Nuclear Physics (1929-1952) - 1st Edition

Nuclear Physics (1929-1952), Volume 9

1st Edition

Editors: R. Peierls
eBook ISBN: 9780080871073
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st February 1986
Page Count: 691
Table of Contents

Foreword. Abbreviated titles of periodicals. Part I: Papers and manuscripts relating to nuclear physics. Part II: Selected correspondence (1929-1949). Inventory of relevant manuscripts in the Niels Bohr archive. Index.

Description

Nuclear Physics'' deals with Bohr's work on nuclear physics which began in the pre-1932 days with his thinking deeply, but inconclusively about the seeming contradictions then presented by the evidence about the nucleus. In 1936, Bohr recognised and described the insights provided by neutron scattering experiments; the excitement of this new understanding and its extension and consolidation occupied much of the subsequent years. In 1939, he was again first in understanding the essential features of the newly discovered phenomenon of fission, applying successfully the point of view of nuclear reactions which he had developed over the past three years. Later, in 1949-50, he was impressed by the success of the nuclear shell model, which on the face of it seemed hard to reconcile with the picture of the closely interacting nucleons which he had pioneered in 1936. Bohr put much effort into clarifying this paradox.

Details

No. of pages:
691
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1986
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871073

About the Editors

R. Peierls Editor

