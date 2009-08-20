Noyes' Knee Disorders: Surgery, Rehabilitation, Clinical Outcomes

Frank R. Noyes, MD—internationally-renowned knee surgeon and orthopaedic sports medicine specialist—presents Noyes’ Knee Disorders, an unparalleled resource on the diagnosis, management, and outcomes analysis for the full range of complex knee disorders. Master the technical details of procedures such as anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, meniscus repair, articular cartilage restoration, and many others, and implement appropriate post-operative rehabilitation programs and protocols. Analyze and manage gender disparities in anterior cruciate ligament injuries. A DVD with step-by-step videos—of detailed knee anatomy, a comprehensive examination of the knee, anatomic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, meniscus repair and transplantation, and posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction—complements the evidence-based text and allows you to see how surgical procedures are performed. A second DVD featuring live postoperative patient rounds in physical therapy provides invaluable information for the initial and longer-term treatment of a variety of knee problems. Best of all, you can access the full text, as well as downloadable images, PubMed links, and alerts to new research online at expertconsult.com.