Nuances in the Management of Hand and Wrist Injuries in Athletes, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 39-2

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will discuss Nuances in the Management of Hand and Wrist Injuries in Athletes. Guest edited by Dr. Sanjeev Kakar, this issue will discuss a number of related topics that are important to practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Miller. The volume will include articles on: Imaging of the Hand and Wrist; Hand and wrist tendinopathies; Distal Radius Fractures in the Athlete; Acute Scaphoid Waist Fractures in the Athlete; Carpal Fractures Other than Scaphoid in the Athlete; Management of Metacarpal and Phalangeal Fractures in the Athlete; Thumb Ulnar and Radial Collateral Ligament Injuries; Ulnar-Sided Wrist Pain in the Athlete; Wrist Injuries in the Paediatric Athlete; Evaluation and Treatment of Flexor Tendon and Pulley Injuries in Athletes; Extensor Tendons Injuries in the Athlete; Therapy Challenges for Athletes; among others.