Nuclear, Particle and Many Body Physics
1st Edition
Editors: Philip Morse
eBook ISBN: 9780323143035
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 716
Description
Nuclear, Particle, and Many Body Physics, Volume I is a collection of scientific papers dedicated to the memory of Amos de-Shalit, a distinguished physicist.
The book contains chapters that discuss various studies in the field of nuclear and particle physics. The text covers such topics as chemical binding in classical Coulomb lattices; algebraic treatment of subsidiary conditions in dual resonance models; the complete Schwarzschild solution; the investigation of nucleon-nucleon correlations by means of high-energy scattering; and some aspects on the magnetic-dipole moments of states in near-spherical nuclei.
Theoretical, experimental, and nuclear physicists, researchers, and students in the field of physics will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Eulogy
Recollections of Amos de-Shalit
List of Publications
Chemical Binding in Classical Coulomb Lattices
Algebraic Treatment of Subsidiary Conditions in Dual Resonance Models
Energy Levels of Tm 168
A Shell-Model Analysis of Λ Binding Energies for the p-Shell Hypernuclei. I. Basic Formulas and Matrix Elements for ΛΝ and ΛNN Forces
The Complete Schwarzschild Solution
Many-Particle Shell Model Calculation of Electromagnetic Transition Rates and Multipole Moments in A = 30-34 Nuclei
Partial Width Correlations and Common Doorway States
S1/2 Doublets in Hypernuclear and Nuclear Physics
Quark Selection Principle. II. Pseudoscalar Meson Form Factor
Reaction Symmetries for Multiplet Production
Multiple-Scattering Theory for Pion-Nucleus Scattering Near the 3,3 Resonance
On the Investigation of Nucleon-Nucleon Correlations by Means of High-Energy Scattering
Fully Consistent Phase Conventions in Angular Momentum Theory
Sum Rules, Dynamic Form Factor, and Elementary Excitations in Liquid 4He
Weak Interactions at High Energies
Nonstatic Second Order Contribution to the Elastic Electron-Nucleus Scattering
Elastic Hadronic Processes, Duality and Absorption
Collective Energies from Momentum- and Angular Momentum-Projected Determinantal Wavefunctions
An Intrinsically Self-Conjugate Boson Structure: The Symplecton
Generalized O(2, 1) Expansion for Asymptotically Growing Amplitudes
Properties of Multi-Particle Spaces
A Soluble Model for a System with Negative Specific Heat
The Relation Between Classical and Quantum Mechanical Rigid Motion
High Energy Diffractive Dissociation of Pions and the A1
Coulomb Excitation of 197Au and a Core-Excitation Analysis
Axial Vector Nuclear Sum Rules and Exchange Effects
Deorientation Measurement in 20Ne
Quantum Mechanics with Constraints
Asymptotic Evaluation of the Green's Function for Large Quantum Numbers
Electric-Quadrupole Isomers in 90Nb and 92Tc
Some Aspects on the Magnetic-Dipole Moments of States in Near-Spherical Nuclei
Dips and Spikes in dσ/dt for High Energy Exchange Reactions
A Qualitative Description of the Spectra 17O and 41Ca
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Editor
Philip Morse
