1st Edition
Nuclear Acoustic Resonance serves as an introduction to the field of nuclear acoustic resonance and highlights its differences from nuclear magnetic resonance. Topics covered range from the nature of the coupling mechanisms, including dynamic electric quadrupole coupling and dynamic Alpher-Rubin coupling, to experimental techniques. The application of nuclear acoustic resonance to the study of conducting media is given consideration.
This book consists of 10 chapters and begins with a description of nuclear acoustic resonance, nuclear magnetic resonance, and combination acoustic-electromagnetic spin resonance. A detailed treatment of nuclear electrostatic multipole interactions is presented, with emphasis on the irreducible tensor operators and their application to the calculation of nuclear acoustic resonance absorption and dispersion, as well as of line width and relaxation effects. An alternative approach that builds on the concepts of acoustic impedance and susceptibility for calculating absorption and dispersion in nuclear acoustic resonance is also presented. In an extension of the usual treatment of nuclear dipolar and nuclear quadrupolar interactions, the reader is introduced to appropriate expressions for nuclear acoustic coupling in solids via the dynamic hexadecapole moment. The final chapter explores the use of the Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID) in the detection of nuclear acoustic resonance.
This book will be helpful to students and practitioners of physics and those interested in nuclear acoustic resonance.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
1.1 What is Nuclear Acoustic Resonance?
1.2 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
1.3 Nuclear Electric Quadrupole Effects
1.4 Line Width Effects
1.5 Nuclear Spin-Lattice Relaxation
1.6 Interaction of Acoustic Waves with Nuclear Spins
1.7 Acoustic Saturation of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
1.8 Nuclear Acoustic Resonance
1.9 Historical Note
2 Basic Theory
2.1 Elastic Waves in Solids
2.2 Nuclear Spin Interactions
2.3 Nuclear Spin-Phonon Interactions: Fermi Golden Rule Approach
2.4 NAR Absorption and NAR Dispersion: Müller Approach
3 Dynamic Nuclear Electric Quadrupole Interactions
3.1 Multipole Expansions Using Spherical Tensors: The Aim Irreducible Tensor Operators
3.2 Nuclear Electrostatic Multipole Interactions
3.3 Dynamic Electric Quadrupole Interaction
3.4 Electric Field Gradient: Symmetry Considerations and the S-Tensor
3.5 Fedders' Calculation of Absorption and Dispersion
3.6 Application. NAR in Noncubic Metallic Rhenium: Pure Nuclear Electric Quadrupole Resonance
3.7 Dynamic Nuclear Electric Hexadecapole Interaction
3.8 Is the Hexadecapole Interaction (HDI) Observable by NAR Techniques?
3.9 Dynamic Magnetic Dipole-Dipole Interaction
3.10 Additional Mechanisms for Multipole Quantum Transitions
4 Dynamic Alpher-Rubin (Dipolar) Interaction
4.1 Nature of the Coupling
4.2 Classical Derivation of Dipolar NAR Absorption and Dispersion: I. Method of Quinn-Buttet-Fedders
4.3 Classical Derivation of Dipolar NAR Absorption and Dispersion: II. Method of Müller
4.4 Experimental Verification in Metals
4.5 The 'Low Temperature' Limit
4.6 NAR Absorption and Dispersion: Quantum Mechanical Approach
4.7 Influence of Electronic Band Structure
5 Line Broadening and Relaxation Effects
5.1 Introduction
5.2 The Method of Moments Applied to NAR1 and NAR2
5.3 Generalized Bloch Equations
5.4 Quadrupole-Split High Field Case: Hamiltonian, Energy Levels, Transitions
5.5 Line Shape of the Quadrupole-Split High Field Line: Intraspin Cross Relaxation
5.6 Spin Relaxation by Dynamic Quadrupole Interaction
5.7 Dipolar and Quadrupolar Exchange Contributions to NAR Line Shapes
5.8 Relaxation by the Intrinsic Direct Process in Van Vleck Paramagnets
6 Bonding in Insulators, Semiconductors and Metals: Strain-Electric Field Gradient Tensors
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Ionic and Covalent Effects in Insulators: The Sternheimer Antishielding Factor
6.3 Semiconductors
6.4 Antishielding in Metals
7 Experimental Techniques
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Continuous Wave Ultrasonics: Propagating Wave Model
7.3 CW Spectrometers
7.4 Signal Calibration
7.5 Transient NAR Techniques
7.6 The Composite Resonator
7.7 Application: NAR in Rhenium
7.8 Application: Experimental Search for the Dynamic Nuclear Hexadecapole Interaction
8 Acoustic Saturation NMR and Double Resonance
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Acoustic Saturation of NMR
8.3 Continuous Wave ASNMR
8.4 Transient ASNMR
8.5 Double Acoustic-Magnetic Resonance
9 Magnetic Materials
9.1 NAR in Antiferromagnetic Insulators
9.2 NAR in Ferromagnets
9.3 Enhanced Nuclear Acoustic Resonance
9.4 Effect of Demagnetization on NAR Line Shapes in Bulk Metals
10 Squid Detection of Nuclear Acoustic Resonance
10.1 Introduction
10.2 The Squid Acoustomagnetic Effect
10.3 The Squid Acoustomagnetic Spectrometer
10.4 Detection of Acoustic Composite Resonator Responses
10.5 Nuclear Spin-Phonon Interactions in Tantalum Metal
10.6 Nuclear Spin-Phonon Interactions in Antimony Metal
10.7 Squid-Detected Acoustic Magnetic Resonance: A Prognosis
Appendices
A. Selected Physical Constants; Energy Conversion Factors
B. Properties of Selected Stable Nuclei; Paired Isotopes Suitable for the Investigation of the Hexadecapole Interaction
C. 5-Tensor Components for Various Crystal Structures
D. Dynamic Quadrupole Interaction: Transformation of the 5-Tensor for Cubic 43m Symmetry
E. T-Tensor Components for Cubic 43m Symmetry
F. Dynamic Hexadecapole Interaction: 418 Transformation of the T-Tensor
Index
