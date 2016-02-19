Nuclear Disasters & The Built Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408500616, 9781483106229

Nuclear Disasters & The Built Environment

1st Edition

A Report to the Royal Institute of British Architects

Authors: Philip Steadman Simon Hodgkinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483106229
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st March 1990
Page Count: 142
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nuclear Disasters & the Built Environment discusses the effects of nuclear disasters on the built environment. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that are organized into three parts. Part I provides an introductory discourse and covers nuclear reactions and radiation. Part II discusses nuclear reactor accidents; this part tackles several concerns such as nuclear safety and risk; contamination of urban areas; and emergency planning. Part III deals with topics concerning nuclear war, such as nuclear weapons, damages, and consequences. The text will be of great interest to readers concerned with the implication of the use of nuclear technology.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Part I

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Nuclear Reactions and Radiation

Part II: Nuclear Reactor Accidents

Chapter 3: Nuclear Safety and Nuclear Risks

Chapter 4: Reactor Accidents and the Contamination of Urban Areas

Chapter 5: Emergency Planning for Reactor Accidents

Chapter 6: Mitigating the Long-term Consequences of Contamination of Land and Buildings

Conclusions to Part II, and Recommendations

Part III: Nuclear War

Chapter 7: Nuclear Weapons and Nuclear Attacks

Chapter 8: Damage to Buildings from Nuclear Explosions

Chapter 9: Consequences of Nuclear Attack on Britain

Chapter 10: Mitigating the Consequences of Nuclear Attack

Conclusions to Part III, and Recommendations

Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
142
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483106229

About the Author

Philip Steadman

Simon Hodgkinson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.