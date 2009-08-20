Noyes' Knee Disorders: Surgery, Rehabilitation, Clinical Outcomes
1st Edition
Expert Consult - Enhanced Online Features, Print and DVD
Description
Frank R. Noyes, MD—internationally-renowned knee surgeon and orthopaedic sports medicine specialist—presents Noyes’ Knee Disorders, an unparalleled resource on the diagnosis, management, and outcomes analysis for the full range of complex knee disorders. Master the technical details of procedures such as anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, meniscus repair, articular cartilage restoration, and many others, and implement appropriate post-operative rehabilitation programs and protocols. Analyze and manage gender disparities in anterior cruciate ligament injuries. A DVD with step-by-step videos—of detailed knee anatomy, a comprehensive examination of the knee, anatomic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, meniscus repair and transplantation, and posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction—complements the evidence-based text and allows you to see how surgical procedures are performed. A second DVD featuring live postoperative patient rounds in physical therapy provides invaluable information for the initial and longer-term treatment of a variety of knee problems. Best of all, you can access the full text, as well as downloadable images, PubMed links, and alerts to new research online at expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Offers online access to the full text, downloadable images, PubMed links, and alerts to new research online at expertconsult.com through Expert Consult functionality for convenient reference.
- Presents step-by-step descriptions on the full range of complex soft tissue knee operative procedures for the anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, meniscus repair, soft tissue transplants, osseous malalignments, articular cartilage restoration, posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and more to provide you with guidance for the management of any patient.
- Relies on Dr. Noyes’ meticulous published clinical studies and outcomes data from other peer-reviewed publications as a scientifically valid foundation for patient care.
- Features detailed post-operative rehabilitation programs and protocols so that you can apply proven techniques and ease your patients’ progression from one phase to the next.
- Includes procedural videos on DVD—of anatomic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction techniques, posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction options, meniscus repair and transplantation, and more—that demonstrate the details of surgical techniques to supplement the text visually.
- Bonus DVD features live postoperative patient rounds in physical therapy with interviews of patients, Dr. Noyes, and the physical therapy staff covering a variety of operative procedures and injuries.
- Bonus video available only from the website provides live presentations from the 2009 Advances on the Knee and Shoulder course, step-by-step surgical demonstration of an opening wedge tibial osteotomy, and a 4-part series on the Diagnosis of Knee Ligament Injuries.
