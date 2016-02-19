Nuclear, Particle and Many Body Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125082013, 9780323143035

Nuclear, Particle and Many Body Physics

1st Edition

Editors: Philip Morse
eBook ISBN: 9780323143035
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 716
Description

Nuclear, Particle, and Many Body Physics, Volume I is a collection of scientific papers dedicated to the memory of Amos de-Shalit, a distinguished physicist.

The book contains chapters that discuss various studies in the field of nuclear and particle physics. The text covers such topics as chemical binding in classical Coulomb lattices; algebraic treatment of subsidiary conditions in dual resonance models; the complete Schwarzschild solution; the investigation of nucleon-nucleon correlations by means of high-energy scattering; and some aspects on the magnetic-dipole moments of states in near-spherical nuclei.

Theoretical, experimental, and nuclear physicists, researchers, and students in the field of physics will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Eulogy

Recollections of Amos de-Shalit

List of Publications

Chemical Binding in Classical Coulomb Lattices

Algebraic Treatment of Subsidiary Conditions in Dual Resonance Models

Energy Levels of Tm 168

A Shell-Model Analysis of Λ Binding Energies for the p-Shell Hypernuclei. I. Basic Formulas and Matrix Elements for ΛΝ and ΛNN Forces

The Complete Schwarzschild Solution

Many-Particle Shell Model Calculation of Electromagnetic Transition Rates and Multipole Moments in A = 30-34 Nuclei

Partial Width Correlations and Common Doorway States

S1/2 Doublets in Hypernuclear and Nuclear Physics

Quark Selection Principle. II. Pseudoscalar Meson Form Factor

Reaction Symmetries for Multiplet Production

Multiple-Scattering Theory for Pion-Nucleus Scattering Near the 3,3 Resonance

On the Investigation of Nucleon-Nucleon Correlations by Means of High-Energy Scattering

Fully Consistent Phase Conventions in Angular Momentum Theory

Sum Rules, Dynamic Form Factor, and Elementary Excitations in Liquid 4He

Weak Interactions at High Energies

Nonstatic Second Order Contribution to the Elastic Electron-Nucleus Scattering

Elastic Hadronic Processes, Duality and Absorption

Collective Energies from Momentum- and Angular Momentum-Projected Determinantal Wavefunctions

An Intrinsically Self-Conjugate Boson Structure: The Symplecton

Generalized O(2, 1) Expansion for Asymptotically Growing Amplitudes

Properties of Multi-Particle Spaces

A Soluble Model for a System with Negative Specific Heat

The Relation Between Classical and Quantum Mechanical Rigid Motion

High Energy Diffractive Dissociation of Pions and the A1

Coulomb Excitation of 197Au and a Core-Excitation Analysis

Axial Vector Nuclear Sum Rules and Exchange Effects

Deorientation Measurement in 20Ne

Quantum Mechanics with Constraints

Asymptotic Evaluation of the Green's Function for Large Quantum Numbers

Electric-Quadrupole Isomers in 90Nb and 92Tc

Some Aspects on the Magnetic-Dipole Moments of States in Near-Spherical Nuclei

Dips and Spikes in dσ/dt for High Energy Exchange Reactions

A Qualitative Description of the Spectra 17O and 41Ca

Author Index

Subject Index

