the Stars

5.10. Stellar Evolution During hydrogen burning

5.11. Helium Burning

5.12. Stellar Evolution after Helium Burning

5.13. Thermonuclear Power Plants? Introduction

5.14. Nuclear Physics of a Fusion Reactor

5.15. Optimal Conditions for Fusion Reactor Operation

5.16. Magnetic Containment of Charged Particles

Chapter 6. ● Isospin

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Exchange Symmetry: Identical and Non-identical Nucleons

6.3. The Nucleon and Isospin

6.4. Isospin and Nuclear Structure

6.5. Isospin and Nuclear Decay: Electromagnetic Decay

6.6. Isospin and Nuclear Decay: β-Decay

6.7. The Pion and Isospin

6.8. Strange Particles

6.9. Concluding Remarks

Appendix 1. Energy Units and Constants

Appendix 2. Angular Momentum Coupling

Index

Other Titles in the Series


Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151755

About the Author

M. G. Bowler

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Nuclear Physics, Oxford University, UK

About the Editor

D. Ter Haar

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.