Nuclear Medicine: Case Review Series - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323053082, 9780323076500

Nuclear Medicine: Case Review Series

2nd Edition

Authors: Harvey Ziessman
eBook ISBN: 9780323076500
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 18th November 2010
Page Count: 436
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This new edition of Nuclear Medicine in the popular Case Review series offers self-assessment preparation for board reviews to help residents and recertifying radiologists stay on top in their field! Dr. Harvey Zeissman presents 200 case studies—covering hot topics like PET/CT, SPECT/CT, and radiation safety—with images and questions to refine and reinforce your understanding of nuclear medicine.

Key Features

  • Review 200 cases organized by level of difficulty, with questions, answers, and rationales that mimic the format of certification exams.

  • Prepare for the challenges you’ll face on the exam and in practice with visual guidance from 400 images.

  • Find more in-depth information easily thanks to cross-references to The Requisites: Nuclear Medicine.

Details

No. of pages:
436
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323076500

About the Authors

Harvey Ziessman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Director of Nuclear Medicine Imaging, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.