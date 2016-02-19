Nuclear Energy - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780080421254, 9781483287867

Nuclear Energy

4th Edition

An Introduction to the Concepts, Systems, and Applications of Nuclear Processes

Authors: Raymond Murray
eBook ISBN: 9781483287867
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1993
Price includes VAT/GST

Table of Contents

Preface to the Fourth Edition. Part I Basic Concepts. Energy. Atoms and nuclei. Radioactivity. Nuclear processes. Radiation and materials. Fission. Fusion. Part II Nuclear Systems. Particle accelerators. Isotope separators. Radiation detectors. Neutron heat energy. Breeder reactors. Fusion Reactors. Part III Nuclear Energy and Man. The history of nuclear energy. Biological effects of radiation. Information from isotopes. Useful radiation effects. Reactor safety. Nuclear propulsion. Radiation protection. Radioactive waste disposal. Laws, regulations, and organizations. Energy economics. International nuclear power. Nuclear explosions. The future. Appendix. Index.

8 illus., 155 line drawings, 305 lit. refs.

Description

This expanded, revised, and updated fourth edition of Nuclear Energy maintains the tradition of providing clear and comprehensive coverage of all aspects of the subject, with emphasis on the explanation of trends and developments. As in earlier editions, the book is divided into three parts that achieve a natural flow of ideas: Basic Concepts, including the fundamentals of energy, particle interactions, fission, and fusion; Nuclear Systems, including accelerators, isotope separators, detectors, and nuclear reactors; and Nuclear Energy and Man, covering the many applications of radionuclides, radiation, and reactors, along with a discussion of wastes and weapons. A minimum of mathematical background is required, but there is ample opportunity to learn characteristic numbers through the illustrative calculations and the exercises. An updated Solution Manual is available to the instructor. A new feature to aid the student is a set of some 50 Computer Exercises, using a diskette of personal computer programs in BASIC and spreadsheet, supplied by the author at a nominal cost. The book is of principal value as an introduction to nuclear science and technology for early college students, but can be of benefit to science teachers and lecturers, nuclear utility trainees and engineers in other fields.

Readership

For students and educators in nuclear, mechanical, electrical and chemical engineering, and practising engineers in the nuclear energy field.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287867

About the Authors

Raymond Murray Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in the Nuclear Engineering Department at North Carolina State University

