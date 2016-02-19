Nuclear Geophysics
1st Edition
Selected Papers on Applications of Nuclear Techniques in Minerals Exploration, Mining and Process Control
Description
Nuclear techniques are critical in the exploration for oil and in the control of oil wells, and intrinsic to uranium exploration. This volume includes comprehensive review articles by internationally eminent scientists and engineers, on a wide variety of techniques and applications in the area of nuclear geophysics, including important new techniques and equipment being developed for use in the metalliferous and industrial minerals industries. Also included is a description of neutron interaction methods now being introduced to give a total elemental analysis, calorific value and ash-content, on-line.
Readership
Of interest to scientists and engineers in academic institutes, government laboratories, and industry; plant designers; and materials accountants
Table of Contents
Editorial
Coal analysis by nuclear methods
Natural &ggr;-radiation: a steering guide in coal seams
A technique for measuring the ash content of coal in a tailings stream
Nuclear geophysics in prospecting, exploration and development of oil and gas fields
Advances in gamma-gamma logging
Uranium logging with prompt fission neutrons
On-stream analysis of metalliferous ore slurries
Mineral exploration of the sea bed by towed sea bed spectrometers
Tracer techniques in hydrology
Index
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 27th May 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286037
About the Editor
C.G. Clayton
Affiliations and Expertise
AERE, Harwell, UK