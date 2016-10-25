Nuclear Facilities
1st Edition
A Designer's Guide
Description
Designing new nuclear facilities is an extraordinarily complex exercise, often requiring teams of specialists several hundred strong. Nuclear Facilities: A Designer’s Guide provides an insight into each of the main contributors and shows how the whole design process is drawn together.
Essential reading for all nuclear professionals: those already involved in the industry will gain knowledge that enables them to interact more effectively with colleagues in other disciplines. Its wealth of information will assist students and graduates in progressing more rapidly into fully rounded contributors to the nuclear facility design process. Whilst those joining nuclear from other industries will find a structured introduction to the nuclear world and discover what differentiates it from other spheres of engineering.
Key Features
- A single, comprehensive text on nuclear facility design which covers all major aspects of the process
- Packed full of essential information, its complex subject matter is explained in a logical and comprehensible style
- Valuable to those involved in both new build and decommissioning projects
- Written by a highly respected expert in the nuclear industry
Readership
Professionals in the nuclear industry, especially design engineers, project managers, construction engineers, scientists and plant operators. Graduate trainees entering the nuclear field as well as design and project management personnel entering the nuclear industry
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of figures
- Author biography
- Acknowledgments
- Author's note
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy
- Introduction
- 1: Nuclear fuel cycle
- Abstract
- 1.1 Uranium mining and purification
- 1.2 The atom
- 1.3 Enrichment
- 1.4 Fuel fabrication
- 1.5 Nuclear reactors
- 1.6 Nuclear reaction
- 1.7 Control rods
- 1.8 Burnable poison
- 1.9 Neutron activation
- 1.10 Decay chain
- 1.11 Plutonium creation
- 1.12 MOX fuel
- 1.13 Fast breeder fuel
- 1.14 Spent fuel removal
- 1.15 Spent fuel routing
- 1.16 Reprocessing
- 1.17 High level waste
- 1.18 Intermediate level waste
- 1.19 Permanent disposal
- 2: Radiation
- Abstract
- 2.1 Radiation and contamination
- 2.2 Electromagnetic spectrum
- 2.3 Nonionizing radiation
- 2.4 Ionizing radiation
- 2.5 Exposure to radiation
- 2.6 Protection from radiation
- 2.7 Criticality
- 2.8 Personal dose measurement
- 3: Radiological zoning
- Abstract
- 3.1 Zoning rationale
- 3.2 Naming conventions
- 3.3 Radiation zones
- 3.4 Contamination zones
- 3.5 Guiding principles
- 3.6 Dual classifications
- 3.7 Surface contamination
- 3.8 Depicting zones
- 4: Radiological changerooms
- Abstract
- 4.1 Generic types
- 4.2 Changerooms
- 4.3 Sub changerooms
- 5: Structural
- Abstract
- 5.1 Steelwork structures
- 5.2 Concrete structures
- 5.3 Combined concrete and steel structures
- 5.4 Seismic analysis
- 5.5 Extreme environmental events
- 6: Process engineering
- Abstract
- 6.1 Closed cells
- 6.2 Mass balance
- 6.3 Feedstock analysis
- 6.4 End product
- 6.5 Transfer devices
- 6.6 Services distribution
- 6.7 Agitation systems
- 6.8 Overflows
- 6.9 Volume reduction
- 6.10 Solids removal
- 6.11 Ion exchange (IX)
- 6.12 Off gas treatment
- 7: Mechanical engineering
- Abstract
- 7.1 Mechanical handling caves
- 7.2 Shielding windows
- 7.3 Manipulators
- 7.4 Shield doors
- 7.5 Bogies
- 7.6 Decontamination
- 7.7 Cave arrangements
- 7.8 Flasks
- 8: Ventilation
- Abstract
- 8.1 Role of nuclear ventilation system
- 8.2 Integration with radiological zoning
- 8.3 Cascade philosophy
- 8.4 Engineered gaps
- 8.5 Maintaining containment at truck bays
- 8.6 Maintaining containment on building perimeter
- 8.7 Filtration
- 8.8 Air conditioning
- 8.9 Heat recovery
- 8.10 Solar heat gain
- 8.11 The ventilation sequence
- 8.12 Air handling units
- 8.13 Air quality
- 8.14 Vessel ventilation
- 8.15 Gloveboxes
- 9: Cranes
- Abstract
- 9.1 Conventional cranes and high integrity nuclear cranes
- 9.2 In-cave cranes
- 10: Electrical
- Abstract
- 10.1 Electricity supply
- 10.2 Control systems
- 10.3 Instrumentation
- 11: Radiometric instruments
- Abstract
- 11.1 Monitoring requirements
- 11.2 Detection technologies
- 11.3 Technology selection
- 11.4 Instruments
- 11.5 Safeguards
- 12: Project planning
- Abstract
- 12.1 Client specification
- 12.2 Project controls
- 12.3 Project management
- 12.4 Programming
- 12.5 Project phase activities
- 12.6 Feedback
- 13: Waste management
- Abstract
- 13.1 Waste management hierarchy—conventional
- 13.2 Waste management hierarchy—radiological
- 13.3 Evolution of a waste management strategy
- 14: Safety
- Abstract
- 14.1 Occupational safety
- 14.2 Nuclear safety
- 14.3 Safety case
- 14.4 Hazard analysis studies
- 14.5 Risk
- 14.6 As low as reasonably practicable
- 14.7 Safety reports
- 14.8 Periodic reviews
- 14.9 Safety case integration
- 15: Decommissioning planning
- Abstract
- 15.1 Site license conditions
- 15.2 Planning factors
- 15.3 Operations phase
- 15.4 Decommissioning phases
- 15.5 Decommissioning strategy
- 15.6 Decommissioning plan
- 16: Future-proofing
- Abstract
- 16.1 Design for decommissioning (DfD)
- 16.2 Design to remodel and reuse (DRR)
- 16.3 Integration with decommissioning strategy
- 16.4 Principles of DfD and DRR
- 16.5 Funding future-proofing
- 16.6 Future-proofing enablers
- 16.7 Responsibilities
- 17: Design development
- Abstract
- 17.1 Layout preparations
- 17.2 Layout development
- 17.3 Vehicle bay
- 17.4 Ventilation stack
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 25th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081019399
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081019382
About the Author
Bill Collum
Bill Collum is an independent consultant with over 30 years’ experience in the Nuclear Industry, gained both in the UK and overseas. He is one of the world’s leading experts in nuclear facility design, specialising in coordinating front-end Layout development from a blank sheet to a frozen scheme.
Reviews
"As the organisation responsible for the decommissioning and clean-up of the UK nuclear legacy, we have first-hand experience of how design decisions made in the planning of a nuclear facility affect not only its operations but also its decommissioning. Whether it be worker dose, cost, schedule or simply how difficult a job is to access and perform, the importance of early design decisions cannot be overstated. The NDA is therefore delighted to see this book, which throughout pays attention to the consequences of design decisions not only on operability but also on decommissioning." --Dr Adrian Simper, Strategy and Technology Director, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA)
"As the lead skills body for the UK nuclear industry, the National Skills Academy for Nuclear (NSAN) is dedicated to improving capability within the industry. Established by nuclear employers and Government, we set the highest standards of excellence and, through a high quality network of training providers, lead programmes which improve competency within the supply chain. We welcome this book which, for the first time, draws together a wealth of multidisciplinary information that previously would have been difficult to accrue, even in an entire career. We believe it will make a significant contribution to improving knowledge, and therefore skills, within the nuclear sector." --Jean Llewellyn OBE, Chief Executive, National Skills Academy for Nuclear (NSAN)