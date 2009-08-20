Noyes' Knee Disorders: Surgery, Rehabilitation, Clinical Outcomes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416054740, 9781437721188

Noyes' Knee Disorders: Surgery, Rehabilitation, Clinical Outcomes

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Enhanced Online Features, Print and DVD

Authors: Frank Noyes
eBook ISBN: 9781437721188
eBook ISBN: 9781455708772
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th August 2009
Page Count: 1176
Description

Frank R. Noyes, MD—internationally-renowned knee surgeon and orthopaedic sports medicine specialist—presents Noyes’ Knee Disorders, an unparalleled resource on the diagnosis, management, and outcomes analysis for the full range of complex knee disorders. Master the technical details of procedures such as anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, meniscus repair, articular cartilage restoration, and many others, and implement appropriate post-operative rehabilitation programs and protocols. Analyze and manage gender disparities in anterior cruciate ligament injuries. A DVD with step-by-step videos—of detailed knee anatomy, a comprehensive examination of the knee, anatomic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, meniscus repair and transplantation, and posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction—complements the evidence-based text and allows you to see how surgical procedures are performed. A second DVD featuring live postoperative patient rounds in physical therapy provides invaluable information for the initial and longer-term treatment of a variety of knee problems. Best of all, you can access the full text, as well as downloadable images, PubMed links, and alerts to new research online at expertconsult.com.

Key Features

  • Offers online access to the full text, downloadable images, PubMed links, and alerts to new research online at expertconsult.com through Expert Consult functionality for convenient reference.

  • Presents step-by-step descriptions on the full range of complex soft tissue knee operative procedures for the anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, meniscus repair, soft tissue transplants, osseous malalignments, articular cartilage restoration, posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and more to provide you with guidance for the management of any patient.

  • Relies on Dr. Noyes’ meticulous published clinical studies and outcomes data from other peer-reviewed publications as a scientifically valid foundation for patient care.

  • Features detailed post-operative rehabilitation programs and protocols so that you can apply proven techniques and ease your patients’ progression from one phase to the next.

  • Includes procedural videos on DVD—of anatomic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction techniques, posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction options, meniscus repair and transplantation, and more—that demonstrate the details of surgical techniques to supplement the text visually.

  • Bonus DVD features live postoperative patient rounds in physical therapy with interviews of patients, Dr. Noyes, and the physical therapy staff covering a variety of operative procedures and injuries.

  • Bonus video available only from the website provides live presentations from the 2009 Advances on the Knee and Shoulder course, step-by-step surgical demonstration of an opening wedge tibial osteotomy, and a 4-part series on the Diagnosis of Knee Ligament Injuries.

Table of Contents

Part 1. Knee Anatomy

1. Medial and Anterior Knee Anatomy

Alvin Detterline, John Babb, and Frank R. Noyes

2. Lateral, Posterior, and Cruciate Knee Anatomy

Justin P. Strickland, Eric W. Fester, and Frank R. Noyes

Part 2. Classification and Biomechanics

3. The Scientific Basis for Examination and Classification of Knee Ligament Injuries

Frank R. Noyes and Edward S. Grood

4. Knee Ligament Function and Failure

Frank R. Noyes and Edward S. Grood

Part 3. Anterior Cruciate Ligament

5.

 

Chapter 3: Biology of Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Graft Healing

"Complex Knee Disorders: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Clinical Outcomes"

 

Asheesh Bedi and Fellow

Shoulder and Sports Medicine Service

Hospital for Special Surgery

Weill Medical College of Cornell University

310 East 71st Street, 7D

New York City, NY 10021

bedia@hss.edu

 

Corresponding Author:

Scott A. Rodeo

6. Human Movement and ACL Function: ACL-Deficiency and Gait Mechanics

Thomas P Andriacchi and Sean F Scanlan

7. ACL Primary and Revision Reconstruction: Diagnosis, Operative Techniques, Clinical Outcomes

Frank R. Noyes, Sue D. Barber-Westin

8. Graft Options for ACL Revision Reconstruction

Lonnie E. Paulos and Anastassios Karistinos

9. Allografts: Graft Sterilization and Tissue Bank Safety Issues

C. Thomas Vangsness, Jr.

10. Scientific and Clinical Basis for Double-Bundle ACL Reconstruction in Primary and Revision Knees Scientific and Clinical Basis for Double-Bundle Primary ACL Reconstruction

 

 

Susan Jordan, Wei Shen, and Freddie Fu

11. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction in Skeletally Immature Patients

Kelly L. Vander Have and Edward M. Wojtys

12. Scientific Basis of Rehabilitation Following ACL Autogenous Reconstruction

Sue D. Barber-Westin, Timothy Heckmann, and Frank R. Noyes

13. Rehabilitation of Primary and Revision ACL Reconstructions

Timothy Heckmann, Frank Noyes, and Sue Barber-Westin

14. Neuromuscular Retraining Following ACL Reconstruction

Kevin Wilk

Part 4. Gender Disparity in Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries

