Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
2nd Edition
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy, Second Edition focuses on two-dimensional nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, high resolution NMR of solids, water suppression, multiple quantum spectroscopy, and NMR imaging.
The selection first takes a look at the fundamental principles and experimental methods. Discussions focus on the NMR phenomenon, dipolar broadening and spin-spin relaxation, nuclear electric quadrupole relaxation, saturation, magnetic shielding and chemical shift, magnetic field, transitions between the nuclear energy levels, and resolution and sensitivity considerations. The manuscript then ponders on chemical shift, coupling of nuclear spins, and nuclear relaxation and chemical rate processes. Topics include spin lattice relaxation, spin-spin relaxation, spin decoupling and associated techniques, and description and analysis of spin systems.
The text examines two-dimensional NMR spectroscopy, macromolecules, and NMR of solids, including magic angle spinning, cross polarization, proton dipolar broadening, biopolymers, and chain motion in macromolecules.
The selection is a valuable source of data for readers interested in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.
Undergraduates and graduate students in chemistry, research workers in chemical industries, teachers of chemistry, and supervisors of chemical activities, especially research.
Table of Contents
Fundamental Principles. L.W. Jelinsky, Experimental Methods. The Chemical Shift. Coupling of Nuclear Spins. Nuclear Relaxation and Chemical Rate Processes. P.A. Mirau and F.A. Bovey, Two-Dimensional Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy. Macromolecules. NMR of Solids. F.A. Bovey, L.W. Jelinsky, P.A. Mirau, Special Topics. Appendixes. Author Index. Subject Index.
- 653
- English
- © Academic Press 1988
- 1st November 1988
- Academic Press
- 9780080916996
- 9780121197520
Frank Bovey
AT&T Bell Laboratories
Peter Mirau
H. S. Gutowsky
@qu:It will be the first volume that I consult when next wanting a clear explanation of an NMR technique. @source:--JOURNAL OF ORGANOMETALLIC CHEMISTRY @qu:Bovey has made a dedicated effort to present all the phenomena, interpretations, methods and empirical correlations in easily visualized terms. In many areas, this approach is gratifyingly successful--students, whether undergraduate, graduate or grey-haired, will find his book a valuable guide to this field, with extensive maps, charts and advice, all in readily understandable form.... Probably the strongest feature is Bovey's presentation of practical data: tables of shifts, coupling constants, nuclear properties, spectral patterns, and structure-spectra connections. These tables will certainly be valuable as guideposts in spectral interpration, and will be of immediate use to those embarking on the NMR voyage of discovery. @source:--NATURE @qu:This book is written at an introductory level and kept fairly nonmathematical...The book contains a wealth of valuable information. It may be recommended to the beginner as well as to the specialist in NMR spectroscopy. In fact it 'captures the always refreshing spirit of NMR today,' as Professor H.S. Gutowsky writes in his foreward. @source:--STRUCTURED CHEMISTRY @qu:This volume continues in the high quality and usefulness of its predecessors and is $10.00 cheaper than the last volume!...Researchers or libraries with collections will want to continue with this volume and others whose research may be confined to one of the reviewed areas will certainly want individual copies. @source:--JOURNAL OF NATURAL PRODUCTS @qu:In general this is an excellent reference text. @source:--CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRLIA @from:FROM THE FOREWORD: @qu:This book captures the always refreshing spirit of NMR today. Although billed as a second edition of Bovey's 1969 offspring, it is an accurate reflection of twenty years of NMR-twice as big and twice as good. The chapter on experimental methods now stresses Fourier transform methods and superconducting magnets. Double resonance and spectral editing techniques are found in the chapter on coupling of nuclear spins, and an entire chapter is devoted to two-dimensional NMR and another to solids. The latest views on MR imaging, water suppression, and zero-field NMR are given in a special topics finale. Today's seminar circuit style of learning has given new currency to Samuel Johnson's 1766 statement, People have now-a-days got a strange opinion that everything should be taught by lectures. Now, I cannot see that lectures can do so much good as reading the books from which the lectures are taken. This is one of them. @source:--H.S. Gutowsky