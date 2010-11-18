Nuclear Medicine: Case Review Series
2nd Edition
Authors: Harvey Ziessman
eBook ISBN: 9780323076500
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 18th November 2010
Page Count: 436
Description
This new edition of Nuclear Medicine in the popular Case Review series offers self-assessment preparation for board reviews to help residents and recertifying radiologists stay on top in their field! Dr. Harvey Zeissman presents 200 case studies—covering hot topics like PET/CT, SPECT/CT, and radiation safety—with images and questions to refine and reinforce your understanding of nuclear medicine.
Key Features
- Review 200 cases organized by level of difficulty, with questions, answers, and rationales that mimic the format of certification exams.
- Prepare for the challenges you’ll face on the exam and in practice with visual guidance from 400 images.
- Find more in-depth information easily thanks to cross-references to The Requisites: Nuclear Medicine.
Details
About the Authors
Harvey Ziessman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Director of Nuclear Medicine Imaging, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA
