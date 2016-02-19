Nuclear, Particle, and Many Body Physics, Volume I is a collection of scientific papers dedicated to the memory of Amos de-Shalit, a distinguished physicist.

The book contains chapters that discuss various studies in the field of nuclear and particle physics. The text covers such topics as chemical binding in classical Coulomb lattices; algebraic treatment of subsidiary conditions in dual resonance models; the complete Schwarzschild solution; the investigation of nucleon-nucleon correlations by means of high-energy scattering; and some aspects on the magnetic-dipole moments of states in near-spherical nuclei.

Theoretical, experimental, and nuclear physicists, researchers, and students in the field of physics will find the book invaluable.