Nuclear Moments focuses on the processes, methodologies, reactions, and transformations of molecules and atoms, including magnetic resonance and nuclear moments.
The book first offers information on nuclear moments in free atoms and molecules, including theoretical foundations of hyperfine structure, isotope shift, spectra of diatomic molecules, and vector model of molecules. The manuscript then takes a look at nuclear moments in liquids and crystals. Discussions focus on nuclear paramagnetic and magnetic resonance and nuclear quadrupole resonance.
The text discusses nuclear moments and nuclear models, as well as simple conclusions from experimental data and graphical representations of nuclear models and moments. An explanation of symbols used in the manuscript is also presented.
The book is a dependable reference for readers interested in the study of nuclear moments.
Table of Contents
Contents
Author's Preface to the German Edition
Preface to the English Edition
Chapter I. Nuclear moments in free atoms
1.Survey of Experimental Methods
I.The Theoretical Foundations of Hyperfine Structure
2.Magnetic Interaction Between Atomic Nucleus and Orbital Electrons
3.Electrostatic Interaction Between the Nucleus of an Atom and its Orbital Electrons
4.The Hyperfine Structure Multiplet
5.The Effect of an External Magnetic Field on the Hyperfine Structure Multiplet
6.Perturbation Due t Mutual Interaction Between Hfs States
7.Transitions Between Hyperfine Structure Levels
II.The Determination of A,B,I,and g
A.Hyperfine Structure Investigations by Atomic Beam Methods
8.Theoretical Foundations of Atomic Beam Experiments
9.Technique of Atomic and Molecular Beam Experiments
10.Intensity Distributions in Atomic Beams
11.Older Atomic Beam Experiments
12.Rotating Magnetic Fields
13.Molecular Beam Radio-Frequency Spectrometers
14.Radio-Frequency Spectroscopy of 2S½ and 2P½ States
15.Radio-Frequency Spectroscopy of Rare Isotopes in 2S½ States
16.Radio-Frequency Spectroscopy of 2P 3/2 and other States
B.Optical Hyperfine Structure Investigations
17.The Experimental Arrangement
18.Analysis of Hyperfine Structures
19.Determination of the Nuclear Spin
20.Determination of the Sign of the Nuclear Magnetic Moment
21.Determination of A and B
22.Influence of Isotopes on the Hfs of Atomic Spectral Lines
23.Hfs Investigations with Separated Isotopes
24.The Double Resonance Method
III.The Determination of µ and Q
A.Determination of µ1 From A
25.Determination of the a-Factors for Hydrogenic Orbitals
26.Determination of the a-Factors for Alkali-Like and Earth-Like Configurations
27.The A-Factors of Alkaline Earth Like Electron Configurations. Treatment by the Correspondence Principle
28.The Magnetic Interaction Between Electrons and Nucleus by the Method of Energy Sums
29.Quantum-Mechanical Treatment of the A-Factors of Alkaline Earth-Like Electron Configurations
B.The Determination of Q From B
30.The Calculation of ϕii(0)for Alkali-Like States
31.The Calculation of ϕJJ(0)for the Electron Configurations sl
32.Discussion of Methods and Results
IV.The Isotope Shift
33.The Mass-Dependent Isotope Shift
34.Theory of the Isotope Shift of Heavy Elements
35.Screening Effects
36.Experimental Data on the Isotope Shift of Heavy Elements
37.DiscussionofResults183
Chapter II. Nuclear Moments in Free Molecules
38.Historical Survey
39.On the Spectra of Diatomic Molecules
40.The Hfs of the Rotational States of Diamagnetic Diatomic Molecules and the Effect of External Fields
41.Magnetic Molecular Beam Radio-Frequency Resonance Spectroscopy
42.Electric Molecular Beam Radio-Frequency Spectroscopy
43.The Measurement of the Magnetic Moment of the Neutron
44.The Spectra of Polyatomic Molecules
45.Microwave Spectroscopy
46.The Hfs of the Rotational Lines of Diamagnetic Molecules
47.The Zeeman Effect of the Hfs of Rotational Lines
48.Estimate of the Electric Field Gradient in Molecules
Chapter III. Nuclear Moments in Liquids and Crystals
49. Survey
I. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
50.Theoretical Foundations of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
51.Slow Passage Through Resonance
52.The Effect of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance on Associated Oscillatory Circuits
53.The Effect of Nuclear Quadrupole Moments on Nuclear Resonance
54.Bloch's Undamped Solution
55.On Relaxation Times
56.Spin Echos
57.Nuclear Magnetic Resonance in Metals
58.Results of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Investigations
II. Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance
59.Foundations of the Method
60.The Measurement of Pure Nuclear Quadrupole Frequencies
61.Results of Nuclear QuadrupoleResonanceInvestigations
62.The Zeeman Effect of Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance
III.Paramagnetic resonance
63.Introduction
64.The Zeeman Effect of the Electronic Ground States of Paramagnetic Ions in Crystals
65.The Hyperfine Structure of Paramagnetic Ions inCrystals
66.The Paramagnetic Resonance Experiments
Chapter IV. Nuclear Moments and Nuclear Models
67.Simple Conclusions from the Experimental Data
68.The Nuclear Shell Model
69.Comparison of the Shell Model with Experimental Results
70.The Light Nuclei
71.The Odd-Odd Nuclei
72.The Deformation of Nuclei
73.Applications of the Nuclear Models
Various Tables
Explanation of Symbol
References
Element Index
Author Index
Subject Index