15. Risk Factors for ACL Injuries in the Female Athlete

Sue D. Barber-Westin and Frank R. Noyes

16. Lower Limb Neuromuscular Control and Strength in Prepubescent and Adolescent Male and Female Athletes

Sue D. Barber-Westin and Frank R. Noyes

17. Differences in Neuromuscular Characteristics Between Male and Female Athletes

Timothy Sell and Scott Lephart

18. Gender Differences in Muscular Protection of the Knee

Jennifer Kreinbrink and Edward M. Wojtys

19. Decreasing the Risk of ACL Injuries in Female Athletes

Sue D. Barber-Westin and Frank R. Noyes

Part 5. Posterior Cruciate and Posterolateral Ligament Structures

20. Function of the Posterior Cruciate and Posterolateral Ligament Structures

Frank R. Noyes, Sue D. Barber-Westin

21. PCL: Diagnosis, Operative Techniques, Clinical Outcomes

Noyes, Barber-Westin

22. Posterolateral Ligament Structures: Diagnosis, Operative Techniques, Clinical Outcomes

Frank R. Noyes and Sue D. Barber-Westin

23. Rehabilitation of Posterior Cruciate Ligament and Posterolateral Reconstructive Procedures

Frank R. Noyes, Sue D. Barber-Westin and Timothy Heckmann

Part 6. Medial Collateral Ligament

24. Medial and Posteromedial Ligament Injuries: Diagnosis, Operative Techniques, Clinical Outcomes

Noyes, Barber-Westin

25. Rehabilitation of Medial Ligament Injuries

Noyes, Barber-Westin, Heckmann

Part 7. Dislocated Knees, Multiple Ligament Injuries

26. Classification of Knee Dislocations

Dustin L. Richter, Daniel C. Wascher, Robert C. Schenck, Jr.

27. Management of Acute Knee Dislocations Before Surgical Intervention

Edward Wojtys

Part 8. Meniscus

28. Meniscus Tears: Diagnosis, Repair Techniques, Clinical Outcomes

Frank R. Noyes and Sue D. Barber-Westin

29. Meniscus Transplantation: Diagnosis, Operative Techniques, Clinical Outcomes

Frank R. Noyes and Sue D. Barber-Westin

30. Rehabilitation of Meniscus Repair and Transplantation Procedures

Timothy Heckmann, Frank Noyes, and Sue Barber-Westin

Part 9. Lower Extremity Osseous Malalignment

31. Primary, Double, and Triple Varus Knee Syndromes: Diagnosis, Osteotomy Techniques, Clinical Outcomes

Frank Noyes, Sue D. Barber-Westin

32. Valgus Malalignment: Diagnosis, Osteotomy Techniques, Clinical Outcomes

Simon Görtz and William D. Bugbee

33. Rehabilitation Following Tibial and Femoral Osteotomy

Frank R. Noyes, Timothy Heckmann, Sue D. Barber-Westin

34. Correction of Hyperextension Gait Abnormalities: Preoperative and Postoperative Techniques

Timothy Heckmann, Frank Noyes, and Sue Barber-Westin

Part 10. Articular Cartilage Procedures and Rehabilitation of the Arthritic Knee

35. Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation

Lars Peterson

36. Osteochondral Grafts: Diagnosis, Operative Techniques, Clinical Outcomes

Simon Görtz and William D. Bugbee

37. Rehabilitation Following Articular Cartilage Procedures

Kevin E. Wilk and Michael M. Reinold

38. Aquatic Therapy for the Arthritic Knee

Lori Thein Brody

Part 11. Patellofemoral Disorders

39. Operative Options for Extensor Mechanism Malalignment and Patellar Dislocation

Noyes, Barber-Westin

40. Patellofemoral Disorders: Correction of Rotational Malalignment of the Lower Extremity

Robert Teitge

Part 12. Postoperative Complications

41. Prevention and Treatment of Knee Arthrofibrosis

Frank R. Noyes, Sue D. Barber-Westin

42. Knee Pain of Neural Origin

A. Lee Dellon

43. Diagnosis and Treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

David L. Saxton, Thomas Lindenfeld, and Frank R. Noyes

Part 13. Knee Rating Outcome Instruments

44. The Cincinnati Knee Rating System

Sue D. Barber-Westin and Frank R. Noyes

45. The International Knee Documentations Committee (IKDC) Rating System

Sue D. Barber-Westin and Frank R. Noyes

46. Rating of Athletic and Daily Functional Activities Following Knee Injuries and Operative Procedures

Sue D. Barber-Westin and Frank R. Noyes

47. Articular Cartilage Rating Systems

Sue D. Barber-Westin and Fr

Details

No. of pages:
1176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437721188
eBook ISBN:
9781455708772

About the Author

Frank Noyes

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman and Medical Director, Cincinnati Sports Research and Orthopaedic Center; President, Cincinnati Sports Medicine Research and Education Foundation; Former Clinical Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine; Former Adjunct Professor, Noyes Tissue Engineering and Biomechanics Laboratory, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Cincinnati College of Engineering, Cincinnati, OH

