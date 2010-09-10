Nuclear Mechanics and Genome Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123810090, 9780123810106

Nuclear Mechanics and Genome Regulation, Volume 98

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: G.V. Shivashankar
eBook ISBN: 9780123810106
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123810090
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th September 2010
Page Count: 392
Table of Contents

Section-A: Cell Nucleus: Organization & MechanoBiology

  1. Fluorescence Fluctuation Microscopy to reveal 3D-Architecture and Function in the Cell Nucleus

    2. Thorsten Lenser1,2, Klaus Weisshart2, Tobias Ulbricht3, Karolin Klement3, and Peter Hemmerich

  2. Studying histone modifications and their genomic functions by employing chromatin immunoprecipitation and immunoblotting

    3. Ranveer S. Jayani, Praveena L. Ramanujam and Sanjeev Galande

  3. Dynamic organization of chromatin assembly & transcription factories in living cells

    4. Bidisha Sinha, Dipanjan Bhattacharya, Deepak Kumar Sinha, Shefali Talwar,

    Shovamayee Maharana, Soumya Gupta and G. V.Shivashankar

     

  4. Manipulation & Isolation of Single Cells & Nuclei

    5. Swee Jin Tan, Qingsen Li and Chwee Teck Lim

  5. Beyond lamins: other structural components of the nucleoskeleton

    6. Zhixia Zhong , Katherine L. Wilson and Kris Noel Dahl

  6. Altered mechanical properties of the nucleus in disease

    7. Maria Lucia Lombardi and Jan Lammerding

  7. Theoretical concepts and models of cellular mechanosensing

    8. Rumi De, Assaf Zemel and Samuel A. Safran

    Section-B: Impact of Nuclear Mechanics on Function

  8. Mechanical Induction of Gene Expression in Connective Tissue Cells

    9. Mathew Chan, Boris Hinz, Christopher A. McCulloch

  9. Physical plasticity of the Nucleus and its manipulation

    10. Irena Ivanovska, Joe Swift, Takamasa Harada, J. David Pajerowski and Dennis E. Discher

  10. Prestressed Nuclear Organization in Living Cells

    11. Aprotim Mazumder, Roopa T. , Abhishek Kumar, K.Venkatesan Iyer,

    Nisha M Ramdas and G. V.Shivashankar

  11. Nanotopography/mechanical induction of stem-cell differentiation

    12. Evelyn Yim

     

  12. Mechanical Induction in Embryonic Development and Tumour Growth: Integrative Cues through Molecular to Multi-cellular Interplay, and Evolutionary Perspectives

    13. Maria-Elena Fernandez-Sanchez, Fanny Serman, Padra Ahmadi and Emmanuel Farge

  13. Informatics based analysis of mechanosignaling in the laminopathies

    14. Frank P.L. Lai, Radfidah A. Mutalif, Siew Cheng Phua, and Colin L. Stewart

  14. Autosomal Dominant Leukodystrophy caused by lamin B1 duplications: A clinical and molecular case study of altered nuclear function and disease

Quasar Saleem Padiath and Ying-Hui Fu

Description

In recent years new discoveries have made this an exciting and important field of research. This exhaustive volume presents comprehensive chapters and detailed background information for researchers working with in the field of nuclear mechanics and genome regulation.

Key Features

  • Both classic and state-of-the-art methods readily adaptable and designed to last the test of time
  • Relevant to clinicians and scientists working in a wide range of fields

Readership

Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology

About the Serial Volume Editors

G.V. Shivashankar Serial Volume Editor

Dr. G. V. Shivashankar is currently the Deputy Director of Mechanobiology Institute, National University of Singapore. Shivashankar’s laboratory is focused on understanding the role of cell geometry on nuclear mechanics and genome regulation in living cells using a multi-disciplinary approach. He carried out his PhD research at the Rockefeller University (1994-1999) and Postdoctoral research at NEC Research Institute, Princeton, USA (1999-2000). He started his laboratory at the National Center for Biological Sciences, TIFR- Bangalore, India (2000-2009) before relocating to a tenured faculty position at the National University of Singapore in 2009. His scientific awards include the Birla Science Prize (2006) and the Swarnajayanthi Fellowship (2007), and he was elected to the Indian Academy of Sciences (2010). He also edited a Methods in Cell Biology volume on Nuclear Mechanics and Genome Regulation (2010), published by Elsevier. More recently, he headed the Joint Research Laboratory with the FIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology (IFOM), Milan, Italy and was appointed as an IFOM-NUS Chair Professor in 2014.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mechanobiology Institute, National University of Singapore & FIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology (IFOM), Milan, Italy

