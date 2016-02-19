Nuclear Disasters & the Built Environment discusses the effects of nuclear disasters on the built environment. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that are organized into three parts. Part I provides an introductory discourse and covers nuclear reactions and radiation. Part II discusses nuclear reactor accidents; this part tackles several concerns such as nuclear safety and risk; contamination of urban areas; and emergency planning. Part III deals with topics concerning nuclear war, such as nuclear weapons, damages, and consequences. The text will be of great interest to readers concerned with the implication of the use of nuclear technology.