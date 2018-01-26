Nuclear and Radiochemistry
2nd Edition
Description
Nuclear and Radiochemistry, Second Edition, is a comprehensive and thorough reference that features the latest developments in the field, especially in radionuclide production, nuclear medicine and the application of natural radiotracers. Drawing on 40 years of experience in teaching and research, this revised edition explains the basic principles and applications of the primary areas of nuclear and radiochemistry. This new edition features completely revised chapters, in addition to 40 new illustrations plus case studies woven throughout the text. It will be helpful to students and researchers in chemistry, chemical engineering, environmental sciences and specialists working in all fields of radiochemistry.
The field of nuclear and radiochemistry is wide-reaching, with results having functions and use across a variety of disciplines. Separate chapters cover each main area of recent radiochemistry. This includes nuclear medicine and chemical aspects of nuclear power plants, namely the problems of nuclear wastes and nuclear analysis (both bulk and surface analysis), with the analytical methods based on the interactions of radiation with matter. Furthermore, special attention is paid to thermodynamics of radio-isotope tracer methods, the very diluted system (carrier-free radioactive isotopes) and the principles of chemical processes with unsealed radioactive sources.
Key Features
- Introduces fundamental concepts and practical applications, providing a thorough view of radiochemistry and nuclear chemistry
- Presents laboratory methods with unsealed radio-chemicals that can be applied in research and the lab Includes case studies sprinkled throughout the book to bring real-world applications to life
- Features 40 new illustrations to underscore key concepts
Readership
Students and researchers in physical chemistry, chemical engineering, and specialists working in fields with applications in radiochemistry such as agriculture, geology, medicine, or physics. Chemists (more specifically Physical Chemists) in research and industry. Secondary audience includes students taking related coursework at the upper undergraduate and graduate level
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Basic concepts
3. Isotopes
4. Radioactive decay
5. Interaction of radiation with matter
6. Nuclear reactions
7. Nuclear energy production
8. Radioactive tracer methods
9. Physicochemical application of radiotracer methods
10. Radio- and nuclear analysis
11. Industrial application of radioisotopes (Lajos Baranyai)
12. An Introduction to Nuclear Medicine (József Varga)
13. Environmental radioactivity
14. Detection and measurement of radioactivity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 26th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128136447
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128136430
About the Author
Jozsef Konya
József Kónya is the professor of radiochemistry in the Isotope Laboratory of Colloid and Environmental Chemistry, University of Debrecen, Hungary. He received his M.Sc. and Ph.D. in physical chemistry at the University of Debrecen. He has a D.Sc. degree of radiochemistry from the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. He has more than 50 years’ experience in nuclear and radiochemistry teaching. His research interest is the study of the interfacial processes of natural sorbents, including soils, rocks, clay minerals mainly by radioactive tracer methods. Recently, he has dealt with the principal studies of nuclear waste storage. He has written or co-written numerous peer-reviewed articles and is the co-author of four books in the fields of nuclear and radiochemistry as well as the interfacial chemistry of geological formations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Isotope Laboratory, Department of Colloid and Environmental Chemistry, University of Debrecen, Hungary
Noemi Nagy
Noémi M. Nagy is the professor of radiochemistry in the Isotope Laboratory of Colloid and Environmental Chemistry, University of Debrecen, Hungary. She received his M.Sc. and Ph.D. in radiochemistry at the University of Debrecen. She has a D.Sc. degree of agrochemistry from the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. She has approximately 30 years’ experience in nuclear and radiochemistry teaching. Her research interest is the study of the interfacial processes of natural sorbents, including soils, rocks, clay minerals mainly by radioactive tracer methods. Recently, she has dealt with the principal studies of nuclear waste storage. She has written or co-written numerous peer-reviewed articles and is the co-author four books in the fields of nuclear and radiochemistry as well as the interfacial chemistry of geological formations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Isotope Laboratory, Department of Colloid and Environmental Chemistry, University of Debrecen, Hungary