Nuclear Geophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080291581, 9781483286037

Nuclear Geophysics

1st Edition

Selected Papers on Applications of Nuclear Techniques in Minerals Exploration, Mining and Process Control

Editors: C.G. Clayton
eBook ISBN: 9781483286037
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 27th May 1983
Description

Nuclear techniques are critical in the exploration for oil and in the control of oil wells, and intrinsic to uranium exploration. This volume includes comprehensive review articles by internationally eminent scientists and engineers, on a wide variety of techniques and applications in the area of nuclear geophysics, including important new techniques and equipment being developed for use in the metalliferous and industrial minerals industries. Also included is a description of neutron interaction methods now being introduced to give a total elemental analysis, calorific value and ash-content, on-line.

Readership

Of interest to scientists and engineers in academic institutes, government laboratories, and industry; plant designers; and materials accountants

Table of Contents

Editorial

Coal analysis by nuclear methods

Natural &ggr;-radiation: a steering guide in coal seams

A technique for measuring the ash content of coal in a tailings stream

Nuclear geophysics in prospecting, exploration and development of oil and gas fields

Advances in gamma-gamma logging

Uranium logging with prompt fission neutrons

On-stream analysis of metalliferous ore slurries

Mineral exploration of the sea bed by towed sea bed spectrometers

Tracer techniques in hydrology

Index

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286037

About the Editor

C.G. Clayton

Affiliations and Expertise

AERE, Harwell, UK

