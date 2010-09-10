Nuclear Mechanics and Genome Regulation, Volume 98
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section-A: Cell Nucleus: Organization & MechanoBiology
- Fluorescence Fluctuation Microscopy to reveal 3D-Architecture and Function in the Cell Nucleus
- Studying histone modifications and their genomic functions by employing chromatin immunoprecipitation and immunoblotting
- Dynamic organization of chromatin assembly & transcription factories in living cells
- Manipulation & Isolation of Single Cells & Nuclei
- Beyond lamins: other structural components of the nucleoskeleton
- Altered mechanical properties of the nucleus in disease
- Theoretical concepts and models of cellular mechanosensing
- Mechanical Induction of Gene Expression in Connective Tissue Cells
- Physical plasticity of the Nucleus and its manipulation
- Prestressed Nuclear Organization in Living Cells
- Nanotopography/mechanical induction of stem-cell differentiation
- Mechanical Induction in Embryonic Development and Tumour Growth: Integrative Cues through Molecular to Multi-cellular Interplay, and Evolutionary Perspectives
- Informatics based analysis of mechanosignaling in the laminopathies
- Autosomal Dominant Leukodystrophy caused by lamin B1 duplications: A clinical and molecular case study of altered nuclear function and disease
Thorsten Lenser1,2, Klaus Weisshart2, Tobias Ulbricht3, Karolin Klement3, and Peter Hemmerich
Ranveer S. Jayani, Praveena L. Ramanujam and Sanjeev Galande
Bidisha Sinha, Dipanjan Bhattacharya, Deepak Kumar Sinha, Shefali Talwar,
Shovamayee Maharana, Soumya Gupta and G. V.Shivashankar
Swee Jin Tan, Qingsen Li and Chwee Teck Lim
Zhixia Zhong , Katherine L. Wilson and Kris Noel Dahl
Maria Lucia Lombardi and Jan Lammerding
Rumi De, Assaf Zemel and Samuel A. Safran
Section-B: Impact of Nuclear Mechanics on Function
Mathew Chan, Boris Hinz, Christopher A. McCulloch
Irena Ivanovska, Joe Swift, Takamasa Harada, J. David Pajerowski and Dennis E. Discher
Aprotim Mazumder, Roopa T. , Abhishek Kumar, K.Venkatesan Iyer,
Nisha M Ramdas and G. V.Shivashankar
Evelyn Yim
Maria-Elena Fernandez-Sanchez, Fanny Serman, Padra Ahmadi and Emmanuel Farge
Frank P.L. Lai, Radfidah A. Mutalif, Siew Cheng Phua, and Colin L. Stewart
Quasar Saleem Padiath and Ying-Hui Fu
Description
In recent years new discoveries have made this an exciting and important field of research. This exhaustive volume presents comprehensive chapters and detailed background information for researchers working with in the field of nuclear mechanics and genome regulation.
Key Features
- Both classic and state-of-the-art methods readily adaptable and designed to last the test of time
- Relevant to clinicians and scientists working in a wide range of fields
Readership
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 10th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123810106
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123810090
About the Serial Volume Editors
G.V. Shivashankar Serial Volume Editor
Dr. G. V. Shivashankar is currently the Deputy Director of Mechanobiology Institute, National University of Singapore. Shivashankar’s laboratory is focused on understanding the role of cell geometry on nuclear mechanics and genome regulation in living cells using a multi-disciplinary approach. He carried out his PhD research at the Rockefeller University (1994-1999) and Postdoctoral research at NEC Research Institute, Princeton, USA (1999-2000). He started his laboratory at the National Center for Biological Sciences, TIFR- Bangalore, India (2000-2009) before relocating to a tenured faculty position at the National University of Singapore in 2009. His scientific awards include the Birla Science Prize (2006) and the Swarnajayanthi Fellowship (2007), and he was elected to the Indian Academy of Sciences (2010). He also edited a Methods in Cell Biology volume on Nuclear Mechanics and Genome Regulation (2010), published by Elsevier. More recently, he headed the Joint Research Laboratory with the FIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology (IFOM), Milan, Italy and was appointed as an IFOM-NUS Chair Professor in 2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mechanobiology Institute, National University of Singapore & FIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology (IFOM), Milan, Italy