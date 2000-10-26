Nuclear Energy
5th Edition
An Introduction to the Concepts, Systems, and Applications of Nuclear Processes
Description
Nuclear Energy, Fifth Edition provides nuclear engineers, plant designers and radiation physicists with a comprehensive overview of nuclear energy and its uses, discusses potential problems and provides an outlook for the future
New and important trends are discussed including probabilistic safety analysis (PSA), deregulation of the electric power industry to permit competition in the supply of electricity; improvements in performance characteristics of nuclear power plants, such as capacity factor, production costs, and safety factors; storage and disposal of all types of radioactive wastes; advances in decontamination, decommissioning and reutilization; continued progress in evolutionary reactors; increased interest in the role of nuclear power in reducing pollution and global warming. Attention will also be given to the developments in such countries as Russia, Ukraine, France, Sweden, South Korea, China and Third World Countries. The author also looks at the problems of nuclear weapons proliferation and the potential threat from terrorist organizations or reckless countries. In addition, the author has identified Web sites and other electronic information sources to supplement all of the topics covered in this book.
Key Features
- Latest edition with updated content in important subject areas
- Free downloadable software accompanies book contents
- Revised instructor's manual to accompany book
Readership
Nuclear engineers Plant designers and radiation physicists Physics, engineering, safety and environmental studies undergraduates
Table of Contents
Basic Concepts: Energy, atoms and nuclei, Radioactivity, Nuclear processes, Radiation and materials, Fission and fusion; Nuclear Systems: Particle accelerators, Isotope separators, Radiation detectors, Neutron chain reactions, Neutron heat energy, Breeder reactors, Fusion reactors; Nuclear energy and Man; History of nuclear energy; Biological effects of radiation; Information from isotopes, Useful radiation effects, Reactor safety, Nuclear propulsion; Radiation projection, Radioactive waste disposal; laws, Regulations and organisations; Energy economics, International nuclear power, Nuclear explosions; The future. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 26th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080512884
About the Author
Raymond Murray
Nuclear Engineering Department, North Carolina State University, USA (deceased)
Affiliations and Expertise
Nuclear Engineering Department, North Carolina State University, USA
Reviews
"This book presents basic concepts in nuclear energy in crisp and elegant fashion. Prof. Murray has done an excellent job with this fifth edition." -Shripad T. Revankar, Purdue University This book is for beginners, and it is especially useful for the engineer or scientist who has no previous knowledge of nuclear energy but who wishes to get up to speed and become familiar with the general problems. This is a fine book and will, I believe, help to show students that nuclear engineering, and its associated fields, are worthwhile areas in which to plan a career. -M.M.R Williams, Emeritus Professor of Nuclear Engineering, University of London especially impressed with the inclusion of computer problems