Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Electron Spin Resonance Spectra, Index for 1958-1963 contains 8000 references to nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and electron spin resonance (ESR) spectra published in 67 worldwide journals and two collections from 1958 to 1963.

This index aims to provide a means for the location of published NMR and ESR spectra, listing references as simple as possible for cross-sectioning purposes of average users. Each reference consists of an abbreviated symbol of the journal, volume number, and page where an actual spectrum of the compound mentioned may be found.

This compilation is arranged alphabetically according to the compounds whose spectra are given. In the case of inorganic compounds, solution spectra are normally indexed according to the ion that contributes the significant absorption.

This publication is suitable for chemistry students and specialists researching on NMR and ESR.