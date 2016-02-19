Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Electron Spin Resonance Spectra - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123432605, 9780323161107

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Electron Spin Resonance Spectra

1st Edition

Authors: Herbert Hershenson
eBook ISBN: 9780323161107
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 118
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Electron Spin Resonance Spectra, Index for 1958-1963 contains 8000 references to nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and electron spin resonance (ESR) spectra published in 67 worldwide journals and two collections from 1958 to 1963.

This index aims to provide a means for the location of published NMR and ESR spectra, listing references as simple as possible for cross-sectioning purposes of average users. Each reference consists of an abbreviated symbol of the journal, volume number, and page where an actual spectrum of the compound mentioned may be found.

This compilation is arranged alphabetically according to the compounds whose spectra are given. In the case of inorganic compounds, solution spectra are normally indexed according to the ion that contributes the significant absorption.

This publication is suitable for chemistry students and specialists researching on NMR and ESR.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Journals Indexed

Abbreviations Used for Journals

Chapter A

Chapter B

Chapter C

Chapter D

Chapter E

Chapter F

Chapter G

Chapter H

Chapter I

Chapter J

Chapter K

Chapter L

Chapter M

Chapter N

Chapter O

Chapter P

Chapter Q

Chapter R

Chapter S

Chapter T

Chapter U

Chapter V

Chapter W

Chapter X

Chapter Y

Chapter Z

Details

No. of pages:
118
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323161107

About the Author

Herbert Hershenson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.