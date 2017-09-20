Malcolm Joyce holds a Personal Chair in Nuclear Engineering at Lancaster University and was Head of Department from 2008-2015. His industrial experience includes Smith System Engineering Ltd., BNFL plc. and most recently as Technical Director of Hybrid Instruments Ltd.

His area of research interest is in Nuclear Engineering including nuclear safeguards instrumentation, portable neutron spectrometry,decommissioning-related analytical methods, nuclear policy and environmental consequences, medical radiotherapy & radiation effects. He is author on > 130 refereed journal articles and has specialised over the last 10 years in the field of digital mixed-field radiation assay with fast, organic liquid scintillation detectors. Prior to this he spent four years in research in industry and has a h-index of 26. An impact case study based on Professor Joyce's research submitted to the 2014 Research Excellent Framework was assessed as being of 4* quality.

Professor Joyce was the Scientific Chair of the Nuclear Institute's International Conference on Control & Instrumentation for Nuclear Installations (September 2011). He is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Nuclear Institute. He is Editor on the Elsevier journal Progress in Nuclear Energy. He led the team in 2010 that researched and wrote the Nuclear Lessons Learned report, on behalf of the Royal Academy of Engineering and Engineering the Future. In October 2012, the degree of Doctor of Engineering (DEng) was conferred upon him in recognition of his contribution to the field of Fast Neutron Digitization and Related Analytical Methods. He is a member of the UK Government's Nuclear Industry Research Advisory Board (NIRAB), and elected member of the IEEE Radiation Instrumentation Steering Committee (RISC) and deputy chair of the steering committee of the National Nuclear Users' Facility (NNUF). In 2014 he and his team were awarded the James Watt medal by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) for best paper in the journal Proc. ICE (Energy) for research on the depth profiling of radioactive contamination in concrete.