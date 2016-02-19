The Cell Nucleus, Volume IX: Nuclear Particles, Part B discusses "splicing", "processing", and the controls of transcriptional and transport events which must be essential to cells that are either growing or are phenotypically differentiated. The book describes the characteristics and structure of nuclear 30 S RNP particles; as well as the composition and general topology of RNA and protein in monomer 40 S ribonucleoprotein particles. The text also demonstrates the two-dimensional gel electrophoresis of nuclear particles and immunocytochemistry of nuclear hnRNP complexes; the enzymatic activities associated with hnRNP; and the digestion products of nuclear ribonucleoprotein. The nucleocytoplasmic transport of mRNA; the nucleocytoplasmic transport of ribosomal subparticles; and the rnp particles involved in release of in vitro synthesized poly(a)-containing RNA in isolated nuclei are also considered. The book further tackles nuclear bodies as functional indicators in the target cells of sex steroid hormone; and the functional implications of nuclear glycoproteins and glycosaminoglycans. Cell biologists, geneticists, pharmacologists, molecular biologists, biochemists, and students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.

Chapter 1 Nuclear 30 S RNP Particles

I. Isolation and Characterization of Nuclear RNP Particles

II. Characteristics of the Protein and RNA Moieties of 30 S Particles

III. Structure of Nuclear RNP Complexes

IV. Conclusion: Structural Organization

References

Chapter 2 The Composition and General Topology of RNA and Protein in Monomer 40 S Ribonucleoprotein Particles

I. Introduction

II. Composition of Monomer 40 S hnRNP Particles

III. The Arrangement of RNA and Protein in Monomer 40 S hnRNP Particles

IV. Summary and a Possible Mechanism for 40 S hnRNP Function in RNA Splicing

References

Chapter 3 Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis of Nuclear Particles

I. Introduction

II. Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis Procedure

III. Standardization of Gels

IV. Saline-EDTA and Tris Washers of Nuclei

V. Nuclear Matrix Proteins

VI. Nuclear Membrane-Lamina Complex

VII. Nucleolar Matrix

VIII. Proteins of hnRNA

IX. Proteins of Whole Nuclei and Chromatin

X. Association of hnRNP with the Nuclear Matrix

XI. Possible Gene Duplication of NHP

XII. Silver Staining of Two-Dimensional Gels

XIII. Summary

References

Chapter 4 Immunocytochemistry of Nuclear hnRNP Complexes

I. hnRNP Complexes

II. Localization of 30 S RNP Core Proteins

III. Summary: hnRNP Core Proteins and Nuclear RNA Metabolism

References

Chapter 5 Enzymatic Activities Associated with hnRNP

I. Introductory Remarks

II. Enzymes Involved in Posttranscriptional Maturation of hnRNA into mRNA

III. Enzymes Involved in Posttranslational Modifications of hnRNP Proteins

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 6 Digestion Products of Nuclear Ribonucleoprotein

I. Introduction

II. Initial Work Utilizing Nucleases

III. Studies Involving Specific Nucleotide Sequences

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 7 Nucleocytoplasmic Transport of mRNA

I. Introduction

II. Processing as a Prerequisite for Transport

III. Transport through the Nuclear Pore

IV. Evidence for Regulation of mRNA Transport

V. Evidence for Defective Regulation of mRNA Transport

VI. Possible Mechanism of Regulation—mRNA-Associated Proteins

References

Chapter 8 Nucleocytoplasmic Transport of Ribosomal Subparticles: Interplay with the Nuclear Envelope

I. Introduction

II. Tetrahymena: Nuclear System and Extrachromosomal rRNA Genes

III. Nucleocytoplasmic rRNP Transport

IV. The Nuclear Envelope

V. rRNP Translocation through Pore Complexes

VI. Conclusion

References

Chapter 9 RNP Particles Involved in Release of in Vitro Synthesized Poly(A)-Containing RNA in Isolated Nuclei

I. Introduction

II. Results and Discussion

References

Chapter 10 Nuclear Bodies as Functional Indicators in the Target Cells of Sex Steroid Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Estrogens on Estrogen-Induced Responses and Estrogen Receptor Binding in Relation to the Formation of Nuclear Bodies

III. Evidence Related to Endocrine Control of Nuclear Body Formation in the Uterus

IV. Some Tentative Conclusions and Speculations Concerning the Structure and Function of Nuclear Bodies

References

Chapter 11 Nuclear Glycoproteins and Glycosaminoglycans

I. Evidence for the Presence of Nuclear Glycoproteins and Glycosaminoglycans

II. Association of Carbohydrate-Containing Molecules with Nucleoli and Nucleosomes

III. Functional Implications of Nuclear Glycoproteins and Glycosaminoglycans

References

Index