Table of Contents
Part 1. Knee Anatomy
1. Medial and Anterior Knee Anatomy
Alvin Detterline, John Babb, and Frank R. Noyes
2. Lateral, Posterior, and Cruciate Knee Anatomy
Justin P. Strickland, Eric W. Fester, and Frank R. Noyes
Part 2. Classification and Biomechanics
3. The Scientific Basis for Examination and Classification of Knee Ligament Injuries
Frank R. Noyes and Edward S. Grood
4. Knee Ligament Function and Failure
Frank R. Noyes and Edward S. Grood
Part 3. Anterior Cruciate Ligament
6. Human Movement and ACL Function: ACL-Deficiency and Gait Mechanics
Thomas P Andriacchi and Sean F Scanlan
7. ACL Primary and Revision Reconstruction: Diagnosis, Operative Techniques, Clinical Outcomes
Frank R. Noyes, Sue D. Barber-Westin
8. Graft Options for ACL Revision Reconstruction
Lonnie E. Paulos and Anastassios Karistinos
9. Allografts: Graft Sterilization and Tissue Bank Safety Issues
C. Thomas Vangsness, Jr.
10. Scientific and Clinical Basis for Double-Bundle ACL Reconstruction in Primary and Revision Knees Scientific and Clinical Basis for Double-Bundle Primary ACL Reconstruction
Susan Jordan, Wei Shen, and Freddie Fu
11. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction in Skeletally Immature Patients
Kelly L. Vander Have and Edward M. Wojtys
12. Scientific Basis of Rehabilitation Following ACL Autogenous Reconstruction
Sue D. Barber-Westin, Timothy Heckmann, and Frank R. Noyes
13. Rehabilitation of Primary and Revision ACL Reconstructions
Timothy Heckmann, Frank Noyes, and Sue Barber-Westin
14. Neuromuscular Retraining Following ACL Reconstruction
Kevin Wilk
Part 4. Gender Disparity in Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries
15. Risk Factors for ACL Injuries in the Female Athlete
Sue D. Barber-Westin and Frank R. Noyes
16. Lower Limb Neuromuscular Control and Strength in Prepubescent and Adolescent Male and Female Athletes
Sue D. Barber-Westin and Frank R. Noyes
17. Differences in Neuromuscular Characteristics Between Male and Female Athletes
Timothy Sell and Scott Lephart
18. Gender Differences in Muscular Protection of the Knee
Jennifer Kreinbrink and Edward M. Wojtys
19. Decreasing the Risk of ACL Injuries in Female Athletes
Sue D. Barber-Westin and Frank R. Noyes
Part 5. Posterior Cruciate and Posterolateral Ligament Structures
20. Function of the Posterior Cruciate and Posterolateral Ligament Structures
Frank R. Noyes, Sue D. Barber-Westin
21. PCL: Diagnosis, Operative Techniques, Clinical Outcomes
Noyes, Barber-Westin
22. Posterolateral Ligament Structures: Diagnosis, Operative Techniques, Clinical Outcomes
Frank R. Noyes and Sue D. Barber-Westin
23. Rehabilitation of Posterior Cruciate Ligament and Posterolateral Reconstructive Procedures
Frank R. Noyes, Sue D. Barber-Westin and Timothy Heckmann
Part 6. Medial Collateral Ligament
24. Medial and Posteromedial Ligament Injuries: Diagnosis, Operative Techniques, Clinical Outcomes
Noyes, Barber-Westin
25. Rehabilitation of Medial Ligament Injuries
Noyes, Barber-Westin, Heckmann
Part 7. Dislocated Knees, Multiple Ligament Injuries
26. Classification of Knee Dislocations
Dustin L. Richter, Daniel C. Wascher, Robert C. Schenck, Jr.
27. Management of Acute Knee Dislocations Before Surgical Intervention
Edward Wojtys
Part 8. Meniscus
28. Meniscus Tears: Diagnosis, Repair Techniques, Clinical Outcomes
Frank R. Noyes and Sue D. Barber-Westin
29. Meniscus Transplantation: Diagnosis, Operative Techniques, Clinical Outcomes
Frank R. Noyes and Sue D. Barber-Westin
30. Rehabilitation of Meniscus Repair and Transplantation Procedures
Timothy Heckmann, Frank Noyes, and Sue Barber-Westin
Part 9. Lower Extremity Osseous Malalignment
31. Primary, Double, and Triple Varus Knee Syndromes: Diagnosis, Osteotomy Techniques, Clinical Outcomes
Frank Noyes, Sue D. Barber-Westin
32. Valgus Malalignment: Diagnosis, Osteotomy Techniques, Clinical Outcomes
Simon Görtz and William D. Bugbee
33. Rehabilitation Following Tibial and Femoral Osteotomy
Frank R. Noyes, Timothy Heckmann, Sue D. Barber-Westin
34. Correction of Hyperextension Gait Abnormalities: Preoperative and Postoperative Techniques
Timothy Heckmann, Frank Noyes, and Sue Barber-Westin
Part 10. Articular Cartilage Procedures and Rehabilitation of the Arthritic Knee
35. Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation
Lars Peterson
36. Osteochondral Grafts: Diagnosis, Operative Techniques, Clinical Outcomes
Simon Görtz and William D. Bugbee
37. Rehabilitation Following Articular Cartilage Procedures
Kevin E. Wilk and Michael M. Reinold
38. Aquatic Therapy for the Arthritic Knee
Lori Thein Brody
Part 11. Patellofemoral Disorders
39. Operative Options for Extensor Mechanism Malalignment and Patellar Dislocation
Noyes, Barber-Westin
40. Patellofemoral Disorders: Correction of Rotational Malalignment of the Lower Extremity
Robert Teitge
Part 12. Postoperative Complications
41. Prevention and Treatment of Knee Arthrofibrosis
Frank R. Noyes, Sue D. Barber-Westin
42. Knee Pain of Neural Origin
A. Lee Dellon
43. Diagnosis and Treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
David L. Saxton, Thomas Lindenfeld, and Frank R. Noyes
Part 13. Knee Rating Outcome Instruments
44. The Cincinnati Knee Rating System
Sue D. Barber-Westin and Frank R. Noyes
45. The International Knee Documentations Committee (IKDC) Rating System
Sue D. Barber-Westin and Frank R. Noyes
46. Rating of Athletic and Daily Functional Activities Following Knee Injuries and Operative Procedures
Sue D. Barber-Westin and Frank R. Noyes
47. Articular Cartilage Rating Systems
Sue D. Barber-Westin and Frank R. Noyes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 20th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721188
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455708772
About the Author
Frank Noyes
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman and Medical Director, Cincinnati Sports Research and Orthopaedic Center; President, Cincinnati Sports Medicine Research and Education Foundation; Former Clinical Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine; Former Adjunct Professor, Noyes Tissue Engineering and Biomechanics Laboratory, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Cincinnati College of Engineering, Cincinnati, OH