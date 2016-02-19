Nuclear Particles
1st Edition
The Cell Nucleus, Vol. 9
Description
The Cell Nucleus, Volume IX: Nuclear Particles, Part B discusses "splicing", "processing", and the controls of transcriptional and transport events which must be essential to cells that are either growing or are phenotypically differentiated. The book describes the characteristics and structure of nuclear 30 S RNP particles; as well as the composition and general topology of RNA and protein in monomer 40 S ribonucleoprotein particles. The text also demonstrates the two-dimensional gel electrophoresis of nuclear particles and immunocytochemistry of nuclear hnRNP complexes; the enzymatic activities associated with hnRNP; and the digestion products of nuclear ribonucleoprotein. The nucleocytoplasmic transport of mRNA; the nucleocytoplasmic transport of ribosomal subparticles; and the rnp particles involved in release of in vitro synthesized poly(a)-containing RNA in isolated nuclei are also considered. The book further tackles nuclear bodies as functional indicators in the target cells of sex steroid hormone; and the functional implications of nuclear glycoproteins and glycosaminoglycans. Cell biologists, geneticists, pharmacologists, molecular biologists, biochemists, and students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1 Nuclear 30 S RNP Particles
I. Isolation and Characterization of Nuclear RNP Particles
II. Characteristics of the Protein and RNA Moieties of 30 S Particles
III. Structure of Nuclear RNP Complexes
IV. Conclusion: Structural Organization
References
Chapter 2 The Composition and General Topology of RNA and Protein in Monomer 40 S Ribonucleoprotein Particles
I. Introduction
II. Composition of Monomer 40 S hnRNP Particles
III. The Arrangement of RNA and Protein in Monomer 40 S hnRNP Particles
IV. Summary and a Possible Mechanism for 40 S hnRNP Function in RNA Splicing
References
Chapter 3 Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis of Nuclear Particles
I. Introduction
II. Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis Procedure
III. Standardization of Gels
IV. Saline-EDTA and Tris Washers of Nuclei
V. Nuclear Matrix Proteins
VI. Nuclear Membrane-Lamina Complex
VII. Nucleolar Matrix
VIII. Proteins of hnRNA
IX. Proteins of Whole Nuclei and Chromatin
X. Association of hnRNP with the Nuclear Matrix
XI. Possible Gene Duplication of NHP
XII. Silver Staining of Two-Dimensional Gels
XIII. Summary
References
Chapter 4 Immunocytochemistry of Nuclear hnRNP Complexes
I. hnRNP Complexes
II. Localization of 30 S RNP Core Proteins
III. Summary: hnRNP Core Proteins and Nuclear RNA Metabolism
References
Chapter 5 Enzymatic Activities Associated with hnRNP
I. Introductory Remarks
II. Enzymes Involved in Posttranscriptional Maturation of hnRNA into mRNA
III. Enzymes Involved in Posttranslational Modifications of hnRNP Proteins
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 6 Digestion Products of Nuclear Ribonucleoprotein
I. Introduction
II. Initial Work Utilizing Nucleases
III. Studies Involving Specific Nucleotide Sequences
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7 Nucleocytoplasmic Transport of mRNA
I. Introduction
II. Processing as a Prerequisite for Transport
III. Transport through the Nuclear Pore
IV. Evidence for Regulation of mRNA Transport
V. Evidence for Defective Regulation of mRNA Transport
VI. Possible Mechanism of Regulation—mRNA-Associated Proteins
References
Chapter 8 Nucleocytoplasmic Transport of Ribosomal Subparticles: Interplay with the Nuclear Envelope
I. Introduction
II. Tetrahymena: Nuclear System and Extrachromosomal rRNA Genes
III. Nucleocytoplasmic rRNP Transport
IV. The Nuclear Envelope
V. rRNP Translocation through Pore Complexes
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 9 RNP Particles Involved in Release of in Vitro Synthesized Poly(A)-Containing RNA in Isolated Nuclei
I. Introduction
II. Results and Discussion
References
Chapter 10 Nuclear Bodies as Functional Indicators in the Target Cells of Sex Steroid Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Estrogens on Estrogen-Induced Responses and Estrogen Receptor Binding in Relation to the Formation of Nuclear Bodies
III. Evidence Related to Endocrine Control of Nuclear Body Formation in the Uterus
IV. Some Tentative Conclusions and Speculations Concerning the Structure and Function of Nuclear Bodies
References
Chapter 11 Nuclear Glycoproteins and Glycosaminoglycans
I. Evidence for the Presence of Nuclear Glycoproteins and Glycosaminoglycans
II. Association of Carbohydrate-Containing Molecules with Nucleoli and Nucleosomes
III. Functional Implications of Nuclear Glycoproteins and Glycosaminoglycans
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216812