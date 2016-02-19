Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Shift Reagents
Nuclear Magnetic Shift Reagents presents the proceedings of the Symposium on the Chemistry of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Shift Reagents, held in Dallas, Texas, on April 9–11, 1973. This book discusses the fundamental aspects of shift reagent chemistry as well as the physical and chemical properties of shift reagents. Comprised of 16 chapters, this compilation of papers starts with an overview of the deuterium isotope effect in lanthanide shifts. This text then examines the variations in coordination geometries for chemically equivalent molecules of shift reagent-substrate complexes in the solid state, which illustrate the ease with which changes occur in the coordination sphere of lanthanide complexes. Other chapters discuss the dipolar nature of proton resonance shifts in lanthanide shift reagent systems. This book considers as well the feasibility of using chiral shift reagents. The final chapter deals with the effects of chemical equilibrium and adduct stoichiometry in studies of shift reagent. Chemists, biochemists, and molecular physicists will find this book useful.
Chemistry of Lanthanide Shift Reagents: Secondary Deuterium Isotope Effects
Interactions of Nucleophiles with Lanthanide Shift Reagents
Magnetic Anisotropy and Dipolar Shifts in Shift Reagent Systems
Chiral Shift Reagents
Structure Elucidation of Natural Products
Lanthanide-Induced 13C NMR Shifts
Assessment of the Pseudocontact Model via Agreement Factors
Configurational Assessment of Conformationally Mobile Molecules by the LIS Experiment
The Structure of a Cholesterol-Shift Reagent Complex in Solution
Studies of Lanthanide Shift Reagents at Queen Mary College
Some Aspects of the Use of Lanthanide-Induced Shifts in Organic Chemistry
Organometallic Aspects of Shift Reagent Chemistry
Chemically Induced Dynamic Nuclear Polarization in the Presence of Paramagnetic Shift Reagents
Ln(fod)3 Complexes as NMR Shift Reagents: States of Hydration; Self Association; Solution Adduct Formation and Changes of the NMR Time Scale
Determination of Molecular Configuration from Lanthanide-Induced Proton NMR Chemical Shifts
Effects of Chemical Equilibrium and Adduct Stoichiometry in Shift Reagent Studies
