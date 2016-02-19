Nuclear Disasters & The Built Environment
1st Edition
A Report to the Royal Institute of British Architects
Authors: Philip Steadman Simon Hodgkinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483106229
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st March 1990
Page Count: 142
Description
Nuclear Disasters & the Built Environment discusses the effects of nuclear disasters on the built environment. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that are organized into three parts. Part I provides an introductory discourse and covers nuclear reactions and radiation. Part II discusses nuclear reactor accidents; this part tackles several concerns such as nuclear safety and risk; contamination of urban areas; and emergency planning. Part III deals with topics concerning nuclear war, such as nuclear weapons, damages, and consequences. The text will be of great interest to readers concerned with the implication of the use of nuclear technology.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Part I
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Nuclear Reactions and Radiation
Part II: Nuclear Reactor Accidents
Chapter 3: Nuclear Safety and Nuclear Risks
Chapter 4: Reactor Accidents and the Contamination of Urban Areas
Chapter 5: Emergency Planning for Reactor Accidents
Chapter 6: Mitigating the Long-term Consequences of Contamination of Land and Buildings
Conclusions to Part II, and Recommendations
Part III: Nuclear War
Chapter 7: Nuclear Weapons and Nuclear Attacks
Chapter 8: Damage to Buildings from Nuclear Explosions
Chapter 9: Consequences of Nuclear Attack on Britain
Chapter 10: Mitigating the Consequences of Nuclear Attack
Conclusions to Part III, and Recommendations
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
- Published:
- 21st March 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483106229
About the Author
Philip Steadman
Simon Hodgkinson
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.