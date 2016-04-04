Noyes' Knee Disorders: Surgery, Rehabilitation, Clinical Outcomes - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323329033, 9780323428552

Noyes' Knee Disorders: Surgery, Rehabilitation, Clinical Outcomes

2nd Edition

Authors: Frank Noyes
eBook ISBN: 9780323428552
eBook ISBN: 9780323428569
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323329033
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th April 2016
Page Count: 1280
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Frank R. Noyes, MD – internationally-renowned knee surgeon and orthopaedic sports medicine specialist – presents this unparalleled resource on the diagnosis, management, and outcomes analysis for the full range of complex knee disorders.

Key Features

  • Relies on Dr. Noyes’ meticulous clinical studies and outcomes data from peer-reviewed publications as a scientifically valid foundation for patient care.

  • Features detailed post-operative rehabilitation programs and protocols so that you can apply proven techniques and ease your patients’ progression from one phase to the next.

Details

No. of pages:
1280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323428552
eBook ISBN:
9780323428569
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323329033

About the Author

Frank Noyes

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman and Medical Director, Cincinnati Sports Research and Orthopaedic Center; President, Cincinnati Sports Medicine Research and Education Foundation; Former Clinical Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine; Former Adjunct Professor, Noyes Tissue Engineering and Biomechanics Laboratory, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Cincinnati College of Engineering, Cincinnati, OH

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.