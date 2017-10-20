Nuclear Architecture and Dynamics, Volume 2

PART I - CHROMATIN ORGANIZATION AND DYNAMICS

1. DNA mechanics

2. DNA supercoiling (omics)

3. Chromatin and chromosome folding (experiments)

4. Chromatin and chromosome folding (modeling)

5. Chromatin and chromosome physics

6. ncRNA in chromatin folding

7. Insulators

8. Condensins and cohesins

9. Long range interactions

10. Crowding

PART II - NUCLEAR ENVELOPE, NUCLEAR BODIES AND NUCLEOCYTOPLASMIC TRAFFICKING

11. Nuclear bodies

12. Nucleolus

13. Transcription factories

14. Polycomb bodies

15. Nuclear lamina

16. Other components of the nucleoskeleton

17. Nuclear pores

18. Nuclear traffic

PART III - MAIN NUCLEAR FUNCTIONS

19. Chromatin folding and DNA replication

20. Chromatin folding and DNA repair

21. Chromatin folding and transcription

22. Chromatin folding and recombination

23. Chromatin folding and differentiation

24. Nuclear mechanics and mechanotransduction

25. Altered nucleus and disease

PART IV - SPECIFIC FEATURES OF NUCLEAR ORGANIZATION IN MAIN MODEL ORGANISMS

26. Yeast nucleus

27. Nematode nucleus

28. Drosophila nucleus

29. Plant nucleus

Conclusion and perspectives by the editors