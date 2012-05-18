Nuclear and Radiochemistry
1st Edition
Description
The field of nuclear and radiochemistry is wide-reaching, with results having functions and use across a variety of disciplines. Drawing on 40 years of experience in teaching and research, this concise book explains the basic principles and applications of the primary areas of nuclear and radiochemistry. Separate chapters cover each main area of recent radiochemistry. This includes nuclear medicine and chemical aspects of nuclear power plants, namely the problems of nuclear wastes and nuclear analysis (both bulk and surface analysis), with the analytical methods based on the interactions of radiation with matter. Furthermore, special attention is paid to thermodynamics of radioisotope tracer methods, the very diluted system (carrier-free radioactive isotopes) and the principles of chemical processes with unsealed radioactive sources. This book will be helpful to students and researchers in chemistry, chemical engineering, environmental sciences, and specialists working in all fields of radiochemistry.
Key Features
- Basic concepts are introduced and practical applications explained, providing a full view of the subject.
- Laboratory work with unsealed radiochemicals is discussed in details that can be applied in research and authority in the lab environment.
Readership
Students and researchers in chemistry, chemical engineering, and specialists working in any fields of radiochemistry such as agriculture, geology, medicine, or physics.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
Further Reading
2. Basic Concepts
2.1 Atomic Nuclei
2.2 Forces in the Nucleus
2.3 Other Properties of Nuclei
2.4 Elementary Particles
2.5 Models of Nuclei
Further Reading
3. Isotopes
3.1 Isotopic Effects
3.2 Separation of Isotopes
3.3 Isotope Composition in Nature
3.4 Study of Geological Formations and Processes by Stable Isotope Ratios
Further Reading
4. Radioactive Decay
4.1 Kinetics of Radioactive Decay
4.2 Radioactive Decay Series
4.3 Radioactive Dating
4.4 Mechanism of Radioactive Decay
Further Reading
5. Interaction of Radiation with Matter
5.1 Basic Concepts
5.2 Interaction of Alpha Particles with Matter
5.3 Interaction of Beta Radiation with Matter
5.4 Interaction of Gamma Radiation with Matter
5.5 Interaction of Neutrons with Matter
Further Reading
6. Nuclear Reactions
6.1 Kinetics of Nuclear Reactions
6.2 Classification of Nuclear Reactions
6.3 General Scheme of Radionuclide Production by Nuclear Reactions and Radioactive Decay
6.4 Chemical Effects of Nuclear Reactions
Further Reading
7. Nuclear Energy Production
7.1 Nuclear Power Plants
7.2 Accidents in Nuclear Power Plants
7.3 Storage and Treatment of Spent Fuel and Other Radioactive Waste
7.4 New Trends in Nuclear Energy Production
7.5 Nuclear Weapons
Further Reading
8. Radioactive Tracer Methods
8.1 History of Radioactive Tracer Methods
8.2 Basic Concepts
8.3 Selection of Tracers
8.4 Position of the Labeling Atom in a Molecule
8.5 General Methods for the Preparation of Radioactive Tracers
8.6 Radioactive Isotopes in Tracer Methods
8.7 The Main Steps of the Production of Unsealed Radioactive Preparations (Lajos Baranyai)
8.8 Production of Encapsulated Radioactive Preparations (Sealed Sources) (Lajos Baranyai)
8.9 Facilities, Equipment, and Tools Serving for Production of Radioactive Substances (Lajos Baranyai)
Further Reading
9. Physicochemical Application of Radiotracer Methods
9.1 The Thermodynamic Concept of Classification (Distribution of Radioactive and Stable Isotopes)
9.2 Classification of Tracer Methods
9.3 Physicochemical Applications of Tracer Methods
Further Reading
10. Radio- and Nuclear Analysis
10.1 Radioactive Isotopes as Tracers
10.2 Radioanalytical Methods Using the Interaction of Radiation with Matter
Further Reading
11. Industrial Application of Radioisotopes
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Tracer Investigations with Open Radioisotopes
11.3 Absorption and Scattering Measurements with Sealed Radioactive Sources
Further Reading
12. An Introduction to Nuclear Medicine
12.1 Fields of Nuclear Medicine
12.2 The Role and Aspects of Applying Radiotracers in Medicine
12.3 In Vitro Diagnostics with Radioisotopes
12.4 Radionuclide Imaging
12.5 Some Examples of Gamma Camera Imaging Procedures
12.6 Positron Emission Tomography
Further Reading
13. Environmental Radioactivity
13.1 Natural Radioactive Isotopes
13.2 Radioactive Isotopes of Anthropogenic Origin
13.3 Occurrence of Radioactive Isotopes in the Environment
13.4 Biological Effects of Radiation
Further Reading
14. Detection and Measurement of Radioactivity
14.1 Gas-Filled Tubes
14.2 Scintillation Detectors
14.3 Semiconductor Detectors
14.4 Electric Circuits Connected to Detectors
14.5 Track and Other Detectors
14.6 Absolute Measurement of Decomposition
14.7 Statistics of Radioactive Decay
Further Reading
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 18th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123914873
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123914309
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323282451
About the Author
Jozsef Konya
József Kónya is the professor of radiochemistry in the Isotope Laboratory of Colloid and Environmental Chemistry, University of Debrecen, Hungary. He received his M.Sc. and Ph.D. in physical chemistry at the University of Debrecen. He has a D.Sc. degree of radiochemistry from the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. He has more than 50 years’ experience in nuclear and radiochemistry teaching. His research interest is the study of the interfacial processes of natural sorbents, including soils, rocks, clay minerals mainly by radioactive tracer methods. Recently, he has dealt with the principal studies of nuclear waste storage. He has written or co-written numerous peer-reviewed articles and is the co-author of four books in the fields of nuclear and radiochemistry as well as the interfacial chemistry of geological formations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Isotope Laboratory, Department of Colloid and Environmental Chemistry, University of Debrecen, Hungary
Noemi Nagy
Noémi M. Nagy is the professor of radiochemistry in the Isotope Laboratory of Colloid and Environmental Chemistry, University of Debrecen, Hungary. She received his M.Sc. and Ph.D. in radiochemistry at the University of Debrecen. She has a D.Sc. degree of agrochemistry from the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. She has approximately 30 years’ experience in nuclear and radiochemistry teaching. Her research interest is the study of the interfacial processes of natural sorbents, including soils, rocks, clay minerals mainly by radioactive tracer methods. Recently, she has dealt with the principal studies of nuclear waste storage. She has written or co-written numerous peer-reviewed articles and is the co-author four books in the fields of nuclear and radiochemistry as well as the interfacial chemistry of geological formations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Isotope Laboratory, Department of Colloid and Environmental Chemistry, University of Debrecen, Hungary
Reviews
"There are many good points in the new book…the list of events in the history of nuclear science with links to the sections where they are explained is useful. The radiotracer chapters are also well described and detailed…"--Chemistry World, May 2013