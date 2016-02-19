Nuclear Energy and the Environment
1st Edition
Environmental Sciences and Applications
Nuclear Energy and the Environment provides an assessment, based on the opinions and findings of international experts in the field of atomic energy, of the environmental impact of the different stages of the nuclear fuel cycle. Chapters in the book cover different subjects in the use of nuclear energy such as the environmental impacts of energy production and use; the environmental impact of mining and milling of radioactive ores, upgrading processes, and the fabrication of nuclear fuels; none radiological environmental implications of nuclear energy; and the technology and environmental hazards of nuclear waste disposal. Nuclear scientists, environmentalists, ecologists, nuclear engineers, and policy makers will find the book interesting.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. A Review of the Environmental Impact of Mining and Milling of Radioactive Ores, Upgrading Processes, and Fabrication of Nuclear Fuels
3. The Environmental Impacts of Nuclear Power Plants
4. Non-Radiological Environmental Implications of Nuclear Energy
5. The Environmental Impact of Radioactive Releases from Accidents in Nuclear Power Reactors
6. The Environmental Impact of Reprocessing
7. Nuclear Waste Disposal: Technology and Environmental Hazards
8. Impact sur l'Environnement de la Gestion des Déchets du Cycle de Combustibles Nucléaires
9. L'Impact sur l'Environnement des Transports de Matières Radioactives du Cycle de Combustibles Nucléaires
10. The Future of Nuclear Energy
