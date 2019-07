Nuclear Cardiology, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 34-1

This issue of Cardiology Clinics, edited by Sharmila Dorbala and Piotr Slomka, examines Nuclear Cardiology. Topics include Advances in SPECT Hardware and Software; Advances in PET Hardware and Software; Technical Advances and Clinical Applications of Cardiac PET/MR; Translational Coronary Atherosclerosis Imaging (NaF PET, FDG); Quantitative Nuclear Cardiology Using New Generation Equipment; Myocardial Perfusion Flow Tracers; Translational Molecular Nuclear Cardiology; Radionuclide Imaging in Congestive Heart Failure (Sarcoid, Amyloid, Viability); Clinical Applications of Imaging Myocardial Innervation; Gated Radionuclide Imaging Including Dyssynchrony Assessment; Clinical PET Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Including Flow Quantitation; and Novel Applications of Radionuclide Imaging in Peripheral Vascular Disease.