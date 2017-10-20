Nuclear Architecture and Dynamics, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
PART I - CHROMATIN ORGANIZATION AND DYNAMICS
1. DNA mechanics
2. DNA supercoiling (omics)
3. Chromatin and chromosome folding (experiments)
4. Chromatin and chromosome folding (modeling)
5. Chromatin and chromosome physics
6. ncRNA in chromatin folding
7. Insulators
8. Condensins and cohesins
9. Long range interactions
10. Crowding
PART II - NUCLEAR ENVELOPE, NUCLEAR BODIES AND NUCLEOCYTOPLASMIC TRAFFICKING
11. Nuclear bodies
12. Nucleolus
13. Transcription factories
14. Polycomb bodies
15. Nuclear lamina
16. Other components of the nucleoskeleton
17. Nuclear pores
18. Nuclear traffic
PART III - MAIN NUCLEAR FUNCTIONS
19. Chromatin folding and DNA replication
20. Chromatin folding and DNA repair
21. Chromatin folding and transcription
22. Chromatin folding and recombination
23. Chromatin folding and differentiation
24. Nuclear mechanics and mechanotransduction
25. Altered nucleus and disease
PART IV - SPECIFIC FEATURES OF NUCLEAR ORGANIZATION IN MAIN MODEL ORGANISMS
26. Yeast nucleus
27. Nematode nucleus
28. Drosophila nucleus
29. Plant nucleus
Conclusion and perspectives by the editors
Description
Nuclear Architecture and Dynamics provides a definitive resource for (bio)physicists and molecular and cellular biologists whose research involves an understanding of the organization of the genome and the mechanisms of its proper reading, maintenance, and replication by the cell. This book brings together the biochemical and physical characteristics of genome organization, providing a relevant framework in which to interpret the control of gene expression and cell differentiation. It includes work from a group of international experts, including biologists, physicists, mathematicians, and bioinformaticians who have come together for a comprehensive presentation of the current developments in the nuclear dynamics and architecture field.
The book provides the uninitiated with an entry point to a highly dynamic, but complex issue, and the expert with an opportunity to have a fresh look at the viewpoints advocated by researchers from different disciplines.
Key Features
- Highlights the link between the (bio)chemistry and the (bio)physics of chromatin
- Deciphers the complex interplay between numerous biochemical factors at task in the nucleus and the physical state of chromatin
- Provides a collective view of the field by a large, diverse group of authors with both physics and biology backgrounds
Readership
Geneticists, clinical researchers, life science researchers, (bio)physicists and molecular/cellular biologists, advanced undergraduate and graduate students in genetics, molecular biology, cell biology, and biophysics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 618
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 20th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128035030
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128034804
About the Editors
Christophe Lavelle Editor
Christophe Lavelle, Volume Editor, is a research scientist at the CNRS (National Center for Scientific Research), principal investigator at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris. His studies mostly concern the biophysical properties of DNA and dynamical processes at task in the nucleus. He teaches biophysics and epigenetics in several universities (Paris VI, Paris VII, Aix-Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Toulouse) and is a member of the American and the French Biophysical Societies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scientist, National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), Principal Investigator, National Museum of Natural History, Paris, France
Jean-Marc Victor Editor
Jean-Marc Victor, Volume Editor, is a research director at the CNRS, principal investigator at the University Pierre et Marie Curie - Paris VI (part of Sorbonne University). His studies mostly concern the physics of chromosomes (theory and simulations) and the modeling of nuclear processes, with special attention to epigenetics and chronic diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Director, National Center for Research Science (CNRS), Principal Investigator, University Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris, France