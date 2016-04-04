Noyes' Knee Disorders: Surgery, Rehabilitation, Clinical Outcomes
2nd Edition
Frank R. Noyes, MD – internationally-renowned knee surgeon and orthopaedic sports medicine specialist – presents this unparalleled resource on the diagnosis, management, and outcomes analysis for the full range of complex knee disorders.
- Relies on Dr. Noyes’ meticulous clinical studies and outcomes data from peer-reviewed publications as a scientifically valid foundation for patient care.
- Features detailed post-operative rehabilitation programs and protocols so that you can apply proven techniques and ease your patients’ progression from one phase to the next.
- 1280
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 4th April 2016
- Elsevier
- 9780323428552
- 9780323428569
- 9780323329033
Frank Noyes
Chairman and Medical Director, Cincinnati Sports Research and Orthopaedic Center; President, Cincinnati Sports Medicine Research and Education Foundation; Former Clinical Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine; Former Adjunct Professor, Noyes Tissue Engineering and Biomechanics Laboratory, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Cincinnati College of Engineering, Cincinnati, OH