Nuclear Energy and the Environment provides an assessment, based on the opinions and findings of international experts in the field of atomic energy, of the environmental impact of the different stages of the nuclear fuel cycle. Chapters in the book cover different subjects in the use of nuclear energy such as the environmental impacts of energy production and use; the environmental impact of mining and milling of radioactive ores, upgrading processes, and the fabrication of nuclear fuels; none radiological environmental implications of nuclear energy; and the technology and environmental hazards of nuclear waste disposal. Nuclear scientists, environmentalists, ecologists, nuclear engineers, and policy makers will find the book interesting.