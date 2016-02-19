Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Shift Reagents - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126430509, 9780323150996

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Shift Reagents

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Sievers
eBook ISBN: 9780323150996
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 424
Description

Nuclear Magnetic Shift Reagents presents the proceedings of the Symposium on the Chemistry of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Shift Reagents, held in Dallas, Texas, on April 9–11, 1973. This book discusses the fundamental aspects of shift reagent chemistry as well as the physical and chemical properties of shift reagents. Comprised of 16 chapters, this compilation of papers starts with an overview of the deuterium isotope effect in lanthanide shifts. This text then examines the variations in coordination geometries for chemically equivalent molecules of shift reagent-substrate complexes in the solid state, which illustrate the ease with which changes occur in the coordination sphere of lanthanide complexes. Other chapters discuss the dipolar nature of proton resonance shifts in lanthanide shift reagent systems. This book considers as well the feasibility of using chiral shift reagents. The final chapter deals with the effects of chemical equilibrium and adduct stoichiometry in studies of shift reagent. Chemists, biochemists, and molecular physicists will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Chemistry of Lanthanide Shift Reagents: Secondary Deuterium Isotope Effects

Interactions of Nucleophiles with Lanthanide Shift Reagents

Magnetic Anisotropy and Dipolar Shifts in Shift Reagent Systems

Chiral Shift Reagents

Structure Elucidation of Natural Products

Lanthanide-Induced 13C NMR Shifts

Assessment of the Pseudocontact Model via Agreement Factors

Configurational Assessment of Conformationally Mobile Molecules by the LIS Experiment

The Structure of a Cholesterol-Shift Reagent Complex in Solution

Studies of Lanthanide Shift Reagents at Queen Mary College

Some Aspects of the Use of Lanthanide-Induced Shifts in Organic Chemistry

Organometallic Aspects of Shift Reagent Chemistry

Chemically Induced Dynamic Nuclear Polarization in the Presence of Paramagnetic Shift Reagents

Ln(fod)3 Complexes as NMR Shift Reagents: States of Hydration; Self Association; Solution Adduct Formation and Changes of the NMR Time Scale

Determination of Molecular Configuration from Lanthanide-Induced Proton NMR Chemical Shifts

Effects of Chemical Equilibrium and Adduct Stoichiometry in Shift Reagent Studies

Bibliography

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323150996

About the Editor

Robert Sievers

Ratings and Reviews

